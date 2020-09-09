 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Happy 66th birthday to Ruby Bridges who became a hero at age six desegregating an elementary school in Louisiana and inspiring a famous Norman Rockwell painting   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh and according to Wiki your a day late Subby
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

spongeboob: Oh and according to Wiki your a day late Subby


Doesn't matter. She should still be remembered. Ruby Bridges is a story that every 4th-grader in my school is required to know.

You should see the looks of bewilderment when kids find out about segregated schools.  It doesn't make sense.

And if it ever does start to make sense, you need to take an inventory of yourself.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: spongeboob: Oh and according to Wiki your a day late Subby

Doesn't matter. She should still be remembered. Ruby Bridges is a story that every 4th-grader in my school is required to know.

You should see the looks of bewilderment when kids find out about segregated schools.  It doesn't make sense.

And if it ever does start to make sense, you need to take an inventory of yourself.


Not remembered.  Known.  People act like the civil rights movement was forever ago because all the photos we see are black and white.  A child who was bused to a school across town, to be discriminated against, yelled at, sworn at, threatened, is now a woman who is barely past retirement age.

This isn't a story about our past, we're still in the middle of it.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't the FBI shoot her up on some mountain somewhere?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uncle Eazy: Didn't the FBI shoot her up on some mountain somewhere?


No, you're thinking of Jeff Bridges.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ShavedOrangutan:  This isn't a story about our past, we're still in the middle of it.

Sigh. I know. Look what I found in the university cafeteria. I thought we were past this rubbish.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: ShavedOrangutan:  This isn't a story about our past, we're still in the middle of it.

Sigh. I know. Look what I found in the university cafeteria. I thought we were past this rubbish.
[Fark user image 400x260]


Wait until you hear about what people do with their laundry.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five days later, conservatives claimed credit for it.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I misread the headline as disintegrated and had a very different mental picture.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Images of a patriotic Trump-Americans defending their rights:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Oh and according to Wiki your a day late Subby


Which makes me wonder why this was posted so late the day after.

Also this wasn't that long ago.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
masslive.comView Full Size


That's her in the blue dress.

In a hallway outside the Oval Office, where the painting hung for several months in 2011.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Uncle Eazy: Didn't the FBI shoot her up on some mountain somewhere?

No, you're thinking of Jeff Bridges.


RIP Jeff Goldblum
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Still looks young for 66!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think it's important to remember how recent this was. Those crowds of people yelling and harassing her, being openly and proudly racist shiats? A lot of them are still around, they and their kids are just doing their thing at Trump rallies now.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Still looks young for 66!

[Fark user image image 850x522]


nicer curves and better support than I expected at that age...
 
zerkalo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image 425x539]


You. You just can't help yourself can you? Everything's a zero-sum game, isn't it?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I think it's important to remember how recent this was. Those crowds of people yelling and harassing her, being openly and proudly racist shiats? A lot of them are still around, they and their kids are just doing their thing at Trump rallies now.


And all the ones who want to keep their jobs are closeted racists.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [masslive.com image 850x566]

That's her in the blue dress.

In a hallway outside the Oval Office, where the painting hung for several months in 2011.


And, of course, part of it is cropped out in the Twitter image. Censorship of art only serves to diminish the artist's message.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Little Rock Nine Take on Segregation in Schools (feat. Amandla Stenberg) - Drunk History
Youtube c0xkUFe21Rk
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I think it's important to remember how recent this was. Those crowds of people yelling and harassing her, being openly and proudly racist shiats? A lot of them are still around, they and their kids are just doing their thing at Trump rallies now.


It was far more than yelling and harassing her, they threatened to kill her an untold number of times. Day after day these mothers would protest at the school carrying this coffin with a black doll in it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zerkalo: fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image 425x539]

You. You just can't help yourself can you? Everything's a zero-sum game, isn't it?


Are we not celebrating the 22nd anniversary of the week after Ruby Ridge anymore?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.