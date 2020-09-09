 Skip to content
(Action News Now)   All National forests in California now closed. Bears seen pacing nervously with rolls of toilet paper   (actionnewsnow.com) divider line
13
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What about the Pope?
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I thought they crapped in toilets while obsessing about their butts and Charmin toilet paper?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's okay, they can just use rabbits.*


*A rabbit and a bear were both squatting down, side by side, having a poop in the woods. The bear looks at the rabbit in amazement and asks, "Do you ever get poop stuck in your fur?".
The rabbit replies, "Nope, not really".
So the bear grabs the rabbit and wipes his ass with it.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BAOPF UBDOF TOELA EURIR NTACK OTTIX UHIEX GEOSX HMNOX
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, moose out front shoulda told ya.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Trump stopped raking them on purpose.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are not the hot bears one hopes to find in California.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

They got the joke backwards, tho.  The rabbit won't work well for that purpose if shiat doesn't stick to it.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby may not be too far off.  A friend of mine who lives in Mammoth Lakes, CA (south of Yosemite in the Easter Sierra)  posted this on FB on the 8th.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eastern Sierra, not Easter Sierra.

D'oh!
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As I was reading the headline, I thought it was gonna say, "bears out front should've told you"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bear heard muttering...."When are they going to re-stock the damn Clorox wipes?"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.