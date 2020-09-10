 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   Because 2020 isn't bad enough, India and Pakistan are back on track to kickstart World War III (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always thought this is how it all ends. Pakistan and India go nuclear. Hundreds of burning cities clogging the skies with ash. I'm going to go look at pictures of puppies now.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India is currently going through a far right religious based nationalist movement spurred on by the current leader, Modi because it is the only way for him to maintain power after failing to improve the lives of every day Indians in his first term. This is the reason why there were violent attacks against Muslim Indian's perpetrated by Hindu nationalists last year.

Part two of every nationalist campaign after beating internal religious 'others' is asserting one self against foreign neighbors for 'historical wrongs'. In this case, it's a country that is conveniently full of the same 'others' and who won independence from Hindu control. The problem that India created by itself is that on top of sharing a border with Pakistan which it has been feuding with ever since, India shares a border with China. China is another country that India also has historically picked a fight with...but in this case, India lost in a humiliating war where China in 1962. And the last year or so has been a series of clashes with Chinese troops that have ended with the death of multiple Indian soldiers and China reasserting that they completely control the lands taken from India in 1962.

Since India is too weak to actually stand up to China, and Modi needs a new target to show what a 'strong' leader he is. India has turned to what Modi thinks is an easier target militarily and culturally to direct anger at, Kashmir, which is an area disputed with Pakistan.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well it's about time.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
man India
 
bluewave69
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
oops clicked submit by mistake.

well anyhow i was just going to say trifecta , they started border conflict with nepal,china,pak in like last few months or so ... just need to start stuff against buthan, myanmar, bangladesh again and they will be at odds with all the country around. already at 50% why stop there.
 
goatharper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't like the idea of a war between India and Pakistan ( I have friends, yada yada) but I don't see that turning into a world war.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

And remind yourself of all the puppies that will die in the apocalypse?  No thanks, I'm going to keep my focus on human affairs.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Forgot to add.


While India was busy ignoring Sri Lanka (directly south of India and near important international shipping lanes) China was gladly loaning out the same expertise and infrastructure development to Sri Lanka. Loans to build among other things, a brand new multimillion dollar port that was wildly too large for the needs of Sri Lanka.  It was also so expensive that there was no way Sri Lanka could pay back the loans, so in 2018, Sri Lanka leased out to China the port and the surrounding 15,000 acres, to treat that area as if it was China's own soil for the next 99 years.

China has given loans and expertise to make ports and other infrastructure projects around the world. But importantly for India, China now controls a port in Djibouti which is the route all ships who want to use the Suez Canal too and from India must pass.

Pakistan, loathes India just as much as India loathes Pakistan due to decades of fighting between the two.
Because China has seen India as a regional threat for years, Pakistan is now a client state for Chinese investment including infrastructure. This allows China to take advantage of the preexisting animosity between the two and shore up the military encirclement of India by Chinese forces. And coincidentally, China is making massive investments in an offshore naval base, right next to a strategic port in Pakistan.
 
crinz83
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
sunsetlamp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I agree with this analysis, and I'd add:

1) India has allowed China to outpace it in force projection to the point where India is almost under siege from Chinese military bases and commercial strongholds in all directions.  India's inability to confront China head-on is now matched by an inability to compete with China in the Indian ocean, Africa, SE Asia...

2) India is a recent country, which sank into a series of forceful annexations and bloody civil wars almost immediately after being formed.  It has therefore had to invest hugely in a nationalist creation myth, and over the last 20 years this myth has solidified to the point that it's an actual obstacle to co-operation inside and outside India.  It also has to be sustained via constant friction with Britain, Portugal, the Muslims, etc etc etc.  This is a severe handicap; Chinese supremacism and exceptionalism are much more robust and are tied into a long history of exceptionalism and a long history of (occasional!) unification.

3) India, lest we forget, was actually offered the prize of being the great manufacturer and service provider for the West before China was.  Back in the 70s, people were already talking about India as the world's factory.  In the 90s it was all about India as the worlds service provider.  These thing never happened; China outstripped India almost as soon as it was free of its Communist planned economy, whereas India even now continues to grapple with the legacy of Fabianism, with bureacracy, and with cultural and attitude issues that make growth difficult.

Personally, if I had to live under India's thumb or China's I'd pick India right away, but everyone has to accept that India blew it's chance to be Top Nation at least 20 years ago.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Just wait till the bill literally comes due to China for all of the loans they said that they would forgive..
This is becoming the case in Africa..When China doesn't get it's way, they suddenly say demand payment
for those loans..China didn't get it's way with certain things in Zimbabwe, now they are trying to drive the
country into debt and kill it's credit internationally for daring to stand up to the Chinese demands..
 
TheotherMIguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

To further add to Heliodorus' post. fark the Brits for creating the wedge between Hindu and Muslims in the first place. fark the post Partition Indian government for giving Nehru his wild starting bargain instead of working with him. fark Nehru for leading with "We'd like our own nation" for which we have Pakistan and Bangladesh as a result. After that, and during, there are a lot more "fark you"s to give, but lets not get into that right now.
 
