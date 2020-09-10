 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The FBI's top terrorist hunters grimace, put on a pair of rubber gloves, hold their noses, and go after their latest target: Incels   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
El Dudereno
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is largely the same demographic al qaeda was able to recruit for suicide bombings. Frustrated young men with no prospects are easy marks.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Put this "thing in a prison cell wit two big inmates and walk away...... Bet this POS won't an "incel" after this
experience...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: This is largely the same demographic al qaeda was able to recruit for suicide bombings. Frustrated young men with no prospects are easy marks.


Yes, definitely an underlying cause unrest and terror around the world, and probably the toughest one to actually address and remedy.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How, by pretending to be horny 14 year old girls on the internet?  They won't even have to change scripts.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: This is largely the same demographic al qaeda was able to recruit for suicide bombings. Frustrated young men with no prospects are easy marks.


Ever been to an armed forces recruiting center?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now sure, this may sound a bit "Get Off My Lawn" but when I was a young man, me and my mates didn't go around calling ourselves "The Can't Get Laid Bunch" or "The Gang of Virgins" or certainly not the "Why- Can't- We- Get- The- Sex- We're- Entitled- To Boyz", no matter how true it might have been that we weren't exactly knee deep in pussy. I just don't think that was an association we wanted people to make with us, even if they might have done anyway. Even we weren't dumb enough to think girls would have found that endearing.

So I'm suggesting incels aren't what they seem. They're angry about stuff, they're lashing out, they're claiming they're straight but they're furious at women, they're so focused on ideology they've got no room for sex, romance, respecting women or being tolerant and peaceful which is the first step to anybody liking the real you.

Get over yourselves incel chaps, you're in denial about who-knows-what but it's not women who are your problem.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have they tried not being creepy jerks?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
God, sometimes I'm so, so farking glad I'm Ace.

/Now I just wish I'd encountered the term Asexual BEFORE my late 20's, I would have been a lot less anxious that somewhat was wrong with me in my teens and early 20's.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: El Dudereno: This is largely the same demographic al qaeda was able to recruit for suicide bombings. Frustrated young men with no prospects are easy marks.

Ever been to an armed forces recruiting center?


I've met a lot of 18-19 year old privates first class who got married the week after basic training was over.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

recombobulator: How, by pretending to be horny 14 year old girls on the internet?  They won't even have to change scripts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is the top terrorist hunter at the FBI?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Now sure, this may sound a bit "Get Off My Lawn" but when I was a young man, me and my mates didn't go around calling ourselves "The Can't Get Laid Bunch" or "The Gang of Virgins" or certainly not the "Why- Can't- We- Get- The- Sex- We're- Entitled- To Boyz", no matter how true it might have been that we weren't exactly knee deep in pussy. I just don't think that was an association we wanted people to make with us, even if they might have done anyway. Even we weren't dumb enough to think girls would have found that endearing.

So "Knee deep in pussy", presumably with an umlaut, wasn't  the name of your band? If not, can I use it?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lock him up and throw away the key.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We used to just call them Redditors back in the day.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abacus9: Aussie_As: Now sure, this may sound a bit "Get Off My Lawn" but when I was a young man, me and my mates didn't go around calling ourselves "The Can't Get Laid Bunch" or "The Gang of Virgins" or certainly not the "Why- Can't- We- Get- The- Sex- We're- Entitled- To Boyz", no matter how true it might have been that we weren't exactly knee deep in pussy. I just don't think that was an association we wanted people to make with us, even if they might have done anyway. Even we weren't dumb enough to think girls would have found that endearing.

So "Knee deep in pussy", presumably with an umlaut, wasn't  the name of your band? If not, can I use it?


"Alo! Velcome to our show! Ve are Knie Deep in Püsi, und this ist our song, "Trilby Tragedy!"
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So they're going to get them laid?
 
ssa5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From Trump/MAGA to Incels, we are truly living in the age of Entitled Losers.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Imagine being a violent, miserable, stalker who thinks women owe you sex and who refers to women as whores and hos unironically and whose entire personality and existence is centered around getting laid....but yet somehow thinking that it is how you look that is turning women off from dating you.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd post my tired - so f#ckin' tired - comment that not all incels are regressive bigots with violent fantasies... but it's pointless

/ Have fun demonising people..! :D
// Have even more fun cheerfully suggesting rape as a punishment for those people..! :D
/// * wants to curl up into a ball and not be such a sh#tty human being anymore *
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This seems like a self esteem issue; it seems like a pretty straight forward thing where therapy/psychiatry might be somewhat effective most of the time? I would think it's easier to combat than the nonsense of religion/jihad/etc
 
