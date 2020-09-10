 Skip to content
Teens have decided vaping is no longer cool
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure vaping has dropped because kids gathering in groups has dropped.Teenagers are not saying to one another, "Have you read the reports about the lasting health effects from vaping? Perhaps we should stop; we're not immortal, you know."
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When was it cool?
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I'm pretty sure vaping has dropped because kids gathering in groups has dropped.Teenagers are not saying to one another, "Have you read the reports about the lasting health effects from vaping? Perhaps we should stop; we're not immortal, you know."


Done in one . I'll get the lights.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: When was it cool?


You're not my real dad!  You can't tell me what to do!
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know it ain't great, and I'm glad less kids are starting, but I cut 5mg of tar and countless unlabeled carcinogens PER DAY out of my life, so you're going to have to pardon me for the outrage re: vaping.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So with no in-class interaction and the associated peer pressure kids are less likely to engage in risky behavior? Go figure.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd really only vape at work but now that I'm working from home I can smoke flower at my desk, so my vape usage has gone down too.


/not a teen
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I'm pretty sure vaping has dropped because kids gathering in groups has dropped.Teenagers are not saying to one another, "Have you read the reports about the lasting health effects from vaping? Perhaps we should stop; we're not immortal, you know."


All of this, plus it's a lot easier to have a vape on the way home from school than it is to sneak out of your own house and avoid your parents to puff one out.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: I know it ain't great, and I'm glad less kids are starting, but I cut 5mg of tar and countless unlabeled carcinogens PER DAY out of my life, so you're going to have to pardon me for the outrage re: vaping.


Same here... plus smoking was a $5 per day habit where vaping is a $20 per month habit.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Killing the flavored juice market probably explains most of the drop. Going from mango to stale faux tobacco would be enough to put most people off.
 
Icey_M
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Smoke em if you got em. I imagine real cigs are on the comeback with the ongoing apocalypse and all
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was never cool.

Vaping is what I do to stop smoking real cigarettes.

Which is cool.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: I'd really only vape at work but now that I'm working from home I can smoke flower at my desk, so my vape usage has gone down too.


/not a teen


In soviet russia username checks you out.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why vape the douche flute when you can shove vodka soaked tampons in your ass?
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: I know it ain't great, and I'm glad less kids are starting, but I cut 5mg of tar and countless unlabeled carcinogens PER DAY out of my life, so you're going to have to pardon me for the outrage re: vaping.


Sorry to hear about your nicotine addiction. It's one of the hardest ones to break.

Hopefully you're trying to find the most legitimate sources of cartridges, even if they're more expensive, to avoid toxic adulterants. And hopefully you're limiting your intake -- inhaling anything except clean air is never a good idea.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I'm pretty sure vaping has dropped because kids gathering in groups has dropped.Teenagers are not saying to one another, "Have you read the reports about the lasting health effects from vaping? Perhaps we should stop; we're not immortal, you know."


I think you're on to it. Kids not in school and in groups socializing undermines usage from both the supply and demand angles.

Supply: it was likely being distributed through networks centered around schools and common hangouts since under-age kids can't exactly walk into a vape shop and buy it
Demand: the demand due to in-group pressures is quashed because the visibility of doing the in-group act is gone
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: When was it cool?


I read that as 'voting' and asked the same question.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

allears: GoodDoctorB: I know it ain't great, and I'm glad less kids are starting, but I cut 5mg of tar and countless unlabeled carcinogens PER DAY out of my life, so you're going to have to pardon me for the outrage re: vaping.

Sorry to hear about your nicotine addiction. It's one of the hardest ones to break.

Hopefully you're trying to find the most legitimate sources of cartridges, even if they're more expensive, to avoid toxic adulterants. And hopefully you're limiting your intake -- inhaling anything except clean air is never a good idea.


I quit smoking nearly 20 years ago and there are still times when I'm stressed that I think "a cigarette would be nice". (I get this "itch" on inside of a my middle finger where I used hold my cigarette) Nicotine is a hell of a drug.
 
p4p3rm4t3
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/fiUgyJdZYsg?t=1443

Saw this the other day. I've been vaping for about 10 years now. Haven't smoked a real one since.
The measures taken to protect the children have made me think about going back.
That video didn't help Steve. It was awesome though.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back in the 70s, you had to smoke Marlboro to be a man. I only smoked when I was around my friends so I could be cool. Probably the same thing with vaping now. If there's no one to impress with how cool you are, why do it? I didn't actually get addicted to cigarettes until I joined the army in 1982. Fortunately, I managed to quit about 20 years ago.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [memegenerator.net image 650x366]


I bet gals bone this dude. AND it annoyes me, they won't bone me.
😡
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: When was it cool?


January

/seems like a loooong time ago
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: I'd really only vape at work but now that I'm working from home I can smoke flower at my desk, so my vape usage has gone down too.


/not a teen


All the stoners I know that are smoking in their wfh setup agree productivity is through the roof.

Amazing what ppl can accomplish when they can go to their happy place and focus on work

Instead of the mental insanity known as "being in the office"
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I joined the army in 1982


Just in time for the defining military operation of the 20th Century: Grenada!
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you don't want kids to think vaping is cool, stop using such cool pictures in your headlines!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are they still having rainbow parties?
How about the ones where you put random pills in a big punchbowl and just eat a handful to see what happens?
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

allears: GoodDoctorB: I know it ain't great, and I'm glad less kids are starting, but I cut 5mg of tar and countless unlabeled carcinogens PER DAY out of my life, so you're going to have to pardon me for the outrage re: vaping.

Sorry to hear about your nicotine addiction. It's one of the hardest ones to break.

Hopefully you're trying to find the most legitimate sources of cartridges, even if they're more expensive, to avoid toxic adulterants. And hopefully you're limiting your intake -- inhaling anything except clean air is never a good idea.


100% true. Cartridges are the devil, I'm a juice user and I'm very picky about what I use, who makes it and how. I will gladly call the cartridge makers out, any time, it's just sad that the distinction is rarely made politically these days. I'm using vape to DECREASE my nicotine intake, not smoke a pack of cigars in 5 minutes and keep all the additives I used to get in cigs. The cigarette company's participation and usual chicanery has definitely tainted the industry some though, I can't deny it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
26.5% of high schoolers used disposable e-cigarettes in 2020 (up from 2.4% in 2019) and 15.2% middle schoolers (up from 3% in 2019).
By the numbers: About 20% of high school students and 5% of middle school students said they recently used e-cigarettes and other vaping products - a large decrease from last year, when 28% of high school students and 11% of middle school students said they used those products.
Huh? I know 2020 feels like longer than a year, but something is very wrong with these numbers.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For the record I never feel cool.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GoodDoctorB: I know it ain't great, and I'm glad less kids are starting, but I cut 5mg of tar and countless unlabeled carcinogens PER DAY out of my life, so you're going to have to pardon me for the outrage re: vaping.


Vaping is good as an off-ramp from tobacco use.

Unfortunately, it turns out that vaping is also a great on-ramp.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
