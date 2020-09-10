 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Deformed tails indicate cougar inbreeding, new PornHub category   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Jaguar, Simi Hills, Santa Susana Mountains, Santa Monica Mountains, National Recreation Area, National Park Service, Cougar, Felidae  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Inbreeding Cougars has been a category on pornhub already for a very long time, according to my friend.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Inbreeding Cougars has been a category on pornhub already for a very long time, according to my friend.


That's the name of my Def Leppard cover band.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deformed sister cougars preform scintillating scissor routine
*clicks*
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Golden Girls reboot of this classic is finally in the works ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have there been kinky cougar tales on Pornhub?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So farking sad
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Inbreeding Cougars has been a category on pornhub already for a very long time, according to my friend.


Well, those are stepchildren, so technically it's not inbreeding.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the part where humans try to "help" by intervening?
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Is this the part where humans try to "help" by intervening?


They already did, it's in TFA.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: They already did, it's in TFA.


Weird, the first time I visited the page, the bottom half didn't load. Refresh, there's the rest of the article. Thank for the heads up.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Thanks
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: BumpInTheNight: Inbreeding Cougars has been a category on pornhub already for a very long time, according to my friend.

Well, those are stepchildren, so technically it's not inbreeding.


My friend says you haven't scrolled down far enough through the listed videos.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess this is all just gallows humor

We really do deserve the festering shiat we are rolling around in

fark
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
barnfinds.comView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's really sad, actually.  With the tail deformities, they keep getting stuck in vulnerable positions, like under coffee tables, sinks, or even in a clothes dryer.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: It's really sad, actually.  With the tail deformities, they keep getting stuck in vulnerable positions, like under coffee tables, sinks, or even in a clothes dryer.


My friend says he gets that reference.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Heamer: Is this the part where humans try to "help" by intervening?


This is actually a pretty easy one to remedy. Bring  in some cougers from other areas especially ones that are roaming residential areas.

Tldr, but I'm assuming a good deal of the problem has to due with human created barriers preventing the cougars from traveling to new areas
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tail deformities? Are cougars too old for spanx or something?
 
