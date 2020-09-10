 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Marshals to enforce social distancing. Good thing they didn't go with Mesa/Boogie, because there'd be no stopping a mosh pit from forming (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Prime minister, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Put them in a Crate if they don't respond. However, if they're feeling a little Peavey, send them to Line 6, where they can sit on the Fender of the Orange car and wait to Vox their concerns to Dr. Ampeg of the Gallien Kruger epidemiological unit at Blackstar University.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm confused as to why this was made into an amp nerd headline as Marshall is with 2 Ls, but whatever.

Speaking of Mesa Boogie, I've been GASing for a Filmore 25 6v6 head to fill my desire for a blackface deluxe reverb in a head unit.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was at a Dead show once when Bob Weir announced "We just blew another Boogie"

/My confusion was attributable to more than just the drugs
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I tried to add something about Sunn))), Acoustic, MATAMP, WEM and some of the better-known boutique brands, but I'm having trouble braining today.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Laney, Hiwatt, Carvin, uhhhh....
 
Guairdean
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let me guess, all of the marshals will be named Karen.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In this day and age, you have to be a real Dumble to not wear a mask. I mean, these anti-mask and anti-distancing people have a Matchless amount of stupidity, and if they continue unabated, it will be a complete Trainwreck.
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm sure Carl's bro has something to say about that....
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EJ25T: In this day and age, you have to be a real Dumble to not wear a mask. I mean, these anti-mask and anti-distancing people have a Matchless amount of stupidity, and if they continue unabated, it will be a complete Trainwreck.


THANK YOU!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

he didn't mention the fires raining the ashdown

/lurve my ash
 
cleek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fender of the Orange car

i think you meant Fender of the Orange Carr
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And here I thought they meant the store and was confused.
 
