 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun) Weeners Penis pranksters put 2ft willy in the clock tower at UK military academy, penis follows orders and stands at attention for weeks   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Weeners, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Military, News Corporation, News International, Prince William of Wales  
•       •       •

904 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 1:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "It must have been really hard to get it up," a source said.
 
Princip's Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an erection.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The soldier proudly displayed his shiny helmet...
 
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's now the Cock Tower?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What time is it?

About 6 o'cock.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top brass were furious, but intrigued.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.


If I look hard enough, I'll find a phallacy in your argument.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 inches: Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clay Johnson, is that Boris' brother?
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's Ossifers, so only "high jinks", nothing to see here, move along Cpl.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Every hour, did the clock ring its bell end??
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's always men and penises - why don't young rambunctious women do this kind of thing?
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not surprising as most military academies have pr*cks  hanging around.
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a 2ft Willy may look like:
worldwideinterweb.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.