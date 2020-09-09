 Skip to content
 
(The Sun) Boobies Woman with 42L boobs that caused her spine to 'collapse' and left her wheelchair-bound wants NHS to pay for breast reduction surgery. Sadly NHS can offer no support (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
22
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus... how do you get that fat without over wasting? Oh, wait...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
S U G O I

D E K A I
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's not fat, she has big boobs. There's a difference. I feel bad for her, I know two women who have had this done cleared of all their back problems. Titties be damned.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, dem big ol boobies are a real spinecracker.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OnlyFans would probably be your best bet to raise funds.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.  I'm sure the NHS offers dietary and lifestyle advice.  Just call the number you called to get that wheelchair.
 
KB202
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: She's not fat, she has big boobs. There's a difference. I feel bad for her, I know two women who have had this done cleared of all their back problems. Titties be damned.


Yes, she has breasts that are too large. But she is also unfit and overweight. We all know people who use wheelchairs but still stay fit. Her first step should be to exercise and cut calories, starting with all of the British empty calories. Once she is fit enough for surgery, absolutely NHS should cover it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Three meters of torso doesn't count as boobs.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She has a fish and chips problem.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KB202: darkhorse23: She's not fat, she has big boobs. There's a difference. I feel bad for her, I know two women who have had this done cleared of all their back problems. Titties be damned.

Yes, she has breasts that are too large. But she is also unfit and overweight. We all know people who use wheelchairs but still stay fit. Her first step should be to exercise and cut calories, starting with all of the British empty calories. Once she is fit enough for surgery, absolutely NHS should cover it.


It would be a lot easier to just stop feeding her
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well hopefully it all works out and it becomes nothing but a horrible mammary.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: Well hopefully it all works out and it becomes nothing but a horrible mammary.


That'd be the breast outcome. Gotta nip this thing in the bust. It'll be a real load off her and her loved ones' melons.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KB202: We all know people who use wheelchairs but still stay fit. Her first step should be to exercise


We... umm... we do? You sound like you have very specific sexual interests. Let me guess, wheelchair water polo? Am I close? If not, you have to say "Marco".
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She could always use them for evil:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When she wasnt fat her boobs were large but not very large. My partner had a reduction (on the NHS who do that all the time ffs) because when she was 18 they were bigger than her head. This woman farked her back doing something else, got fat now wants a reduction she doesn't need. If she needed it they would do it.

Oh you have to lose the weight before they can/will do the reduction. Guess that might be the problem here.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KB202: darkhorse23: She's not fat, she has big boobs. There's a difference. I feel bad for her, I know two women who have had this done cleared of all their back problems. Titties be damned.

Yes, she has breasts that are too large. But she is also unfit and overweight. We all know people who use wheelchairs but still stay fit. Her first step should be to exercise and cut calories, starting with all of the British empty calories. Once she is fit enough for surgery, absolutely NHS should cover it.


You're recommending simple exercise and a diet change for degenerative disc disease?  JFC I'm glad I don't have you as a doctor.  I wonder why she put weight on with a simple problem like that making her spine hurt like a motherfarker when she tries to do anything at all, much less serious exercise?  It's a mystery - obviously she just is unfit and overweight.

/boot to the head
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: KB202: darkhorse23: She's not fat, she has big boobs. There's a difference. I feel bad for her, I know two women who have had this done cleared of all their back problems. Titties be damned.

Yes, she has breasts that are too large. But she is also unfit and overweight. We all know people who use wheelchairs but still stay fit. Her first step should be to exercise and cut calories, starting with all of the British empty calories. Once she is fit enough for surgery, absolutely NHS should cover it.

You're recommending simple exercise and a diet change for degenerative disc disease?  JFC I'm glad I don't have you as a doctor.  I wonder why she put weight on with a simple problem like that making her spine hurt like a motherfarker when she tries to do anything at all, much less serious exercise?  It's a mystery - obviously she just is unfit and overweight.

/boot to the head


But what does it have to do with her imaginary huge boobs?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The chick used for the AT&T ads has had a variation chest. On TV, she has a sensible chest. On Facebook it looks like she's stuffed a loaf of bread
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gaspode: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: KB202: darkhorse23: She's not fat, she has big boobs. There's a difference. I feel bad for her, I know two women who have had this done cleared of all their back problems. Titties be damned.

Yes, she has breasts that are too large. But she is also unfit and overweight. We all know people who use wheelchairs but still stay fit. Her first step should be to exercise and cut calories, starting with all of the British empty calories. Once she is fit enough for surgery, absolutely NHS should cover it.

You're recommending simple exercise and a diet change for degenerative disc disease?  JFC I'm glad I don't have you as a doctor.  I wonder why she put weight on with a simple problem like that making her spine hurt like a motherfarker when she tries to do anything at all, much less serious exercise?  It's a mystery - obviously she just is unfit and overweight.

/boot to the head

But what does it have to do with her imaginary huge boobs?


/boob to the head?

Hell if I know, just a lot of "Well obviously it's just Fattie McFatty" going on in here.  Degenerative disc is no farking joke - met people with it during pain managment - they were hitting me levels of "OMG ow."  The whole idea that she needs to just go exercise is hilariously stupid.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The ex-fitness fanatic, who completed a triathlon, has spent the past four years in extreme pain following a host of spinal problems including spinal degeneration disc disease, prolapsed discs, spondylitis and kyphosis in her neck, as well as fibromyalgia and lupus.

While she obviously needs something done, I don't think it's her tits that are the problem.

/lupus? it's never lupus
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had a high school friend who had the same issue.
She started off high school just your average teen, but then her boobs started to develop and did they ever.
By the time she was in Grade 12 she had extreme back pain, she slept like crap becuase "My boobs are so big when I roll over i end up hurting myself".
She was a short girl with an average frame so these monsters looked out of place on her and she became super self conscious.
*I think* OHIP ended up paying for the reduction surgery. - can't remember 100%
But after the surgery she was so happy with the results she'd be more than happy to flash them to anyone who wanted to see the new and improved twins.
However, that was fairly short lived for other reasons she ended up fighting depression and what not.
Gained an enormous amount of weight and basically almost back to where she was but only super heavy also.
I haven't spoke to her in a few years,maybe I should drop a line and see how she's doing.
 
