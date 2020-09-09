 Skip to content
The UK to roll out plan costing upwards of £100,000,000,000 to try and save Christmas from Covid-19
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TFA implies that Boris has promised this extra testing but that another minister has admitted the tech isn't ready. The same paper ran an article the day before that showed Boris was clearly aware of this.

'We are working hard to increase our testing capacity to 500,000 tests a day by the end of October. 'But in future, in the near future, we hope, we want to start using testing to identify people who are negative, who don't have coronavirus, who are not infectious so we can allow them to behave in a more normal way in the knowledge that they can't infect anyone else with the virus.'

The PM said rapid coronavirus tests, which can give a result in as little as 20 minutes, were crucial for mass testing. The tests are not yet readily available. He went on: 'We think, we hope, we believe, that new types of test which are simple, quick and scalable, will become available. They may use swabs or saliva and can turn around results in 90 or even 20 minutes. 'Crucially, it should be possible to deploy these tests on a far bigger scale than any country has yet achieved. Literally millions of tests are being processed every single day.'

However, Johnson said he was 'not 100% sure' the rapid test programme could be rolled out nationwide because of 'a number of challenges', including whether there were even enough materials to manufacture the test and questions over a distribution network.

So he knows they're not available yet, but knows it would be vital to have and is directing the government to work to achieve it. Isn't that exactly what he should be doing? How is this a bad thing?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least they didnt wait till the last minute.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stay home. Stay safe. Save money by telling the kiddos Santa didn't make through the pandemic, but their gift will come in the form of a vaccine.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
assets.publishing.service.gov.ukView Full Size

media2.giphy.comView Full Size

/it's the same hair
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good thing Brexit is saving them all the money. It was an investment in the future, really.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Its a nice idea, if and when the technology is actually ready.

That being said...

"Papers, citizen!"
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only way the UK can save Christmas is for the Doctor to regenerate.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But do they know it's Christmas?
Do they Know it's Christmas ~ Band Aid 1984
Youtube bjQzJAKxTrE
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is that a million million pounds or thousand million pounds?  What is that is freedom units?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snort: Is that a million million pounds or thousand million pounds?  What is that is freedom units?


tree-fiddy
 
