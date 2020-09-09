 Skip to content
(NPR)   All right now China, with this, you have gone too far   (npr.org)
    Lego, Lego Group, integrity of the secondary market, Harry Potter, Intellectual property, portion of Lego, HUGE business, Billund, Denmark  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Suprised?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When we lived in Hong Kong, we had to caution the kids about getting the fake Lego sets in the toy shops in Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po. Thing Two kept pushing it, so we let him spend his money on one. He learned his lesson about buying the real deal.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
China's going to wake up, some night soon, to find the light bulbs in their bedroom stolen, the smoke alarm going off, and the floor covered in genuine Lego bricks.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: China's going to wake up, some night soon, to find the light bulbs in their bedroom stolen, the smoke alarm going off, and the floor covered in genuine Lego bricks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


they need to start making counterfeit rusty jacks too
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A MAN IS SICK IN LEGO CITY CHINA
Youtube yYEdH-6CbEA
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be surprised if this thread (or any Lego thread) goes more than 3 comments without someone mentioning stepping on a Lego.

/Unlike a Lego, missed it by *that* much
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: lego design and machining is so precise that a currently produced block will fit perfectly with a block made during the first year of production.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lego is the most overpriced commodity of all time. It's literally $1.50 in molded plastic sold for $100.  Arbitrage opportunities are never missed for long.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a reason I should care more about this than I do about non-OEM light bulbs or spark plug cables for my car?
 
alex10294
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alex10294: Lego is the most overpriced commodity of all time. It's literally $1.50 in molded plastic sold for $100.  Arbitrage opportunities are never missed for long.


Ok. Inkjet toner is worse.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The patents on Lego's brick design began expiring in the early 2000s; the original patent expired in 2011, and despite many attempts by Lego to get its patents extended indefinitely and then to trademark the design, the company was eventually forced to admit that innovation was its only road to continued success.Jul 31, 2013


Public Domain on most block types , now if you have a toy with blocks and rest is your own design it's all fine.

you guys never heard of megablock here in Canada ? makes lego compatible bricks and stuff as well.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA:And the barrier to entry is pretty low: it's not like counterfeiters have to replicate anything particularly technical. Legos are just little plastic bricks. They're easy to make. As a result, there is an entire company in China that turns out tens of millions of dollars a year in fake Legos.

I'm not going to listen to audio right now, but this is objectively wrong. Lego is kind of known for holding to ridiculously tight tolerances (i.e. 1-2mil) for a mass produced injection molded product. It takes some serious process control to maintain those specs over time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: TommyDeuce: China's going to wake up, some night soon, to find the light bulbs in their bedroom stolen, the smoke alarm going off, and the floor covered in genuine Lego bricks.

[Fark user image image 500x375]

they need to start making counterfeit rusty jacks too


Those things are basically caltrops.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Is there a reason I should care more about this than I do about non-OEM light bulbs or spark plug cables for my car?


Because someday, they will come for our beloved Flash family.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nexzus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like to see anybof this knockoff stuff survive the brick experiment channel.

Can Lego BREAK a Steel Axle?
Youtube jRn5waE0qfk
 
tpmchris
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And? The story just came to a complete stop before it had the opportunity to blame the Trump administration. What gives?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the one hand, boo for Lego getting ripped off; on the other hand, hooray for investors getting ripped off.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

alex10294: Lego is the most overpriced commodity of all time. It's literally $1.50 in molded plastic sold for $100.  Arbitrage opportunities are never missed for long.


That's great, and if you can point me to a brand selling as good a product for half the price I am all the fark in.

Meanwhile I had one big-ass Megablocks set as a kid. I had to keep the bricks strictly segregated from all my wonderful LEGOs so they wouldn't infect them with their shiattiness. I never used them and if they hadn't been a gift I'd have tossed them in the trash. LEGOs, OTOH, were great.

/ Modern LEGO sets have too many fiddly tiny bricks and not enough exposed nubs for customizing and re-theming (lots and lots of smooth-brick cladding, also inflating the part count), in the name of looking good in photos on the box.
// But holy shiat I saw a generic pirate ship set today at Target and it looked amazing and old school and was $70, which was way the fark cheaper than I expected, and it had a reasonable 500-something part count for its size instead of 800ish all-useless-and-tiny bricks like most of their sets that size do these days, WTF is up with that and when are we getting more of it?
/// "City" sets are still pretty good, mostly, and seem to have gradually branched out to include "anything semi-contemporary and not licensed" including semi-sci-fi space and undersea sets.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every time I hear the word Lego, I get a sudden craving for waffles.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [Fark user image image 600x899]


All proceeds go to buying him new feet.  Although there's probably a bed-of-nails effect with that many legos.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On one hand, copyright and piracy and etc etc etc.

On the other hand, I've got a 9-year old who's obsessed with the Harry Potter series (midway through book 6) and wants Harry Potter Lego sets to build.  The major HP Lego sets have been discontinued/retired for years; they're listed on the Lego website as "backorder" and have been since 2017.  He's not investing in them; he just wants to build and play with the things.  So I can either scour eBay for a collector selling a discontinued $800 Hogwarts castle set** (read: he gets nothing at all), or I can buy the knockoff Hogwarts Castle Lego set from Aliexpress for $50-75 and he actually gets to have fun.

Fark user imageView Full Size


**Oh wait!  The Hogwarts Castle is down to merely $400 via Amazon Marketplace right now from resellers!  What a savings!
 
KB202
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who cares if they are fake? Do they still build stuff?
 
Keeve [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA:   Lego is a HUGE business. And a big part of that business is making kits - Star Wars kits, Harry Potter kits ... the list goes on.


I've always had a problem with this. I grew with the Legos that were all basic blocks. No building instructions, etc. Just basic blocks. You could build anything you wanted, but had to use your imagination. 

I wanted to get this same creative toy for my kids, but all I could find in the stores was the pre-designed models. They became anti-creativity IMO.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FightDirector: On one hand, copyright and piracy and etc etc etc.

On the other hand, I've got a 9-year old who's obsessed with the Harry Potter series (midway through book 6) and wants Harry Potter Lego sets to build.  The major HP Lego sets have been discontinued/retired for years; they're listed on the Lego website as "backorder" and have been since 2017.  He's not investing in them; he just wants to build and play with the things.  So I can either scour eBay for a collector selling a discontinued $800 Hogwarts castle set** (read: he gets nothing at all), or I can buy the knockoff Hogwarts Castle Lego set from Aliexpress for $50-75 and he actually gets to have fun.

[Fark user image image 458x250]

**Oh wait!  The Hogwarts Castle is down to merely $400 via Amazon Marketplace right now from resellers!  What a savings!


If it's that giant all-in-one castle, it's not built to normal minifig scale anyway (much smaller for some BS super-tiny figures), so was basically collector or display trash to begin with. Looks amazing, but... probably not a great toy, especially if you want to mash-up with other LEGO sets. For a toy Hogwarts castle you'll want to assemble it from ~3-4 carefully-chosen sets instead, which is cheaper anyway. IIRC there were great hall, whomping willow, and clock tower (?) sets that all actually connected together if you had all of them and, as of last Christmas, could all be had a hell of a lot cheaper than $400.
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChiliBoots: FTFA:...

I'm not going to listen to audio right now, but this is objectively wrong. Lego is kind of known for holding to ridiculously tight tolerances (i.e. 1-2mil) for a mass produced injection molded product. It takes some serious process control to maintain those specs over time.


Actually, it really really doesn't. You make a master mold (~$200) which is CNC cut to 0.05mm and the next 20,000 or so parts come out essentially identical. When the mold wears out you make another and start again. It really is as simple as pushing a button on a machine.

/For nearly the same in metal there's EDM/spark erosion
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FightDirector: On one hand, copyright and piracy and etc etc etc.

On the other hand, I've got a 9-year old who's obsessed with the Harry Potter series (midway through book 6) and wants Harry Potter Lego sets to build.  The major HP Lego sets have been discontinued/retired for years; they're listed on the Lego website as "backorder" and have been since 2017.  He's not investing in them; he just wants to build and play with the things.  So I can either scour eBay for a collector selling a discontinued $800 Hogwarts castle set** (read: he gets nothing at all), or I can buy the knockoff Hogwarts Castle Lego set from Aliexpress for $50-75 and he actually gets to have fun.

[Fark user image image 458x250]

**Oh wait!  The Hogwarts Castle is down to merely $400 via Amazon Marketplace right now from resellers!  What a savings!


Now might be a good time to introduce your son to the art of drawing.  Get a laminator, laminate his cut out drawings of various Harry Potter figures, and let him go to town.  Maybe include a laminated Trogdor for historical accuracy.

9 is a bit young to introduce him to woodworking.
 
