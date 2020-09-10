 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston) Weeners Man steals police dog using sausage as bait   (whdh.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a really strange story.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Vienna sausage

Doggy got weeney wieners!

Fark user imageView Full Size


From Wien!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Snausages 1987
Youtube wBQJ46519vs
 
focusthis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
othmar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Salmon: That's a really strange story.


yup.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not quite what I was thinking...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it schnitzengruben?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: That's a really strange story.


I thought you needed to know how to write to be a journalist.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can always bribe Thing1 with breakfast snausages. Apparently he has a brief future in law enforcement.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A German Shepherd fixated on Hebrew Nationals?  Sounds about right.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

