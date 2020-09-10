 Skip to content
(NPR)   "The border between monkeys and humans has blurred" in rural Fukushima. Not that there's any precedent within popular culture for this being a source of concern or anything   (npr.org) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That might not be a bad thing...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if they *really* want to take care of that monkey problem, we could send over a bunch of East Texans...
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shuichi Kanno rips tape off the top of a large cardboard box at his house in the mountains in Fukushima prefecture in Japan. He opens the box and rustles around to pull out pack after pack of long, thin Roman candle fireworks. The words "Animal Exterminating Firework" are written in Japanese on the side of each canister.
Kanno has been battling hordes of macaque monkeys that have encroached upon his neighborhood in a rural area of Minamisoma. These fireworks are his main deterrent - not to cause the monkeys any physical harm, but to scare them away with a loud bang. That is, until they regain their confidence and come back a few days later, which they do like clockwork, Kanno says.

So, he's trying to blow macaque?
 
Mouser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And here I thought Planet of the Apes was set in New York...
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, as long as we don't giant, radioactive lizards that attack Tokyo every couple of years, I think we're OK.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So there is like this concept in biology where more basic organisms are able to survive cataclysmic long term changes that tend to over tax and kill off more high maintenance organisms that have a harder time meeting their needs under the new reality. I'de like to think that if we get a reset that it only goes back to chimps. It would take much longer to crawl back from bacteria and I don't want to think what we'll look like if we were to evolve up from roaches.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You think radioactive monkeys are going to respect some store bought fireworks? They've probably already started the paperwork to buy a Wendys and when it opens the food will be of superior quality but the customer service will be horrible.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Merltech: That might not be a bad thing...
[Fark user image image 124x240]


Furry thread!
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe the Japanese Air Force could drop cookbooks with lots of great recipes for monkey meat?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a friend over there. Runs a dojo and is an excellent martial artist.
I said, a lot of folks are concerned for the health and safety of your countrymen.
He just smiled in the Zoom meeting and said, "Oooo Eeeee Ahhh Ahhhh oooo eeee aaaah aaah aah ooo oo OOO!"
So I guess he's alright.
I'm not running over to check on him or anything.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's not going away until it explodes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I think they sell "Animal Exterminating Fireworks" at my local Indian Reservation.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Merltech: That might not be a bad thing...
[Fark user image image 124x240]

Furry thread!
[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 850x1086]


We just had one: https://www.fark.com/comments/10​946371
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Simpsons - Planet of the Apes, the musical
Youtube ZqZdfxc-fq0
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yo, monkey man."
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I think they sell "Animal Exterminating Fireworks" at my local Indian Reservation.


Are they next to the husker dus or the husker don'ts?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I chuckled.

/Saw what you did there.
 
