 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Public Broadcasting)   Oregon is on fire, yo, and this is not fine   (opb.org) divider line
17
    More: News, Oregon, Unprecedented fire, Salem, Oregon, ways Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Lane County, large swaths of western Oregon Wednesday, fires' wake, Emergency evacuation  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 2:29 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there an "official" Oregon fires thread that is current I am missing or something? I mean, it's only hundreds of thousands of people being evacuated at this time, thought it might be a good idea to have a thread somewhere that shows all the evacuation stuff too.

but I am blind at times so could be missing it.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Current evac map.

https://twitter.com/tiffersolo/status​/​1303901430751797248/photo/1
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay safe y'all. You've been through too much already to let 2020 take anything else from you.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure about an official thread; there have been several over the last couple of days.

We came home from Bend on Monday via 20/22. Our phones were blaring with emergency/evac warnings during that stretch. During the drive we were reassuring the kids that we were OK and everything would be fine because we were getting ahead of things. Based on the video of the Gates/Mill City area, it looks like we made it through just in time. We're showing them what's going on as a demonstration of why you take this stuff seriously.

meat is closer to the Santiam/Jefferson fires; hope he's doing OK.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a lot of stuff happening on the Facebook side of things. The emergency evacs for people coordinating livestock and pets is pretty inspiring. 

We had a large brushfire yesterday a couple miles from home just across the county line that burned a few homes. Choppers were getting water and flying over my house all day for air drops. Sirens were quieter today but the wind tonight is something else again. Like walking outside and hitting a hair dryer which is so uncharacteristic for this area.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hwy 101 by Lincoln City

can someone do the pic? I've been on this road more than once.

I'm in Roseburg. I was going to be heading east on 138 but saw the smoke and the red sky and checked into the motel instead of keeping on and am glad I did since it is closed and burning. When the fires die down, I'm going back to Oklahoma. There wasn't much of a real estate market for finding a rental after a bankruptcy before this...and I know I won't be finding a home here anytime soon so will try my luck there.

When I can go. But I'm in the same boat as others who have lost it all..but for a different reason. I was already there. I really hate to see the geography and trees I love so much burn. And I know the fatality rate will only go up when more is found and that makes me very sad.

and I might have to go see if I can pick up a nebulizer tomorrow at the VA. I left mine in storage and it didn't have the tube for it anyway. dammit. It's going to be bad as far as air quality is concerned.
https://twitter.com/NWSMedford/status​/​1303908307459960832
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forgot the other twitter link.

https://twitter.com/NickelElisha/stat​u​s/1303883682650882048/photo/2
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.kdrv.com/content/news/Ashl​and-under-Level-1-evacuation-notice-as​-high-winds-stoke-fire-concerns-572349​401.html#.X1j5apztjj0.twitter


ASHLAND, Ore. -
UPDATE:Jackson County has further reduced evacuation levels in areas of Medford, taking some areas from Level 2 "Be Set" to Level 1 "Be Ready."
media.heartlandtv.comView Full Size

media.heartlandtv.comView Full Size

The area is located between the south boundary of Stewart Avenue, Garfield, and Barnett Rd. The east boundary is North Phoenix Rd and Foothills Rd. The north boundary is McAndrews Road. The west boundary begins on Ross Lane at the intersection with McAndrews to West Main then along that street to Oak Grove south to Stewart.
(Updated 9/9/20 at 12:50 p.m.)
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/ClackCoSheriff/st​a​tus/1303912981164519425
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: forgot the other twitter link.

https://twitter.com/NickelElisha/statu​s/1303883682650882048/photo/2


My god that sucks.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I almost drove through some of this. Almost.  It was a road not taken. Maybe staying put and being too afraid to drive further wasn't a bad thing.

"I want to speak in stark terms," said Les Hallman, incident commander for the Office of the State Fire Marshal Green Team. "As we start working our way back into these communities, we're going to ... continue to see a lot of devastation and loss of life. We are in a rescue mode right now, and what that means is our sole focus is life and safety, keeping the public out of harm's way in front of the fires."

https://www.statesmanjournal.com/stor​y​/news/2020/09/09/santiam-fire-mellows-​overnight-but-were-not-out-woods/57542​42002/
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: Hwy 101 by Lincoln City

can someone do the pic? I've been on this road more than once.


Lincoln City is my favorite little sea-side dump to escape to.  I was down there with my wife, youngest, and mom for four days a couple weeks ago.  That little used book store on the 101 going through town is one of my favorite places on Earth.

I would be bummed if it all burned down.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tomorrow is going to be miserable.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
EUGENE, Ore. -- If you have to evacuate, here is where to go.
For the Holiday Farm Fire east of Springfield, the evacuation center at Thurston High School is moving to Springfield High School. It is being set up at Silke Field. All evacuees should head to the new location, and volunteers should start bringing any donations this afternoon.
Willamalane has opened temporary rescue centers at the Willamalane Adult Activity Center, 215 W. C St., and the Bob Keefer Center, 250 S. 32nd St., for community members who have evacuated due to fires or who have lost their power.
Below are additional smoke and fire respite centers in Eugene and Creswell, which will be open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Lane County Events Center, 796 W. 13th Ave., Eugene
New Hope Baptist Church, 597 S. Front St., Creswell

The following have limited capacity due to the pandemic:

Hilyard Community Center, 2850 Hilyard St., Eugene, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Petersen Barn Community Center, 870 Berntzen Road, Eugene, 12 to 5 p.m.

Residents east of Blue River have been evacuating to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.
The Douglas County Fairgrounds are open for evacuees of fires in the county, many of which are burning near Glide. The Red Cross said people who would like to help can send clothing donations to the Salvation Army.
In Benton County, a temporary emergency shelter has been opened at the Benton County Fairgrounds and Events Center.  Donations should be dropped off at the udnerground parking structure of the Benton County Library.
The Linn County Fairgrounds has also been set up as an evacuation center.
The Oregon State Fairgrounds are open for evacuees of fires burning in the Santiam canyon area.


https://www.kezi.com/content/news/Eva​c​uation-centers-in-Western-Oregon-57236​3041.html
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 640x360]


yes, he is a Finnish man. How did you know? :p
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wind lessens, temperature drops but chances of rain are days away in the Eugene-Springfield area
Includes slideshow of what the folks in Eugene & Springfield are setting up for evacuees. Many local businesses and residents have donated supplies.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.