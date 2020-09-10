 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   Ohio cop goes to break up a house party, discovers student is positive for COVID. Officer: Are you supposed to be quarantining? Student: Yeah. That's why I'm at my house. Officer: So you have other people here, and you're positive for COVID?   (wcpo.com) divider line
81
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You guys are farked.  I mean, just wow.  For this particular individual I really hope his name gets attached to that interaction for the rest of his life, every job interview's social media lookup needs to see this exchange.

What a completely selfish dumbass.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I hope that the university expels this clown & notes on his official transcript that "He's just too farking stupid for higher education to do much good..."
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might wanna teach those genius college kids the meaning of quarantine on day one.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really need to sit these cops down and get into the weeds about who theyre allowed to shoot.

Black kids on the way to school: NO
Dumb white rich college kids spreading deadly diseases: Sure, knock yourself out
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have access to people's medical records? Wow.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know....if this cop had shot this guy, I'd be "Yeah, I can see that."
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone didn't do their vocabulary in primary school so he missed having to define "quarantine".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people had to be thrown in jail during the 1918 pandemic before people started taking quarantine requirements seriously?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer: I've never seen this before. There's an input on the computer that you tested positive for COVID.
Student:Yes.
Officer: When was this?
Student:This was a week ago.
Officer: Are you supposed to be quarantining?
Student: Yeah. That's why I'm at my house.
Officer:So you have other people here, and you're positive for COVID?
Student:I mean...
Officer: You see the problem? How many other people have COVID?
Student:They all do.
Officer: Everybody has it?
Student:Well, and them - [gestures to house across the street]
Officer: And everybody over here has it?
Student: Well, I think two.
Officer: That's what we're trying to prevent, man.
Student:I know.
Officer: We're trying to keep this town open.
Student: I know. That's why I'm staying home.

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Police have access to people's medical records? Wow.


The police would be informed that someone was in quarantine because they're the ones enforcing it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sassed a cop like that and lived to tell the story...? No fair playing "Guess His Race" - it's too easy.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Honestly, I hope that the university expels this clown & notes on his official transcript that "He's just too farking stupid for higher education to do much good..."


Then they'll have to admit their admissions standards are poor.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a privileged asshole with no social responsibility is very on brand for Miami U.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.  This and Trump.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus


Yes, personal responsibility is a terribly antiquated concept.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Recoil Therapy: Honestly, I hope that the university expels this clown & notes on his official transcript that "He's just too farking stupid for higher education to do much good..."

Then they'll have to admit their admissions standards are poor.


It's Miami of Ohio, that fact is well-known for 95% of their student body. However, their business school is top notch - or so I hear.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus


The school made him have 20 people over for a party?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am to the point that anyone who test positive for covid and that is verified by a second test ought to be taken and held in isolation until either they test negative for  covid in 3 consecutive tests or they require advanced medical attention for what it has done to them.

Yesi realize something like that would over like a lead balloon in many places no matter how well the people held were treated and cared for and that likely a new law would likely be required and legal challenges would probably be filed.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus

Yes, personal responsibility is a terribly antiquated concept.


You're telling me ... have you seen how many of them want free college, student loan forgiveness, and free healthcare? Personal responsibility died a long time ago, man.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College kids. These are our bright ones. The people who will be running things in the future. Imagine what the stupid ones are up to.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Sassed a cop like that and lived to tell the story...? No fair playing "Guess His Race" - it's too easy.


Indeed. Per Miami U's own data: ~72% White, 12% "Non-Resident Alien'" %5 Hispanic / Latino, 3.6% Black...

http://www.miamioh.edu/diversity-incl​u​sion/data-reports/enrollment/
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't there be a big "quarantine" sign posted on the front door of that house, to protect the public?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: However, their business school is top notch - or so I hear.


Amongst the asshole MBA set, yes it is. Consider the source though.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, its' cool. We all have Covid.  Since I'm not wearing a mask, you probably have it too now. Want a brew, bro?
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: dothemath: ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus

Yes, personal responsibility is a terribly antiquated concept.

You're telling me ... have you seen how many of them want free college, student loan forgiveness, and free healthcare? Personal responsibility died a long time ago, man.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus

The school made him have 20 people over for a party?


Party in his mouth

Everyone's coming
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QFarker: Shouldn't there be a big "quarantine" sign posted on the front door of that house, to protect the public?


Just paint a red or black X or cross on it. It takes less time and it's traditional.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus


I think its fair to blame both the schools for bringing them back, and the students for being dipshiats.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: free college, student loan forgiveness, and free healthcare? Personal responsibility died a long time ago, man.


Ok, youre a dummy. I get it. Man.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kobrakai: FarkBucket18: dothemath: ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus

Yes, personal responsibility is a terribly antiquated concept.

You're telling me ... have you seen how many of them want free college, student loan forgiveness, and free healthcare? Personal responsibility died a long time ago, man.

[i.imgur.com image 390x259] [View Full Size image _x_]


I guess personal responsibility doesn't extend to paying for your own life choices? Why should anyone else be required to pay for your college, your debt, your cancer, your obesity, or your diabetes?
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: College kids. These are our bright ones. The people who will be running things in the future. Imagine what the stupid ones are up to.


Umm, the smart ones aren't going to college. They are taking up trades.
 
jbuist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Recoil Therapy: Honestly, I hope that the university expels this clown & notes on his official transcript that "He's just too farking stupid for higher education to do much good..."

Then they'll have to admit their admissions standards are poor.


Any college that opened during a goddamn pandemic has questionable judgement.
 
Pert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was working for someone once, copying docs from her laptop onto a bunch of memory sticks to hand out.

After a while she came over and told me to stop, as there was a virus in one of the docs and they needed to redo them.

Later that day I asked where all the memory sticks were.

She had given them out all afternoon to conference attendees.

Me: "But you said there was a virus"
Her: "Yes, that's why you had to stop copying the sticks."
Me: "But what about the sticks we had already copied?"
Her: "What is your point?"

She was very, very pretty. I think she had always got by on her looks.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
and in two weeks, everyone will be fine.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And this is someone who has been "educated".  It gets much, much worse than this.
We are so farked.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus


School made a questionable decision, thought it could treat adults like adults.  Students proved that they were, in fact, selfish and immature.

So, no blame to student all blame to school.

Has anything in your life ever been your fault, or was it always someone else's fault that they allowed you to make a mistake?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I guess personal responsibility doesn't extend to paying for your own life choices? Why should anyone else be required to pay for your college, your debt, your cancer, your obesity, or your diabetes?


Says the galaxy brain who voted for an illiterate racist who has hid under the umbrella of our nations bankruptcy laws no less than six times.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus

Yes, personal responsibility is a terribly antiquated concept.


Yes, its the fault of the students. But not just them. The schools are still being stupid bringing them back.

If you give a monkey a gun, and he shoots someone, its at least as much your fault as the monkey's.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: FarkBucket18: I guess personal responsibility doesn't extend to paying for your own life choices? Why should anyone else be required to pay for your college, your debt, your cancer, your obesity, or your diabetes?

Says the galaxy brain who voted for an illiterate racist who has hid under the umbrella of our nations bankruptcy laws no less than six times.


That's a nice way of describing Hillary Clinton. I didn't like her that much either, but it was better than the orange shiatgoblin she was running against.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: College kids. These are our bright ones. The people who will be running things in the future. Imagine what the stupid ones are up to.


Making babies?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: If you give a monkey a gun, and he shoots someone, its at least as much your fault as the monkey's.


Maybe the monkey had a good reason for shooting that person.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: dothemath: ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus

Yes, personal responsibility is a terribly antiquated concept.

You're telling me ... have you seen how many of them want free college, student loan forgiveness, and free healthcare? Personal responsibility died a long time ago, man.


yeah, no system where the people are provided education and Healthcare by the state via taxation could ever possibly function.

Except in most other democratic nations.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: kobrakai: FarkBucket18: dothemath: ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus

Yes, personal responsibility is a terribly antiquated concept.

You're telling me ... have you seen how many of them want free college, student loan forgiveness, and free healthcare? Personal responsibility died a long time ago, man.

[i.imgur.com image 390x259] [View Full Size image _x_]

I guess personal responsibility doesn't extend to paying for your own life choices? Why should anyone else be required to pay for your college, your debt, your cancer, your obesity, or your diabetes?


Maeks u think
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: I was working for someone once, copying docs from her laptop onto a bunch of memory sticks to hand out.

After a while she came over and told me to stop, as there was a virus in one of the docs and they needed to redo them.

Later that day I asked where all the memory sticks were.

She had given them out all afternoon to conference attendees.

Me: "But you said there was a virus"
Her: "Yes, that's why you had to stop copying the sticks."
Me: "But what about the sticks we had already copied?"
Her: "What is your point?"

She was very, very pretty. I think she had always got by on her looks.


Cognitive dissonance is a sometimes utterly baffling but all-powerful force.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: GFY if you are blaming students for this and not the schools that brought them all back to campus


you probably think someone else(Trump) makes a rioter(protester) pick up a brick and throw it through a window. That's called absolving people from personal responsibility. Wash your hands, wear your mask. We go to stores and restaurants all day doing that, students can do it on campus. 99% of people don't get the COVID-19.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: That's a nice way of describing Hillary Clinton.


Are you having a contest with yourself to see who can be stupider?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in Ohio, most people no longer care about the pandemic thanks to schools opening up, including colleges. All they're giving a shiat about now is sports and whether or not it's being played.

https://www.nbc4i.com/news/midwest-re​p​ublican-lawmakers-call-on-big-ten-to-p​lay-football/
"This week a group of 10 state legislators sent a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren calling for school presidents and chancellors to reverse their decision to postpone the 2020 fall football season."

I see it on the news every morning, fewer reports about coronavirus and more reports about local sports.
 
