 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Port in Beirut on fire. Again   (cnn.com) divider line
31
    More: News, Lebanon, Lebanese Civil War, Beirut, devastating explosion, Beirut's port, Nitrogen, 2006 Lebanon War, Free Patriotic Movement  
•       •       •

1163 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beirut, Beirut, Beirut is on fire.  We don't need no water let the motherfarker burn.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope it doesn't asplode this time.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should start storing their flamables on a ship wayyyy out in the sea.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awful.
I can imagine families sheltered in bathrooms, under mattresses, after what happened last time.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaceful protesting?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wasnt there just a headline about them having some more or the explosive nitrate stuff stored there, tho only a small amount compared to the thousands of pounds.   i think a little over 4 pounds, but still....

>sigh<    202o ya'll.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw Port In Beirut open up for Mission of Burma in the early 80's.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: That's awful.
I can imagine families sheltered in bathrooms, under mattresses, after what happened last time.


I imagine most of the port's populace is showing signs of PTSD.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: That's awful.
I can imagine families sheltered in bathrooms, under mattresses, after what happened last time.


According to news reports in Erbil, a bunch of people passed through, running like hell... and didn't stop for a bit.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is still 2020
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: wasnt there just a headline about them having some more or the explosive nitrate stuff stored there, tho only a small amount compared to the thousands of pounds.   i think a little over 4 pounds, but still....

>sigh<    202o ya'll.


I don't think 4 pounds is gonna do a whole hell of a lot.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: Derek Force: wasnt there just a headline about them having some more or the explosive nitrate stuff stored there, tho only a small amount compared to the thousands of pounds.   i think a little over 4 pounds, but still....

>sigh<    202o ya'll.

I don't think 4 pounds is gonna do a whole hell of a lot.


Tell that to my garden.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Did you know that Beirut used to be the 'Paris' of the Middle East? Such a shame."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful picture of port-on-feu, or something...
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sweet! My Trifecta Bet just hit!!!

/In all honesty... Jesus can those people just catch a break?!?!?!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I could be wrong here but I think Beirut has selected a new pope.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Helpful picture of port-on-feu, or something...
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x577]


Needs flambe.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Derek Force: wasnt there just a headline about them having some more or the explosive nitrate stuff stored there, tho only a small amount compared to the thousands of pounds.   i think a little over 4 pounds, but still....

>sigh<    202o ya'll.

I don't think 4 pounds is gonna do a whole hell of a lot.


it was 4 tons.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/le​b​anon-s-army-finds-4-tons-ammonium-nitr​ate-near-scene-n1239227
 
crackpancake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Simply a beautiful resort town!  Look at that scenery!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sweet! My Trifecta Bet just hit!!!

/In all honesty... Jesus can those people just catch a break?!?!?!


Jesus wants nothing to do with this.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Well, it is still 2020


Haven't wished for Christmas this bad since I was 7. No lie.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Peaceful protesting?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fark account name: Beirut, Beirut, Beirut is on fire.  We don't need no water let the motherfarker burn.


Done in 1. People, finish your drinks, let's go home
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Black smoke. No new Pope?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Dinodork: Derek Force: wasnt there just a headline about them having some more or the explosive nitrate stuff stored there, tho only a small amount compared to the thousands of pounds.   i think a little over 4 pounds, but still....

>sigh<    202o ya'll.

I don't think 4 pounds is gonna do a whole hell of a lot.

it was 4 tons.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/leb​anon-s-army-finds-4-tons-ammonium-nitr​ate-near-scene-n1239227


Also known as "slightly more than what blew a big hole in the port a wee bit back."
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Also known as "slightly more than what blew a big hole in the port a wee bit back."


Wait, I am wrong.  4 tons, for some reason, I had read it earlier as 4,000 tons.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: khitsicker: Dinodork: Derek Force: wasnt there just a headline about them having some more or the explosive nitrate stuff stored there, tho only a small amount compared to the thousands of pounds.   i think a little over 4 pounds, but still....

>sigh<    202o ya'll.

I don't think 4 pounds is gonna do a whole hell of a lot.

it was 4 tons.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/leb​anon-s-army-finds-4-tons-ammonium-nitr​ate-near-scene-n1239227

Also known as "slightly more than what blew a big hole in the port a wee bit back."


the port explosion was 2600+ tons. 4 tons while a fraction of that is still enough to blow up a building or 2.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Derek Force: wasnt there just a headline about them having some more or the explosive nitrate stuff stored there, tho only a small amount compared to the thousands of pounds.   i think a little over 4 pounds, but still....

>sigh<    202o ya'll.

I don't think 4 pounds is gonna do a whole hell of a lot.


Pretty sure it was 4 tons.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can only assume that this is a result of stultifying government regulations and that if the invisible hand of the free market was allowed to act without interference these explosions/fires would rapidly become a thing of the past.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA:  The Civil Defense has appealed to owners of private water tanks in the area to help with the effort.

Yes, please help out, it's so hard to find water when the port is on fire. If only they would have planned ahead and located a water source nearby.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.