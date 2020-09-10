 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Dear WaPo business columnist: I've hired a bunch of Gen Z workers, but they expect a promotion every time they dress, successfully join a Zoom call, or remember to spellcheck their email. I don't have enough promotions to give. Wat do?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
90
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*GenX still waiting for all of the Boomers to retire*

Oh really.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay them a living wage to start with?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jesus managing fresh out of school 23 year olds was the worst thing ever.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mentat: *GenX still waiting for all of the Boomers to retire*

Oh really.


No kidding. We got a few guys at Cisco still managing in their 70's. GET OUT OF THE WAY
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've always found that getting a promotion is a pipe dream compared to getting a better job with another company.
 
comrade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Create company badges and level-ups - enough to give them out every month.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trophies. Duh.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Mentat: *GenX still waiting for all of the Boomers to retire*

Oh really.

No kidding. We got a few guys at Cisco still managing in their 70's. GET OUT OF THE WAY


LOL,

I'm in my 50s, plan on living to 120, and working to 119. I'll be out of your way when I'm moving too fast for you to catch up.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Jesus managing fresh out of school 23 year olds was the worst thing ever.


To be fair i guess that is a little young to be dealing with temperamental messiahs.

/ I'll bet the whole table-flipping incident with the money changers was hell.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've always found that getting a promotion is a pipe dream compared to getting a better job with another company.


I have a fair amount of Gen Z and millennial counterparts that are boomerangs back to their original employer after securing raises and positions elsewhere.  Otherwise, promotions from within run a glacial pace.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Be honest with them that you are just exploiting them and that you will only promote one based on ass kissing skills.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: lilplatinum: Jesus managing fresh out of school 23 year olds was the worst thing ever.

To be fair i guess that is a little young to be dealing with temperamental messiahs.

/ I'll bet the whole table-flipping incident with the money changers was hell.


Talk about a boss that won't get down off the cross.
 
v2micca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I tend to call BS on articles like this.  The vast majority of young professionals entering the work force know the game already.  And they best know they when they are the best and have a better idea of their actual value.  Yes, there are some that have on over-inflated sense of their own worth, but that is not unique to any one generation.  So, if you want the best, you have to pay for it, or at the very least offer perks and benefits to make the base compensation package worth it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Titles. Dangle a long line of titles (not raises).

/A soldier will fight long and hard for a piece of colored ribbon. -Napoleon Bonaparte (more or less)
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
New titles?
Chief Executive Officer of Toilets.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Pay them a living wage to start with?


Thast won't change anything. People still always want more, it's human nature. If you are paid a "living wage" and don't get a raise or promotion after 5 years, are you still tickled pink with your job? No. You expect recognition of some kind if you're doing your job well, regardless of pay.

Really, it should be a one year review with at least some kind of recognition, even if it's a bonus some years and a raise/promotion on others. Optionally, a small raise after you've completed a probationary period and proven your worth. That's kind of up in the air, some companies do it, some don't. But just "pay a living wage" doesn't do shiat to recognize your efforts, it just means that you have some money in the bank. Or don't if you can't manage your money well or have outstanding bills from a time when you couldn't manage your money.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Look, if you're not leveraging your position to get a better position with better pay, benefits, and bonuses, you're doing it wrong. 

The market will determine what you're worth, so you might as well shoot for the stars and figure out where you stand in reality. 

Either that or start your own company.

Christina Tosi became a millionaire by baking random shiat that tasted really, really good.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

comrade: Create company badges and level-ups - enough to give them out every month.


GRCooper: Trophies. Duh.


Nope. Just unlock achievements for them. Keeps 'em happy in video games at least.

gamasutra.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Trophies. Duh.


Achievements. You provide them with a level system, tell them that this gig is a bit grindy, and shower them with achievements - each of which comes with a little badge or icon - that can be used in their work correspondence.

Works like a charm for MMOs.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Russ1642: I've always found that getting a promotion is a pipe dream compared to getting a better job with another company.

I have a fair amount of Gen Z and millennial counterparts that are boomerangs back to their original employer after securing raises and positions elsewhere.  Otherwise, promotions from within run a glacial pace.


I've done that. Went back to work for a company I quit many years earlier. I'd still be making $20/hr had I stayed.
 
nijika
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Pay them a living wage to start with?


Thread solved.  Upward mobility is all they want, maybe business can try that first.

These articles about the uppity youngs wanting a sustainable life were boring when I was young.  They're just gag inducing now.

Apparently raging agains the dying of the light means hoarding all the assets and sneering at anyone under 60 for wanting to build a life.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a weirdly bad habit of confusing WaPo for WSJ, so I was expecting something completely horrific from the article.

The advice is surprisingly good.
 
v2micca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Russ1642: I've always found that getting a promotion is a pipe dream compared to getting a better job with another company.

I have a fair amount of Gen Z and millennial counterparts that are boomerangs back to their original employer after securing raises and positions elsewhere.  Otherwise, promotions from within run a glacial pace.


Some of the better run companies out there are starting to catch on to this and have started trying to promote from within.  They realized that the alternative is losing their best employees to other companies and overpaying for hired guns to fill positions.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nijika: Thread solved.  Upward mobility is all they want, maybe business can try that first.


They can't all have upward mobility.  There are more people than there are good positions.  Which is what the article was specifically addressing, not "these kids are complaining about making $8 an hour"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Make them do more diversity training
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These kids have to live with the results of Reagan, Bush, Bush Jr., and Donald Trump.  No wonder they don't have it all together.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the employers isn't going to show loyalty to most employees, why should you show it to them.  elect free agency.  make sure you're going to get what you want first before making the jump
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

v2micca: Some of the better run companies out there are starting to catch on to this and have started trying to promote from within.  They realized that the alternative is losing their best employees to other companies and overpaying for hired guns to fill positions.


My solution was to become the hired gun. Paid off my student loans about ten years early thanks to that.

But you're right, there would have been far less heartache all around if promotions from within were a thing.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've always found that getting a promotion is a pipe dream compared to getting a better job with another company.


Bingo. Kids, if you work as a dev, it works like this now:

- Each job has a 3-year "sweet spot." Learn what you can, do what you must, then leave after about 3 years or so.
- If you leave before 3 years have passed, you're either unable to hack the gig or you were a contractor.
- If you stay for more than 5 years, you're either a slow learner or unable to deal with change.
- If you started as a contractor and were then hired on, guess what? Your contractor time "counts" to your employer, because they thought you were test driving that gig.
- There is no such thing as "seniority" - your position, not your tenure, determines your rank. If you're looking for a promotion, you're in management or marketing.
- For devs, there's only one promotion - from your current position to the "senior" or "principal" version of your position, where you're now expected to train the folks who come in at or around your previous position.
- If you're a dev that wants to move to management or marketing, know that there is no going back. The dev flag is a bit that, once flipped, cannot be unflipped without changing companies (and having all the time you spent as a not-dev count against you, you traitorous bastard.)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Mentat: *GenX still waiting for all of the Boomers to retire*

Oh really.

No kidding. We got a few guys at Cisco still managing in their 70's. GET OUT OF THE WAY


Why leave when you are still getting stock grants that won't fully vest for 3 years?

/a great way to keep younger workers from job hopping
//also keeps the old timers hanging on as long as possible
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Give them Loot boxes. Randomly enclose a pink slip.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the employers isn't going to show loyalty to most employees, why should you show it to them.  elect free agency.  make sure you're going to get what you want first before making the jump


I love grinding this axe:  when your company fires someone, do they give that employee two weeks notice or no notice at all?

Remember that when it's time for you to leave.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: GRCooper: Trophies. Duh.

Achievements. You provide them with a level system, tell them that this gig is a bit grindy, and shower them with achievements - each of which comes with a little badge or icon - that can be used in their work correspondence.

Works like a charm for MMOs.


Beat you by one post. :-)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe stay out of the way when younger, more relevant individuals are trying to get shiate done?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Dangle a long line of titles


I read that as titties.

// that'll only work for about half of your employees
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Russ1642: I've always found that getting a promotion is a pipe dream compared to getting a better job with another company.

I have a fair amount of Gen Z and millennial counterparts that are boomerangs back to their original employer after securing raises and positions elsewhere.  Otherwise, promotions from within run a glacial pace.


It was gradual but that's been the standard for over 20 years.  The Dilbert books were so popular because they pointed out this obvious fact in the 90s.  Promotions never come from within because the employee is already "owned" but purchasing a NEW employee with a good-sounding pedigree is seen as a new purchase.

The irony is that we (most folks) are afraid to ask for raises or do the "boomerang" trick (also basically asking for a raise) because of the threat of being fired for the audacity, but only the least loyal people (the ones who will do such things) are rewarded with more money.  Corporate America adopted policies wherein the least loyal get the best rewards, and then wonder why any employee who can screws them over.

There are a lot of possible reasons, loss of Pension Plans come to mind.  But the point is promotions aren't really a THING anymore.

The other point is I don't believe TFAuthor, they are lying.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Jesus managing fresh out of school 23 year olds was the worst thing ever.


do you know how I know you've never tried to manage someone who is in a union?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ctrl +F "Butt Stuff" 0 matches

Okay.. Butt Stuff
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My Boomer boss says the same thing about his Gen X employees (me.) In a moment of frustration I pointed out to him if he would actually acknowledge the work we do time to time, he would find out people would stop asking for titles and raises as much. Maybe this doesn't apply to Gen Z, but I think wanting to be acknowledged and have a say in your own destiny is a value that transcends your date of birth.

But to also quote Liz Phair: It's nice to be liked, but it's better by far to get paid.
 
Xetal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess I'm Gen Y / Millennial (born in 83). My advice to these kids is to have zero loyalty to your employer. Pick up the skills and experience you need, and don't be afraid to leave your current employer for better offers... but be certain you're going to land somewhere solid before you make the jump.

You are worth however much you can get someone to pay you.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Jesus managing fresh out of school 23 year olds was the worst thing ever.


When I first started to move into "management"... Eesh. Gave me an appreciation for the patience my early managers / mentors had.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just wait until they find out that most promotions are given out as retention bonuses to whoever is the current golden child of the organization. In 30 years of work, in a few different fields, I'm not sure I've ever seen a significant promotion made to anyone on merit.
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Russ1642: I've always found that getting a promotion is a pipe dream compared to getting a better job with another company.

Bingo. Kids, if you work as a dev, it works like this now:

- Each job has a 3-year "sweet spot." Learn what you can, do what you must, then leave after about 3 years or so.
- If you leave before 3 years have passed, you're either unable to hack the gig or you were a contractor.
- If you stay for more than 5 years, you're either a slow learner or unable to deal with change.
- If you started as a contractor and were then hired on, guess what? Your contractor time "counts" to your employer, because they thought you were test driving that gig.
- There is no such thing as "seniority" - your position, not your tenure, determines your rank. If you're looking for a promotion, you're in management or marketing.
- For devs, there's only one promotion - from your current position to the "senior" or "principal" version of your position, where you're now expected to train the folks who come in at or around your previous position.
- If you're a dev that wants to move to management or marketing, know that there is no going back. The dev flag is a bit that, once flipped, cannot be unflipped without changing companies (and having all the time you spent as a not-dev count against you, you traitorous bastard.)


Yeah, that is like Obi Wan going to the desert.  Your skills atrophy. 

/no longer the programming Jedi Knight I once was
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nijika: Nadie_AZ: Pay them a living wage to start with?

Thread solved.  Upward mobility is all they want, maybe business can try that first.

These articles about the uppity youngs wanting a sustainable life were boring when I was young.  They're just gag inducing now.

Apparently raging agains the dying of the light means hoarding all the assets and sneering at anyone under 60 for wanting to build a life.


Good software developers = bad managers and supervisors.... there I said it.

So if you are in the software/hardware industry with a comp sci degree and are expecting to work your way into management, you are in for a very, very tough time.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Nadie_AZ: Pay them a living wage to start with?

Thast won't change anything. People still always want more, it's human nature. If you are paid a "living wage" and don't get a raise or promotion after 5 years, are you still tickled pink with your job? No. You expect recognition of some kind if you're doing your job well, regardless of pay.

Really, it should be a one year review with at least some kind of recognition, even if it's a bonus some years and a raise/promotion on others. Optionally, a small raise after you've completed a probationary period and proven your worth. That's kind of up in the air, some companies do it, some don't. But just "pay a living wage" doesn't do shiat to recognize your efforts, it just means that you have some money in the bank. Or don't if you can't manage your money well or have outstanding bills from a time when you couldn't manage your money.


The last 3 raises I got were because I couldn't afford to eat and that overcame my natural fear that asking for money would get me fired.  Either I would get more money, or I would no longer be wasting my time trying to "keep up" with that particular job.

So yeah, pay a living wage farking matters.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aside from being lectured by a kid to not use the word "bombing" to describe an unsuccessful software deployment for fear it might trigger someone else, I've had little problem managing whatever twenty-somethings are called.  Rich white kids are the only ones that are lazy and woke to the point of not being able to function in a team.  Everyone else works hard and just wants to be respected and communicated honestly with.

And especially in government, boomeranging is often the only way to advance.  Because raises are usually not allowed in the state budget.  So I actually encourage promising people to apply for other jobs, and offer to serve as a reference.  I do that partly so that they'll be honest with management about when they are leaving and give us time to prepare, but also because I think if you're honest and good to people, they'll probably come back at some point.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x420]

Maybe stay out of the way when younger, more relevant individuals are trying to get shiate done?


The education the founders had at such a young age, dwarfs the education today's youths have. They were much smarter and better prepared for the task.
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm 35 and am basically a mercenary. If it weren't for my kids, I'd move across the country taking a better job every 3-4 years. They're at an age where we probably should stay put for awhile though. I have zero loyalty toward any employer and recognize that they, in turn, consider me a very expensive piece of equipment necessary for their income.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Dead for Tax Reasons: the employers isn't going to show loyalty to most employees, why should you show it to them.  elect free agency.  make sure you're going to get what you want first before making the jump

I love grinding this axe:  when your company fires someone, do they give that employee two weeks notice or no notice at all?

Remember that when it's time for you to leave.


This is a tricky one, though.

You have sabotage to worry about. Often IT people are let go immediately so that they don't sabotage the networks out of spite, plant backdoors, etc. Same with people who might have client lists and access to proprietary info. They don't want them to walk out the door every day for the next two weeks and announce a fire sale of company info.

If it's an amicable split, that's a different story...
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Mentat: *GenX still waiting for all of the Boomers to retire*

Oh really.

No kidding. We got a few guys at Cisco still managing in their 70's. GET OUT OF THE WAY


so that's why our firewall OS's are so buggy...
 
