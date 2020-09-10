 Skip to content
(The Verge)   What the end of the world looks like   (theverge.com) divider line
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. They really are sparing no expense on the Blade Runner 2049 sequel.

/Stay safe everyone.
//If you are told to leave. LEAVE.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wouldn't have these problems if they'd just rake once in a while.
 
Socrofece [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you took a newscast from today and sent it back in time to one year ago, people would be terrified.  Pandemic, masks, and dark orange hellscapes.

Jesus farking Christ.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It looks like this:

R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
schubie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well. It's farking orange. Almost like message from God.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Socrofece: If you took a newscast from today and sent it back in time to one year ago, people would be terrified.  Pandemic, masks, and dark orange hellscapes.

Jesus farking Christ.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Wouldn't have these problems if they'd just rake once in a while.


That doesn't work in chaparral, like it does in a colder moister climate, like your mom.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Drone video below was shot near me in the south bay earlier today. South San Jose. The weird part is that the air quality wasn't horrible compared to the last two weeks. The smoke is up high and the marine layer is down low. The hellscape that is my neighborhood is shown at 30 seconds.

End of Days.
Youtube 5d9-NKJ5jSQ
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What Color is the Sky in Your World?
Youtube -ZDewhEHKD0
 
