(The Hill)   SD governor defends Sturgis goers: "they were exercising their freedoms." People with common sense: "what about the people who will now be inadvertently infected and get hospital bills and maybe die. What about their freedoms?"   (thehill.com) divider line
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Freedom is taking responsibility to be a member of a society. Freedumb means you act like a petulant child that only wants a lollipop even if other people die for it. Don't be dumb.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The governor tweeted a response to a study from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, which estimated that more than 250,000 reported COVID-19 cases between Aug. 2 and Sep. 2 could be tied back to the Sturgis rally. The study added that the rally caused a total of approximately $12 billion in public health costs.

Which would probably be about 300 million in public health costs in any other first world country, but the healthcare industry has got to get their cut.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotCodger: Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?



It would cheaper to pick up all the conservative maroons and air drop them into a walled off state no sane person likes, like maybe Alabama.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Whatever. I do what I want. So what if it affects you negatively? That's your problem. Fark you."

-"Palin of the Plains" Kristi Noem
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: NotCodger: Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?


It would cheaper to pick up all the conservative maroons and air drop them into a walled off state no sane person likes, like maybe Alabama.


That works for me, personally. Been there and had a really tough time finding anything "sweet" about it.

Stopped for gas outside of Mobile once. Went up to the cashier to pay and she was your typical "southern belle" sweet to me.  Paid my bill and was about to leave when I heard her ask the next person in line "so what the hell do you want?" with all the warmth of the Arctic in December.

The only difference between that customer and me is that I was white and waaaay younger than him.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Part of freedom is responsibility to yourself and those around you.

You don't yell fire in a crowded theater just because you can.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something something, Tree of Liberty something something. Freedom isn't free, Liberace....
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: NotCodger: Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?


It would cheaper to pick up all the conservative maroons and air drop them into a walled off state no sane person likes, like maybe Alabama.


Only if you airlift me out first.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scooter Tramp Scotty. Kool Deadwood Nights, and some Really Wild Women.
Youtube ujxiUrOMNB8


NSFW language -- This guy recorded his whole Sturgis trip. Starting at 1:00, check out the downtown Deadwood crowd. This was last Thursday, Sept. 3rd.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South Dakota's biggest tourist attraction outside of Mount Rushmore is Wall Drug, effectively an old Wild West Drugstore.  Their whole thing is basically wanting to bring America back to 1884.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: NotCodger: Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?


It would cheaper to pick up all the conservative maroons and air drop them into a walled off state no sane person likes, like maybe Alabama.


Or move 150k progressive voters to SD and flip it. Like whats happening to AZ with Californians moving in.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: NotCodger: Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?


It would cheaper to pick up all the conservative maroons and air drop them into a walled off state no sane person likes, like maybe Alabama.


Alabama has the Marshall Space Flight Center. Give them Mississippi.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Albert911emt: NotCodger: Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?


It would cheaper to pick up all the conservative maroons and air drop them into a walled off state no sane person likes, like maybe Alabama.

Or move 150k progressive voters to SD and flip it. Like whats happening to AZ with Californians moving in.


That is happening on a very small scale. Lot of moneyed Californians and Coloradans who lean left retiring around the area.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom's just another word for bimbos with no clues.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: NotCodger: Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?


It would cheaper to pick up all the conservative maroons and air drop disappear them via the CIA @ 25,000 feet above the Atlantic, walled off state no sane person likes, like maybe Alabama. like the good ol' days.

The best part about that is that it gives people a few minutes to think about what they've done before they hit the water.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: South Dakota's biggest tourist attraction outside of Mount Rushmore is Wall Drug, effectively an old Wild West Drugstore.  Their whole thing is basically wanting to bring America back to 1884.


CSB:

Friend and I were driving around the country about 30 years ago.  Going across SD, we're seeing those stupid Wall Drug signs for miles because there's nothing else to pay attention to.

We wound up getting there and get to the door literally as the door got locked in our face.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think SD was full of idiots and morons, both local and tourists, but here we are.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny when people mistake common sense for moral superiority.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you say a mask will protect you...
and that other people will get it....
then that means they are not wearing their mask...
go back to the top ^
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor told me this is all
Being blown out of proportion.

Nice lady, but she's a Trumper. It sucks living in Trumpenführer land.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Freedom's just another word for bimbos with no clues.


First thing that popped into my head was how to make the song reference.  Nice.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more freedoms.  We need Borgification.  Until borgification is possible, we need to go on total lockdown.  Only essential people doing essential things outside of their homes.  With the military enforcing lockdown.  Weld the non essentials into their homes.  If an essential person wants to donate a portion of their rations to the non essentials, they may.  We need safety, not freedom.  We need borgification.  Since we are all in this together, we should all be part of a singular hive mind.  One united consiousness.  Total harmony.  A utopia of efficency and unification of the human race (and any other species we can join into the hive mind).
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People with common sense..."

This does not exist in the US.

191K dead.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The IZA white paper was not peer reviewed and it made some seriously flawed assumptions.

It's almost as though I'm not the only person who saw it for the clickbait it is.

https://reason.com/2020/09/09/no-the-​s​turgis-motorcycle-rally-didnt-spawn-25​0000-coronavirus-cases/?fbclid=IwAR1D6​p0SxElHaztGRvh1cbiHWsUn3SBfBvDWEd3YViX​z2JoAc1wcBoBk-io
 
Brian The Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: dletter: South Dakota's biggest tourist attraction outside of Mount Rushmore is Wall Drug, effectively an old Wild West Drugstore.  Their whole thing is basically wanting to bring America back to 1884.

CSB:

Friend and I were driving around the country about 30 years ago.  Going across SD, we're seeing those stupid Wall Drug signs for miles because there's nothing else to pay attention to.

We wound up getting there and get to the door literally as the door got locked in our face.


You sound, urban.

/huck ficks
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: dletter: South Dakota's biggest tourist attraction outside of Mount Rushmore is Wall Drug, effectively an old Wild West Drugstore.  Their whole thing is basically wanting to bring America back to 1884.

CSB:

Friend and I were driving around the country about 30 years ago.  Going across SD, we're seeing those stupid Wall Drug signs for miles because there's nothing else to pay attention to.

We wound up getting there and get to the door literally as the door got locked in our face.


Reminds me of my csb. We went to Memphis. Everybody that I know said when you go to Memphis you have to eat barbecue at the Rendezvous. We decided to do it on our last night in town to make it a big deal. We spent the whole weekend partying having a great time. We went to the Rendezvous Monday night only to find out they're closed on Mondays.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 248x1500]


Those comics are just proof that Idiocracy was more realistic than Mike Judge ever imagined.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The IZA white paper was not peer reviewed and it made some seriously flawed assumptions.

It's almost as though I'm not the only person who saw it for the clickbait it is.

https://reason.com/2020/09/09/no-the-s​turgis-motorcycle-rally-didnt-spawn-25​0000-coronavirus-cases/?fbclid=IwAR1D6​p0SxElHaztGRvh1cbiHWsUn3SBfBvDWEd3YViX​z2JoAc1wcBoBk-io


Reason isn't going to get a click from me. Anything else not tied to right wing think tanks?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that we haven't attacked idiots like this for invoking freedom means that the right wing media machine has finally been reduced to absolute garbage.

Freedom to get sick and inflict others with your illness and possibly die isn't freedom. This is an assault on our freedoms and failing to attack this virus that continues to strip our freedom away from us only enslaves is further to this Chineseborn illness. You really want freedom? Help eradicate this virus so we can go back to being free.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're either going to have a national conversation about our responsibilities to each other, or we'll kill each other.  Whichever.

Just hurry up, damn it.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those of us who want freedom not to die arent as good as those who do.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apathy towards Coronavirus is the same apathy towards gun violence.

USA!
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why stop at viruses? Let's include bullets!

www.theonion.com/new-law-determines-b​u​llets-no-longer-responsibility-of-1819​577883
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rhyno45: Freedom is taking responsibility to be a member of a society. Freedumb means you act like a petulant child that only wants a lollipop even if other people die for it. Don't be dumb.


Came here to say this.  One thing this pandemic has definitely taught us is just how stupid many people's definition of "freedom" is.  It's merely about not being told what to do.  That is, quite literally, the definition of freedom a small child has.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did any one keep track of how many rioters, looters and other criminals came down with and/or spread the 'rona? nope, so fark off.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom cost a buck o' five
Youtube tiD86FtF2x0
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tiD86FtF​2x0]


If you don't pitch in your buck-oh-five, who will?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some in the media breathlessly report on this non-peer reviewed model

Oh, so now peer review is important?
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Albert911emt: NotCodger: Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?


It would cheaper to pick up all the conservative maroons and air drop them into a walled off state no sane person likes, like maybe Alabama.

Alabama has the Marshall Space Flight Center. Give them Mississippi.


Mississippi has Stennis Space Center. Back to Worst Dakota.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't herp a Derp.
It's just not possible.
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: did any one keep track of how many rioters, looters and other criminals came down with and/or spread the 'rona? nope, so fark off.


Any concern about the looters and criminals who are currently running the country?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An acquaintance of my wife's recently posted that she knew of a group of 15 who made the ride and 1 of them was positive before they left, so saying that the event is the reason it spread is inaccurate because people may have picked it up elsewhere, such as dirty bathrooms, gas stations, bars, etc...on the routes into Sturgis.

Sooooooo many facepalms. I really wish I was making that story up. Goddamn are people dumb.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard pass...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom in your actions without taking responsibility for the consequences of your actions isn't "freedom" -- it's farking being a farking toddler. A particularly farking I'm imbecilic toddler.

We have decoupled actions and "I got mine" from responsibility and "living in a civilized society."

And we have 200,000 dead Americans to show for it. So far. As our most clear and palpable evidence, from an enormous list.
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Ass_Master_Flash: Albert911emt: NotCodger: Would it cost a lot to build a border wall around South Dakota?


It would cheaper to pick up all the conservative maroons and air drop them into a walled off state no sane person likes, like maybe Alabama.

Or move 150k progressive voters to SD and flip it. Like whats happening to AZ with Californians moving in.

That is happening on a very small scale. Lot of moneyed Californians and Coloradans who lean left retiring around the area.


Yup, and someday Texas will turn blue. Unfortunately, by the time these demographic shifts materialize, there won't be any country left to save.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkonaut: some_beer_drinker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tiD86FtF​2x0]

If you don't pitch in your buck-oh-five, who will?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: My neighbor told me this is all
Being blown out of proportion.

Nice lady, but she's a Trumper. It sucks living in Trumpenführer land.


No, she's not a nice lady.

Being nice is about who you are and what you do, not what kind of polite language you use when callously sentencing others to death for your own petty selfishness.

I wish people would stop farking excusing the dangerous behavior of really shiatty people just because occasionally they compliement your hair.
 
