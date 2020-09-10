 Skip to content
(CNN) Add "cancelling Halloween" to the list of things done during the 1918 Pandemic that will probably happen again
    Influenza, 1918 flu pandemic, Pandemic, Influenza pandemic  
•       •       •

Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even more than the 200k+ Americans and untold numbers of other people in the world that will inevitably die of COVID, having a Halloween on a Saturday get farked up because "we" couldn't behave like adults is the worst possible outcome to me.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still buying a shiat-load of candy.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I'm not letting my sexy cadaver costume to go waste.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But....Samhain is when we light massive bonfires, dress up in furs, drink all of the booze and maybe sacrifice a cow to the barbecue....

/ I suppose that, really, we could do that any old time
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gen-X parent of kids moving into their teens who want to just hang out with friends for halloween...however...

The real problem is the younger parents in our neighborhood who turn EVERYTHING into an opportunity to have a party and get hammered.  Halloween turns into kids going around getting candy, and parents in big street parties getting drunk.  Under the the circumstances, I cant see thinking that Halloween is a great idea at all.

We all have to deal with the pain of passing on events like this because of Trump.  Call it like it is people, Trump screwed us out of all of this stuff.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, and on farking full moon falling on a weekend Halloween as well. fark YOU 2020!!!!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just inject your candy with Clorox.  Problem solved.

I'm kidding.  Don't do this.
 
ieerto
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still doing Halloween. Cancelled or not.
I'll be the guy wearing a mask.

Halloween ain't just the name of this jam, it's a way of life.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So are the popup Halloween stores going to sell more useless crap this year as people overcompensate?
 
Flincher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Hey, I'm not letting my sexy cadaver costume to go waste.


I'll be your sexy coroner. I'll bring the tag and sharpie.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sorry, kids, it was more important to appease these people to the detriment of all others:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: But....Samhain is when we light massive bonfires, dress up in furs, drink all of the booze and maybe sacrifice a cow to the barbecue....

/ I suppose that, really, we could do that any old time


'Round these parts, that's High School Football Season.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lets look at the silver lining here, the people who survive this will have to deal with far fewer stupid people.
Maybe Trump was sent to thin ye olde proverbial herd.

The ignorant trailer trash yokels who worship him and his big gold house and stupid german prostitute wife arent exactly vital to our survival. I mean what do dumb white people even do for a living in this country? Mexicans work harder and have more skills.
We'll probably save a lot of money when these hicks die and stop sucking up welfare checks.
 
Flincher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flincher: Diogenes: Hey, I'm not letting my sexy cadaver costume to go waste.

I'll be your sexy coroner. I'll bring the tag and sharpie.


Going along with the joke btw lol
 
Number 216
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fark that noise. Just practice social distancing trick or treating.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Some candies are a wee bit more aerodynamic then others
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We usually go fairly big on Halloween.  This year we're not decorating, not giving out candy.  We see other parents discussing on neighborhood Facebook groups wondering how it will go this year, what to do about the candy their kids might get, what to do about the candy they'll give out.  I just want to scream KEEP YOUR KIDS AT HOME THIS YEAR AND THINK OF SOMETHING ELSE TO DO AND DON'T farkING HAND OUT CANDY!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why don't they just rename it "Sturgis for Kids" this year?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
F*ck 2020. That is all
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trick or Treating can easily be done with 'masks' and distancing - so there is no need to cancel that.

What needs to be cancelled are the parties when adults dress up as Sexy Kitten and get hammered with friends. That's how Covid (as well as other diseases) get spread on Halloween.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Los Angeles already cancelled canceling it, so...maybe not.  Can't say this is a good thing given the context.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

serfdood: We usually go fairly big on Halloween.  This year we're not decorating, not giving out candy.  We see other parents discussing on neighborhood Facebook groups wondering how it will go this year, what to do about the candy their kids might get, what to do about the candy they'll give out.  I just want to scream KEEP YOUR KIDS AT HOME THIS YEAR AND THINK OF SOMETHING ELSE TO DO AND DON'T farkING HAND OUT CANDY!


Let it sit in the bag for a day or three. Problem solved.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To be fair, Halloween in 1918 was probably not all that great. Loose ribbon candy and wormy apples.

allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You mean the one day we're all guaranteed to wear masks? Dammit!

/I've been planning my costume for so long too...
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Sorry, kids, it was more important to appease these people to the detriment of all others:

[Fark user image 500x333]


Take car.  Go to mum's.  Kill Phil, grab Liz, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all of this to blow over.  How's that for a slice of fried gold?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

serfdood: We usually go fairly big on Halloween.  This year we're not decorating, not giving out candy.  We see other parents discussing on neighborhood Facebook groups wondering how it will go this year, what to do about the candy their kids might get, what to do about the candy they'll give out.  I just want to scream KEEP YOUR KIDS AT HOME THIS YEAR AND THINK OF SOMETHING ELSE TO DO AND DON'T farkING HAND OUT CANDY!


Uhm, just crazy spitballing here, but you can let it sit in the bag for a few days.
 
krafty420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If stores have trouble selling their candy this year, I'll be right over Nov. 1 for all the sweet (no pun intended) deals!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nope.  My friend from high school married a redneck for some reason and she's all about this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: To be fair, Halloween in 1918 was probably not all that great. Loose ribbon candy and wormy apples.

[allthatsinteresting.com image 750x500]


Nonsense, everyone's in blackface. That's when everything was better!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: To be fair, Halloween in 1918 was probably not all that great. Loose ribbon candy and wormy apples.

[allthatsinteresting.com image 750x500]


What in Jim Crows ass is that high octane nightmare fuel?
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Speaking on behalf of the great citizens of Ohio, it doesn't matter if it's canceled. There will be kids at my door, sent by horrible overweight parents waiting by the curb in a golf cart chain-smoking and swearing at them to hurry the fark up.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guarantee there's grease paint the guy fawkes witch's face as well.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: To be fair, Halloween in 1918 was probably not all that great. Loose ribbon candy and wormy apples.

[allthatsinteresting.com image 750x500]


Yeah... Halloween in the 80's was better.  All the razor blades and drugs you could ever want.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Halloween is closed, super spreader biker event in Sturgis should have told you.
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This has potential
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone with any sense would have expected this. Shiat, Oktoberfest was cancelled back in April.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What the fark sort of Halloween did this guy have?
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What the fark do you mean "probably?" Halloween is cancelled. I've written it off just like I've written off my birthday that's coming in a few days, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. And out of all of those things, Halloween is my favorite. But I don't care. This whole year and probably next year is a total loss. I'll make up for lost time once this is all over. Whenever the hell that is.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

freakay: Gen-X parent of kids moving into their teens who want to just hang out with friends for halloween...however...

The real problem is the younger parents in our neighborhood who turn EVERYTHING into an opportunity to have a party and get hammered.  Halloween turns into kids going around getting candy, and parents in big street parties getting drunk.  Under the the circumstances, I cant see thinking that Halloween is a great idea at all.

We all have to deal with the pain of passing on events like this because of Trump.  Call it like it is people, Trump screwed us out of all of this stuff.


wait for thanksgiving and christmas. ain't gonna be no turkeys. ain't gonna be no presents. everything is gonna be under Tojo's tree this year, wait and see. you watch Grinch and you like it.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Prediction: Trump wins election.  I don't know. You can almost see it sliding to him in slow motion. We shall see.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
2020's got plague, riots, wildfires ... 
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skyotter: 2020's got plague, riots, wildfires ... 
[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x281]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x281]


Why does that dude have titties?
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cut and pasted from yesterday's thread:

I'm already planning on this years haunted house. I had a neighbor last year donate a bunch of Plexiglass to "The Cause" which I didn't know what to do with but this year its going in to seperate actors from the public.
I'm lucky I have a lot of sidewalk space to keep folks socially distanced and I'm working out some fun ways to keep folks from bunching up inside. I've gotten pretty good at controlling the flow through the house in previous years so this isn't much different.

My actors will get temperature checked each day and will be masked and behind plexiglass so there's no transmission there. We are also working on having folks that want to come sign up during specific times.

Their are ways to do it with small free haunted houses like mine and stay safe. I could just clutch my pearls and peek around the curtains but the "new normal" is going to take some adjusting to and hiding out the rest of your life is a great way to end up like the cruise people in Wall-E.

I am Behind The Orange Curtain in SoCal and we are coming off the watchlist a lot faster than LA County, I'm not trying to change that but kids have been screwed over enough from this virus and if I can give them some semblance of normal then I'm going to do it, and do it safely.

Heres this years promo vid if anyone wants to check it out:

https://youtu.be/36zsaIQCz3
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LineNoise: serfdood: We usually go fairly big on Halloween.  This year we're not decorating, not giving out candy.  We see other parents discussing on neighborhood Facebook groups wondering how it will go this year, what to do about the candy their kids might get, what to do about the candy they'll give out.  I just want to scream KEEP YOUR KIDS AT HOME THIS YEAR AND THINK OF SOMETHING ELSE TO DO AND DON'T farkING HAND OUT CANDY!

Uhm, just crazy spitballing here, but you can let it sit in the bag for a few days.


There is no direct correlation, that I'm aware of, made from someone getting infected from touching paper or plastic materials.  That said, the parents (assuming they're accompanying their children) need to be vigilant about their kids not fishing it out of the bag and sampling some while they're out.  Or not taking candy directly from the people handing it out.  Or, and I'm just going to paraphrase what I said earlier, give Halloween a pass this year and do something else.
 
wage0048 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberDave: I'm still buying a shiat-load of candy.


If you wait until 11/1 you can probably get it for half price (or better), and I'm sure there will still be a metric assload of candy on the shelves.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 486x219]

What the fark sort of Halloween did this guy have?


Profile with Oakleys checks out
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Lets look at the silver lining here, the people who survive this will have to deal with far fewer stupid people.
Maybe Trump was sent to thin ye olde proverbial herd.

The ignorant trailer trash yokels who worship him and his big gold house and stupid german prostitute wife arent exactly vital to our survival. I mean what do dumb white people even do for a living in this country? Mexicans work harder and have more skills.
We'll probably save a lot of money when these hicks die and stop sucking up welfare checks.


The problem here is that they can spread it to the rest of us, and poor people are forced to live in close quarters.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: skyotter: 2020's got plague, riots, wildfires ... 
[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x281]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x281]

Why does that dude have titties?


Don't ask why anything is the way it is on Venture Bros until you've got a week to kill.
 
