 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFSB Connecticut)   Police searching for man who has fulfilled his familial destiny   (wfsb.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, English-language films, Crime, 33-year-old Trevor Outlaw, Meriden police, Question, Hair, American films, Race  
•       •       •

1172 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 3:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He should come to my town and hole up with the Slaughter family.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every face tattoo should come with directions to the closest prison.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trevor 'Wolf' Outlaw.

I won't lie, that's a badass name. Shame he's not a florist or something though.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they catch him, it would be nifty if he was riding on a white horse.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Point02GPA: When they catch him, it would be nifty if he was riding on a white horse.


I was thinking in a white hearse but ok
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black, Wanted by the cops, Last name. Yep he's screwed.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                                          Unavailable for comment.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If ayou have  cool name like "Trevor Outlaw," why would you even HAVE a nickname?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

beezeltown: He should come to my town and hole up with the Slaughter family.


Consequences would never be the same.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just wait until his eldest son, Max "Power" Outlaw, gets out of juvie.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Point02GPA: When they catch him, it would be nifty if he was riding on a white horse.

I was thinking in a white hearse but ok


I can hear a ol' black Mississippi acoustic blues musician singing that verse on a song about social injustices.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Point02GPA: jim32rr: Point02GPA: When they catch him, it would be nifty if he was riding on a white horse.

I was thinking in a white hearse but ok

I can hear a ol' black Mississippi acoustic blues musician singing that verse on a song about social injustices.


Was going to go with a Otis Redding tune but RAY
Willie Nelson - Seven Spanish Angels (Video)
Youtube x8A9Y1Dq_cQ
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still on the lam

giantfreakinrobot.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Every face tattoo should come with directions to the closest prison.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.