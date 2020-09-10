 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   Wow my penis really grew overnight, this is awesome. Wait, my penis has teeth   (news.com.au) divider line
37
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everything from everywhere is trying to kill you in Australia.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Student re-enacts moment python bit his penis"    --   you can't see the camera man holding out the million dollars cash to film that.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What does a rattlesnake and a soft dick have in common?

A: You can't f**k with either one.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size

That's a python? Is this a stock photo?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, Fark off.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wasn't expecting that much blood in the news story.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/weirdestboner.jpg
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Show me a man who's had a snake bite his dick while he sat on the toilet, and I'll show you a man who will learn to shiat while standing.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I want a toilet hose
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: What does a rattlesnake and a soft dick have in common?

A: You can't f**k with either one.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


I am disappointed that Snekretary has not updated in months.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Snakes On A Dick
Youtube Vq8AoKVWlHo
/probably shouldn't watch this at work. Probably.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

browneye: Everything from everywhere is trying to kill you in Australia.


In other news, Thailand is now part of Australia.
 
Dack48
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a scene in Snakes On a Plane?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nope nope. Pass brain bleach. Nope.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some gentle and consensual constriction and Petey Python could have been the belle of the bathroom.

Consider this your last Gloryhole invitation, Bitey!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
McJaemes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Show me a man who's had a snake bite his dick while he sat on the toilet, and I'll show you a man who will learn to shiat while standing.


I'll just go ahead and shiat in a bucket from now on.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fark that. It's bad enough occasionally looking over at my cat casually sitting on the edge of the tub watching me piss and waiting for me to start shaking, not realizing  Grabby McSharpclaws is just waiting to start swatting.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: fark that. It's bad enough occasionally looking over at my cat casually sitting on the edge of the tub watching me piss and waiting for me to start shaking, not realizing  Grabby McSharpclaws is just waiting to start swatting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: fark that. It's bad enough occasionally looking over at my cat casually sitting on the edge of the tub watching me piss and waiting for me to start shaking, not realizing  Grabby McSharpclaws is just waiting to start swatting.


Seems like a good time for the spray bottle. Or a similar solution.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A 1.2 meter trouser snake turns out to be less impressive than it sounds.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: GhostOfSavageHenry: fark that. It's bad enough occasionally looking over at my cat casually sitting on the edge of the tub watching me piss and waiting for me to start shaking, not realizing  Grabby McSharpclaws is just waiting to start swatting.

Seems like a good time for the spray bottle. Or a similar solution.


Mostly I've just gotten more diligent about closing the damn door. Must admit it's on me, I knew they were all about attacking anything that moved when I opted for a cat in the first place.
 
dascott
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah but, for a moment there, he had a really long penis.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Impressed they didn't euthanize that snake. It now has a taste for penis.
 
hej
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't unread that story.  Thanks subby
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anytime I hear a story like this, my first thought is: what were you really doing with your dick?

/one in a million chance Doc, one in a million
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jim32rr: GhostOfSavageHenry: fark that. It's bad enough occasionally looking over at my cat casually sitting on the edge of the tub watching me piss and waiting for me to start shaking, not realizing  Grabby McSharpclaws is just waiting to start swatting.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Me: hanging my foot off of the edge of the bed.

Cat:...

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OVERVIEW
LYRICS
LISTEN
PEOPLE ALSO SEARCH FOR
Lyrics
I woke up this morning with a bad hangover
And my penis was missing again.
This happens all the time.
It's detachable.
This comes in handy a lot of the time.
I can leave it home, when I think it's gonna get me in trouble,
Or I can rent it out, when I don't need it.
But now and then I go to a party, get drunk,
And the next morning I can't for the life of me
Remember what I did with it.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bet slats guys is feeling a right wuss right now for complaining.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HoratioGates: I bet slats guys is feeling a right wuss right now for complaining.


"Hungry looking snake in my toilet. Need help soonish"
 
