(SFGate)   Haight-Ashbury fire contained; no injuries; everything's cool, say first responders positioned downwind   (sfgate.com) divider line

Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Declassify Issue
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remember awhile ago when I lived in SF, as a way to get fun exercise after work, doing Postmates for a month. I rode my bike with a full dinner from House of Prime Ribs to this stoner's apartment in Upper Haight. He was super stoked, and I had a great ride cutting through the fog for over half an hour.

/Probably weed related.
 
way south
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like they caught a suspect for one of the fires.

Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

way south: Sounds like they caught a suspect for one of the fires.

pin a bogus kiddie diddling charge on the guy and put him in gen pop.
 
drayno76
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: pin a bogus kiddie diddling charge on the guy and put him in gen pop.


II get your ire, however it's simultaneously expecting police reform and calling for police corruption in revenge is intimately dividing by 0.

If malicious arson charges and subsequent sentencing won't reform the individual to societal functionality, then a review of our entire judicial system is something that is as equally in order as a review of our policing system.

<imOkayWithThis.jpg>
 
SirMadness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

way south: Sounds like they caught a suspect for one of the fires.

Holy fark. Have we got spies starting wildfires now?
 
IrieTom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Long distance runner, what you standing there for?
 
