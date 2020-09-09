 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Welcome to the Enchanted Forest kiddies MUAAAAAHHAHHAHHAHHAHHAH   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like this is the version of Scarborough Fair that would be playing here...


Scarborough Fair (Remastered/2003)
Youtube A7LYghvNyTw
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a scene from Mandy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
shiat, horde night isn't supposed to be for another 5 days.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gopher321: Looks like a scene from Mandy.

[Fark user image 850x425]


Why is there ketchup smeared on his face?
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gopher321: Looks like a scene from Mandy.

[Fark user image 850x425]


what's Mandy?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The founder's great grandkid died in the fires.
 
scalpod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sadly, the great-grandson of Roger Tofte who built it was one of the first to die in these fires.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ash and his boomstick would be perfect in that setting.

Hope these pics are being archived for a 'shop contest!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would love to be there with a 1/2 oz of caps and stems right now.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: gopher321: Looks like a scene from Mandy.

[Fark user image 850x425]

what's Mandy?


Just watch it knowing you are going to get some peak nic cage rage. It starts slow and is cheesy as all hell but worth it.

/AAAAAARRGGGGGHHHH!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, it is a filter.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: gopher321: Looks like a scene from Mandy.

[Fark user image 850x425]

what's Mandy?


A fine girl, what a good wife she would be
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to American McGee anyway?
 
radarlove
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Woah, how did somebody get a camera inside of my dreams?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: gopher321: Looks like a scene from Mandy.

[Fark user image 850x425]

what's Mandy?


Meant to add this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thegourmez [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scalpod: Sadly, the great-grandson of Roger Tofte who built it was one of the first to die in these fires.


Wow, that's just terrible.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I went to the store earlier today and in some places the streetlights were on.  At 3:30 in the farking afternoon.
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: The founder's great grandkid died in the fires.


Re: the headline. "Let's eat, grandpa!"
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Salmon: gopher321: Looks like a scene from Mandy.

[Fark user image 850x425]

what's Mandy?

Meant to add this:

[Fark user image image 425x177]


Their take on Colour Out of Space is awesome, too. I liked Mandy, but overall it was pretty rough around the edges.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I went to the store earlier today and in some places the streetlights were on.  At 3:30 in the farking afternoon.


Don't stop believing
 
inner ted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We have a smoke season now
/Asphyxtember

:(
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like the last three seasons of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
scontent.fhio2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


It's like the whole state is on fire.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interesting that the is Another one. It is probably pretty smoky there too.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Interesting that the is Another one. It is probably pretty smoky there too.


Mmmm smoked salmon...
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: gopher321: Looks like a scene from Mandy.

[Fark user image 850x425]

what's Mandy?


MANDY - Official Trailer
Youtube rI054ow6KJk
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could this be a plot by Lex Luthor to depower Superman?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: gopher321: Looks like a scene from Mandy.

[Fark user image 850x425]

what's Mandy?


Barry Manilow - Mandy (Lyrics)
Youtube TuRevNN9oms


Here's the answer to all answers I can find
 
zerkalo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Red Rocks!

Mars Bitches
Youtube iRygA_sM6lM
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CalebWilliamson: Salmon: gopher321: Looks like a scene from Mandy.

[Fark user image 850x425]

what's Mandy?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rI054ow6​KJk]


cool, thanks guys!

I think I'll put that on tomorrow
 
