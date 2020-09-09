 Skip to content
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer and circuses illustrated.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans trying to take away what meager health rights you do have left.
And trolls would have you believe you shouldn't be voting Biden as if your life may literally depend on it.
There is ample material evidence that suggests, it very well may.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder: no matter who gets elected, if they don't fix this shiat we need to hold their feet to the fire. Marches, protests, a general strike, whatever it takes.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but to be fair that is just the series s
 
Kazan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: A reminder: no matter who gets elected, if they don't fix this shiat we need to hold their feet to the fire. Marches, protests, a general strike, whatever it takes.


Biden's plan includes the Public Option. Which is a non profit health plan.  Basically butt farks the profiteering assholes
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: A reminder: no matter who gets elected, if they don't fix this shiat we need to hold their feet to the fire. Marches, protests, a general strike, whatever it takes.


Yeah. I'm sure Trump will care about your marches and protests and strikes.
You'll figure out how to bend him to your wishes this time around!

/fire yourself out of a bsab cannon into the sun
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anybody know if Gavin Newsom signed the California generic drug bill? If all goes well you'll be able to buy socialist insulin from the great State of California.

/Probably worth it just for the savings to Medi-Cal
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those greedy, greedy capitalists!
People should import it from other countries.

Oh, wait, there's someone blocking them and keeping that price high...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before someone attempts a poorly thought-out math takedown of the twitter user out of spite.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want the headline to rhyme.

An X-Box a Week Keeps the Doctor... on Fleek?

An X-Box a Week or You're Up Shiat Creek?
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sir Paul: Does anybody know if Gavin Newsom signed the California generic drug bill? If all goes well you'll be able to buy socialist insulin from the great State of California.

/Probably worth it just for the savings to Medi-Cal


Hasn't signed it yet.

Plus, I think the bill just starts with one type of insulin (most insulin-dependent people with diabetes need at least 2 different types). Still, it'll be a step in the right direction.

/Looks sideways at refrigerator with $5k worth of insulin
//That's a 6-month supply
///Less than $100 to make
////Extra "Fark Pharma" slashie
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In order to buy Thing1 and Thing2 an Xbox last Christmas I learned how to balance fasting with a box of HoHos. Got so good at it I bought 2 extra games and know precisely at which mile marker I have to shut off Morning Edition and lick a Krispy Kreme raised glazed before plowing into the inmate work crews picking up trash along the freeway shoulder. Took a few tries, but I'm there now.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: A reminder: no matter who gets elected, if they don't fix this shiat we need to hold their feet to the fire. Marches, protests, a general strike, whatever it takes.


memegenerator.netView Full Size

Yeah we definitely need to do that, no matter who gets elected.
lul
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: In before someone attempts a poorly thought-out math takedown of the twitter user out of spite.


It's already been done a couple of times today. (on both Twitter and  Reddit)

Laura's a friend of mine. She's a lawyer for a video game company. She can hold her own.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazan: adamatari: A reminder: no matter who gets elected, if they don't fix this shiat we need to hold their feet to the fire. Marches, protests, a general strike, whatever it takes.

Biden's plan includes the Public Option. Which is a non profit health plan.  Basically butt farks the profiteering assholes


No chance it passes unless the Democrats win the Senate and eliminate the filibuster.
 
adamatari
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Kazan: adamatari: A reminder: no matter who gets elected, if they don't fix this shiat we need to hold their feet to the fire. Marches, protests, a general strike, whatever it takes.

Biden's plan includes the Public Option. Which is a non profit health plan.  Basically butt farks the profiteering assholes

No chance it passes unless the Democrats win the Senate and eliminate the filibuster.


They will ALWAYS find an excuse why it's impossible. If we mean it, it means we have to fight not just by voting but also between elections, it means fighting no matter who is in power.

It means fighting like BLM has fought, continuously from Obama's administration to the present day. Even in states controlled by Democrats change doesn't come typically come just from a vote for a representative (otherwise Hawaii would have legal weed instead of Alaska). The vote is the beginning of political action, not the end of it.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

adamatari: (otherwise Hawaii would have legal weed instead of Alaska)


Point taken but you have to remember that Alaska farking loooooooves weed and has for a long damn time. It's basically the state plant. Loves.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had no clue that it cost that much.
 
