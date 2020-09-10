 Skip to content
(MSN)   So... Laotian Mafia? None of this story makes sense. Killing seven people over a weed growing operation in Riverside County seems just a tad excessive. Unless, of course, Teh Debil Killer Weed made them do it   (msn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the woman named Becky?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. That escalated quickly
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline and though, "This is about as mysterious as a street light in the fog."
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Science, biatches!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
coubsecure-s.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the LA Sherriffs took out another gang because of the competition?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Season 3 of Barry is getting weird.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: [coubsecure-s.akamaihd.net image 640x480]


The ocean?  Which ocean?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: I read the headline and though, "This is about as mysterious as a street light in the fog."


Do you have any farking idea about how many people are growing weed and California and how much is on the street? Blowing away one competing grow op would make as much sense as bailing with a teaspoon on the Titanic. No, this sounds personal. Or possibly a fired employee taking revenge.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: [coubsecure-s.akamaihd.net image 640x480]


So are you Chinese or Japanese?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Null Pointer: So the LA Sherriffs took out another gang because of the competition?


That would be the Riverside Sheriffs. Who have their own gang. RCS is so farking mobbed up it is ridiculous. (I used to live in Moreno Valley and know shiat.)
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Null Pointer: So the LA Sherriffs took out another gang because of the competition?

That would be the Riverside Sheriffs. Who have their own gang. RCS is so farking mobbed up it is ridiculous. (I used to live in Moreno Valley and know shiat.)


Well. Not enough to call it Mo Val. Boom! Your IE card just got pulled.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There were hundreds of plants, a makeshift greenhouse, a lab for using butane to extract valuable THC from pot plants and more than 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana with a street value in the millions, the sheriff said.


Subby, what doesn't make sense?  People have been killed over things worth far less than millions of dollars. These drug dealers got rolled by people who wanted their cash and stash.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: There were hundreds of plants, a makeshift greenhouse, a lab for using butane to extract valuable THC from pot plants and more than 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana with a street value in the millions, the sheriff said.


Subby, what doesn't make sense?  People have been killed over things worth far less than millions of dollars. These drug dealers got rolled by people who wanted their cash and stash.


Omg. I wanted that jacket so bad. In 1989.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lotion Mafia sounds like an idiotic cable TV show.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Somebody sent a message, and someone else got said message.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I see Hank's been covered.  Leaving satisfied.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nothing surprising about it.  Laotian, Hmong, Cambodians have pretty hardcore gangs. Anyone who lives in SoCal (especially Long Beach or parts of OC), Central California and some of the midwest cities/towns where many immigrants were resettled after the war, will have heard of this.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Harlee: Null Pointer: So the LA Sherriffs took out another gang because of the competition?

That would be the Riverside Sheriffs. Who have their own gang. RCS is so farking mobbed up it is ridiculous. (I used to live in Moreno Valley and know shiat.)

Well. Not enough to call it Mo Val. Boom! Your IE card just got pulled.


No, no, the proper term is Scummymead.

/IE old school
//prior to becoming a city in 1984, parts of Moreno Valley were called "Sunnymead"
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Independent producers and manufacturers form coops, cartels and otherwise group together to protect
markets, manipulate prices and generally collude among themselves to raise profits?

     
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: Nothing surprising about it.  Laotian, Hmong, Cambodians have pretty hardcore gangs. Anyone who lives in SoCal (especially Long Beach or parts of OC), Central California and some of the midwest cities/towns where many immigrants were resettled after the war, will have heard of this.


St. Petersburg, Florida is another area.  Crazy shiat in the 90's, including a shoot-out at a "Chinese" restaurant on the busiest street in town at 7:00 pm on a Friday night.  The restaurant hadn't paid the "protection" fee.

/Goddamnitsomuch, I just looked and it's a Zoe's Kitchen now.  The Burg has changed.
 
