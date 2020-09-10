 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   The bad news is your car was stolen. The good news is the police found it. The bad news is that it got hit by a train while they were watching it   (local10.com) divider line
7
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they recover the Creedence?
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
your car has been crushed into a cube; you have 30 minutes to move your cube
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about my business papers?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I see the two most relevant pop-culture references have already been referenced.
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But you get your choice of Frogurt!
 
khitsicker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UberDave: Did they recover the Creedence?


we are done here. pack up the thread.
 
ifky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
