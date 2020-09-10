 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZCentral)   Disgraced ex-sheriff Joe welcomes a Fury convention to Arizona. Wait, sorry, that's a FURRY convention. Must get hot in those suits   (azcentral.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Joe Arpaio, Arizona, Furry fandom, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Arizona Furry convention, Arpaio's Cameo videos, animal lovers, users of Cameo  
•       •       •

724 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 8:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
His grave better be a urinal
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Please just die soon so we can be rid of your hateful, attention-whoring conservative ass.

Sincerely,
Arizona
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi, Sheriff Joe! Can we get more condoms?"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Fury convention?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or, being that it's he's old cop, maybe he thought this kind of Fury:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we allowed to post Nazifur pics?  Because I totally see Sheriff Joe going to *that* sort of convention.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh to have seen his innocent little face when he realised.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be fun for the Convention and the surrounding COVIDIOTS...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Must get hot in those suits

There's a reason that most of the other fandom groups don't like Furries.  You think the funk of the average science fiction and fantasy or gamer fan is bad?  Try dropping such individuals into improperly washed fur-suits in July when the conventions are held because the convention space is at its cheapest.

/plus they have poor vision out of those costumes and run into everyone
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would gladly pay 31 bucks for a video of Joe saying the phrase "Pee Pee Poo Poo Man, Pee Pee Poo Poo Man, Pee Pee Poo Poo Man. Who's laughing now?"
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I making Joe's message my new voicemail greeting.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Should be fun for the Convention and the surrounding COVIDIOTS...

[Fark user image image 719x619]


Oh God.... is...is that, a juggalo furry?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I making Joe's message my new voicemail greeting.


It's like the anti Carl Kassel.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KiefKommando: hubiestubert: Should be fun for the Convention and the surrounding COVIDIOTS...

[Fark user image image 719x619]

Oh God.... is...is that, a juggalo furry?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KiefKommando: hubiestubert: Should be fun for the Convention and the surrounding COVIDIOTS...

[Fark user image image 719x619]

Oh God.... is...is that, a juggalo furry?


You think that's bad?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TWX:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Our precious bodily fluids
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They aren't hurting anyone....


....but they might be spreading herpes...

:/
 
Eravior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Organizers canceled this year's convention due to COVID-19, but are planning for 2021."

Huh. You'd think that'd be one of the safer gatherings. Everyone's in full body suits. Although, I wonder how much protection they actually provide.

Furry scientists, get on it!
 
Pert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can see why he'd be confused...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe he doesn't know what a furry is?

"Arpaio said he'd agreed to the request because he's "a big animal lover""

...Or maybe he does.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pert: I can see why he'd be confused...

[Fark user image 300x294]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiefKommando
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aagrajag: KiefKommando: hubiestubert: Should be fun for the Convention and the surrounding COVIDIOTS...

[Fark user image image 719x619]

Oh God.... is...is that, a juggalo furry?

You think that's bad?

[Fark user image image 425x637]


They really are a strange subset of humans. I bet whomever is in that suit also has Nazi MLP pics saved to their HDD.
Can you just imagine the future anthropologists and their confusion when digging up that farking suit?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait until he find out about the annual Sheriff Joe Cosplay event.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.