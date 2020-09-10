 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   If you steal a semi, don't forget to take, or at least turn off, the trucker's GoPro   (fox8.com) divider line
10
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(clicks through pictures in article)

How many people stole this truck?  I would question the closest circus/clowns, because there's like 8 people in the pics.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The photo gallery was like a "How To Identify" Cleveland scumbags.
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faces of Meth
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the images, I'm guessing they were hoping the semi was full of meth.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: (clicks through pictures in article)

How many people stole this truck?  I would question the closest circus/clowns, because there's like 8 people in the pics.


Kind of like the Albanian embassy moved locations?
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the victim's GoPro camera, which was recording at the time of the incident and shows the suspects allegedly driving the semi to the Save A Lot parking lot on Brookpark Road.

You can see photos of them below.

Allegedly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murphy
Fark user imageView Full Size

/allegedly
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look like bunch you would see in a TV comedy cop show.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Semi-GoPro? No thanks.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, know-it-all subby, you do crime your way, I'll do it my way.
 
