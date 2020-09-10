 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   "Head of Remote Work" is becoming the new prestige job of the pandemic. Subby is holding out for a "Supervisory of Snacks" or "Director of Day Drinking" promotion, himself   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
12
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fierce competition for director of day drinking.

Especially these days
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image image 498x374]


Someone skipped leg day.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I told my boss this when he laid us off. But he just couldnt pivot.

" its just like the flu. You guys will be back in three or four weeks. Tops."

Three months later they still havent gone back to their buildings.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time. I always hated the regressive "we need to be in an office even though you can all do your work from home because reasons" sh*t.

Let people work from home. It's the 21st century. The work doesn't somehow magically become "real" or "valid" if you have to drive an hour to an office park to be around people you don't want to be around.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Post.  Guardian of the Paywall.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: About time. I always hated the regressive "we need to be in an office even though you can all do your work from home because reasons" sh*t.

Let people work from home. It's the 21st century. The work doesn't somehow magically become "real" or "valid" if you have to drive an hour to an office park to be around people you don't want to be around.


As someone who has worked 99% remote when not on client sites for the almost the last 10 years, there are advantages to office time.

Informal meetings and brainstorming, onboarding new people and getting them in sync with how you operate, face to face interaction with clients\customers\leadership, some social interaction, building better bonds with your coworkers.

Not to mention not everyone has ideal space\environments for work at home.

I know this is fark so like, the last 2 probably don't count, but they are important.

What i sort of envision coming out of this is a lot of offices downsizing and becoming hubs that people go into a few times a week for part of the day. Its a good way to get the benefit of both.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: About time. I always hated the regressive "we need to be in an office even though you can all do your work from home because reasons" sh*t.

Let people work from home. It's the 21st century. The work doesn't somehow magically become "real" or "valid" if you have to drive an hour to an office park to be around people you don't want to be around.


I'm finding that a lot depends on the specific job.  I can do literally all of my job tasks from home, and have been since mid-March.  I've been way more productive, and unlike my entire time in the office prior to covid, I'm always on-time or early for work since I'm skipping a 90 minute commute each way.  And it's saving me nearly $2500 a year on commuting (and that's exclusively using public transportation), so it's like I got a raise.

What is missing is being able to ask people 15-30 second questions by popping into their office, or being able to informally tell new staff about who the key people are and what to expect from projects they assign.  Or have them ask me quick questions about the rationale behind some office policies. On the whole I'm way better off working from home, but I can't ignore those specific downsides.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: bluejeansonfire: About time. I always hated the regressive "we need to be in an office even though you can all do your work from home because reasons" sh*t.

Let people work from home. It's the 21st century. The work doesn't somehow magically become "real" or "valid" if you have to drive an hour to an office park to be around people you don't want to be around.

I'm finding that a lot depends on the specific job.  I can do literally all of my job tasks from home, and have been since mid-March.  I've been way more productive, and unlike my entire time in the office prior to covid, I'm always on-time or early for work since I'm skipping a 90 minute commute each way.  And it's saving me nearly $2500 a year on commuting (and that's exclusively using public transportation), so it's like I got a raise.

What is missing is being able to ask people 15-30 second questions by popping into their office, or being able to informally tell new staff about who the key people are and what to expect from projects they assign.  Or have them ask me quick questions about the rationale behind some office policies. On the whole I'm way better off working from home, but I can't ignore those specific downsides.


Does your workplace not have a way to have online interaction? No ad-hoc teleconferencing? No IM? Literally no way to have these unstructured conversations?
 
dascott
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's fun to joke about, but in order to day drink I really need to be the right environment or I'll just get sleepy and morose. Somewhere like the beach, a festival, a park, a nice brewery, golfing, my workplace, taking a long scenic drive, a day at the shooting range, babysitting the niece, a wedding, a funeral, a kindergarten graduation party - pretty much anything that's a step above browsing Fark alone in my underwear and dreaming of death.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know if I would call it a prestige job. It's a job but prestige isn't one I'd give to it. Lucky bum job maybe since you don't have to expose yourself to others day to day like people who have to go out to work sites and maybe deal with Covidiots in their travels.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
SMB2811:

Does your workplace not have a way to have online interaction? No ad-hoc teleconferencing? No IM? Literally no way to have these unstructured conversations?

Not in any organized way, no.  A couple of us use gchat for informal conversation, but it's not an organization-wide thing.  So there's nothing like Slack, for instance.  We all have Zoom, but it's not like we're all running live feeds all day where people can just drop in.

I work at a large law office (more than 1,000 attorneys), and they tend to be pretty conservative when it comes to tech due to security/confidentiality concerns.
 
