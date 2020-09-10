 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Press of Atlantic City)   Flying high at the Jersey Shore   (pressofatlanticcity.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, New Jersey, medical marijuana dispensary, real estate, Garden State Parkway, Cannabis, Atlantic City Boardwalk, United States, Voting  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 12:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can dig it.

If you have the means, grow your own.

You will not regret it.

And hopefully one day soon it will be removed from the schedule 1 list.

(:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/de​s​tinations/asia/kazakhstan/articles/pil​ot-caught-with-weed-after-flight-sacke​d/

/I get high on propane
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder how many Trump supporters use the Marijuana? Maybe we can all get high and, like, get along and stuff, man.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MBooda: I'll just leave this here...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/des​tinations/asia/kazakhstan/articles/pil​ot-caught-with-weed-after-flight-sacke​d/

/I get high on propane


Do you light it and capture the combustion gasses? That would do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
""We need legalization now," said Visco, who in a previous life ran numerous political campaigns. "

phrasing?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.