 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   "Like poverty and racism, school shootings and police brutality, mass incarceration and sexual harassment, widespread extinctions and changing climate, COVID-19 might become yet another unacceptable thing that America comes to accept"   (theatlantic.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, Influenza, Indigenous peoples of the Americas, Epidemiology, individual people, pandemic response, new stories, higher-risk venues, pandemic summer  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 9:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is a must read. Seriously.
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is exactly what's going to happen.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Might"? Subby, it's long since come to pass.

It happened back in March, when the government and all the businesses saw the stock market drop due to shutting down and collectively decided human sacrifices were necessary to make the numbers go back up
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid and the Wildfires have a lot in common. They are out of control, beyond control, and will have to burn themselves out over time. Even the best mitigation (like in Europe) will have damage to deal with over the next few years.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stars ain't gonna spangle themselves
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.


See ya! No way al of those happen in two years.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: "Might"? Subby, it's long since come to pass.

It happened back in March, when the government and all the businesses saw the stock market drop due to shutting down and collectively decided human sacrifices were necessary to make the numbers go back up


So for every dollar made, a human needs to be sacrificed?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the common dicnomentator is between March and Now that keeps making the same mistake.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Atlantic . . .

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also found this nugget of truth.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America, theres nothing too fu*cked up for us to panic about, pretend to care, make token gestures to solve and then finally give up on.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
know how I know it's a shiathole country?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've seen a lot of "It's time to live with COVID-19!" posts lately.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that. I'm not accepting shiat.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.


I hope that no country will take USA refugees. Its a real shiathole country.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's a depressing headline.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.

See ya! No way al of those happen in two years.


Yeah if that your decision I would be working on it now. Hopefully seriously no snark if that's your choice you have some European blood lines or some very valuable skills. Otherwise it is harder to leave then people think.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Covid and the Wildfires have a lot in common. They are out of control, beyond control, and will have to burn themselves out over time. Even the best mitigation (like in Europe) will have damage to deal with over the next few years.


This is the truth. The cats been out of the bag for a while. We didn't get ahead of it and even if we did, if that was even truly possible, it's a losing war. The virus is too communicable. We have to use this as a lesson to prepare for next time, because if next time is like Captain Trips, we're all dead.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Fark that. I'm not accepting shiat.


Good luck with that. Here's a 2020 spin on the class "democracy versus freedom" conundrum:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.


people have been spewing this "better happen or i'm leaving" for years, shouting it from the rooftops in desperation. few have the ways and mean$$$ necessary to leave their home country for life abroad. if you had that kind of money you'd be TCB, not fecking around on FARK spewing this and that.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US collectively:

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like every other coronavirus, without the hype.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It's going to disappear. One day - it's like a miracle - it will disappear."

Maybe Trump was talking about America itself?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This isn't going to work. It's a virus, and is going to do what it is going to do unless we actively prevent it.
There is no such thing as "herd immunity", and it we are not going to "burn through " it.
At this point, the fatality estimations are just baseless guesses.
No one knows how many it will kill or cripple if it goes unchecked.
How people feel about it isn't going to change anything.
F**k your feelings.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Work is trying to make us return to the office, so I'm not getting a kick.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.

people have been spewing this "better happen or i'm leaving" for years, shouting it from the rooftops in desperation. few have the ways and mean$$$ necessary to leave their home country for life abroad. if you had that kind of money you'd be TCB, not fecking around on FARK spewing this and that.


If you're willing to start a new life, may I recommend getting into local politics here in the US?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.


Everyone keeps overlooking Gaum.  They need admission as a state too.  You can clump some of the Pacific island territories in to boost their electoral count, representatives in congress.

US Virgin Islands should also be a state, but I am willing to compromise and make it part of Peurto Rico, even though they have a distinct culture all their own.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Godspeed You! Black Emperor-East Hastings (28 Days Later Short Version)
Youtube jBw7k85uaDQ
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We've let a very vocal third of our population dominate almost every election. That third believes the solution to every single problem is magically turning back the clock to some past perceived American glory day.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is what it ack
*thud*
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
koder

fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

Like all those celebrities that were going to leave the country when Trump was elected?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: We've let a very vocal third of our population dominate almost every election. That third believes the solution to every single problem is magically turning back the clock to some past perceived American glory day.


Their solutions are always tax cuts, racism, and Jesus.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: koder

fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

Like all those celebrities that were going to leave the country when Trump was elected?


Yeah these post often read like the kid that's gonna run away unless you do what they want. They make to end of the driveway then stop. The people leaving don't post on message boards as they spend their free time doing the mountain of paperwork it takes to leave.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a rather oblique way to link a pandemic to the political flavors of the day.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You mean the media-driven-fear-campaign? Only if accept = wear masks
 
Gaseous Anomaly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ToeKnee666: This is exactly what's going to happen.


It's pretty much baked in - to mitigate we would need big Federal support (States require balanced budgets, and tax receipts are down, they can't) and that can't happen until February at best.

You can't laissez-faire-capitalism your way out of something like this - people need to get paid to stay home, businesses need to get paid to stay closed, labs need to get paid to run tests. Otherwise too many people / businesses will clamor for re-opening, to stay alive / afloat. The people who print the money need to step up.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Skeleton Man: Fark that. I'm not accepting shiat.

Good luck with that. Here's a 2020 spin on the class "democracy versus freedom" conundrum:

[Fark user image image 850x668]


Whatever. Dude in the red shirt and I will be alive when this thing's over, however and whenever it gets over with. I've redesigned my whole life to be nearly 100% safe. It sucks, it's boring, it's lonely, but I'll survive.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: This isn't going to work. It's a virus, and is going to do what it is going to do unless we actively prevent it.
There is no such thing as "herd immunity", and it we are not going to "burn through " it.
At this point, the fatality estimations are just baseless guesses.
No one knows how many it will kill or cripple if it goes unchecked.
How people feel about it isn't going to change anything.
F**k your feelings.


gotta smart this
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: This is a must read. Seriously.


Yeah, great article.
 
Mouser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.


#1 will happen.

DC can't be made a state easily because it's the capital.  You can do a bunch of work arounds, but, at best, the people who live in DC might be able to vote as if they lived in Maryland.  The 23rd amendment complicates things as well.

PR has a higher chance of becoming a state.  But first they need a better referendum; the 2017 one (which overwhelming favored statehood) was subject of an active boycott and only 23% of voters voted (when 80% is typical turnout for an election in the territory).

#3 may be a problem.  I'm having a hard time finding something specific that could be prosecuted against Trump himself, for instance.  Also, there's a jury problem, in that if you pick 12 people at random, at least one or two will be drooling MAGAheads, and they may be smart enough to not get kicked out during jury selection.

So, if those are your absolute minimum for staying, you might as well just leave today, because the chances of you getting all of the above is very, very low, approaching zero percent.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.

Everyone keeps overlooking Gaum.  They need admission as a state too.  You can clump some of the Pacific island territories in to boost their electoral count, representatives in congress.

US Virgin Islands should also be a state, but I am willing to compromise and make it part of Peurto Rico, even though they have a distinct culture all their own.


The problem with making Guam a state is it's low population (165k).  The other island territories have even smaller populations.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: This isn't going to work. It's a virus, and is going to do what it is going to do unless we actively prevent it.
There is no such thing as "herd immunity", and it we are not going to "burn through " it.
At this point, the fatality estimations are just baseless guesses.
No one knows how many it will kill or cripple if it goes unchecked.
How people feel about it isn't going to change anything.
F**k your feelings.


I, and most of America, will consider covid over when the vast majority of the country has been given a vaccine.
 
dascott
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And step-person porn. Don't forget the step-person porn.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Fark that. I'm not accepting shiat.


This is actually the most "American" comment in the thread.

What is you, individually "not accepting it" going to look like, exactly?  If a large majority of people in a country (or let's be real, the top 1% of the wealthy and connected) decide something, your rugged individual dissent doesn't mean squat.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Skeleton Man: Fark that. I'm not accepting shiat.

This is actually the most "American" comment in the thread.

What is you, individually "not accepting it" going to look like, exactly?  If a large majority of people in a country (or let's be real, the top 1% of the wealthy and connected) decide something, your rugged individual dissent doesn't mean squat.


See my above post. It means everything for me. Everyone else can do what they want. I'll be doing the smart thing and I'll be surviving.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.

people have been spewing this "better happen or i'm leaving" for years, shouting it from the rooftops in desperation. few have the ways and mean$$$ necessary to leave their home country for life abroad. if you had that kind of money you'd be TCB, not fecking around on FARK spewing this and that.


There are ways to make it work.  I did it for a while.  You can't go anywhere you want, and you won't be living a life of midwestern suburban luxury, but it's possible.

That said, the criteria koder listed are stupid, symbolic reasons to leave that have nothing to do with whether life in America improves from this point on in general.  Trump is the least of our problems, and Biden is not going to fix anything.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: winedrinkingman: koder: fark that. I'm leaving if any of the following don't happen in the next 2 years:

* Biden elected
* DC and PR admitted
* Trump and his enablers imprisoned

If any of those can't happen, then this country is stage-4 and it's time to leave for better pastures, whatever the cost, as history will just repeat itself. The sunk-costs fallacy is very real, and I'm not about to raise a kid under fascism when several other countries will clearly expedite my emigration from this libertarian dystopia.

Everyone keeps overlooking Gaum.  They need admission as a state too.  You can clump some of the Pacific island territories in to boost their electoral count, representatives in congress.

US Virgin Islands should also be a state, but I am willing to compromise and make it part of Peurto Rico, even though they have a distinct culture all their own.

The problem with making Guam a state is it's low population (165k).  The other island territories have even smaller populations.


So?  Wyoming's a farking state and it has a smaller population than the city I live in.  If Wyoming or Alaska deserve two senators, so does Guam.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.