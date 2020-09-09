 Skip to content
(KOB4)   You know the winds are strong when a porta-potty passes you by   (kob.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Winded Porta-Potty is my Three Doors Down cover band.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shiatwinds, Randy
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer my friend
is blowing in the wind
The answer is blowing in the w....
OH FARK YOU 2020.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope nobody's in it...
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's full of shiat.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like in that Springsteen song.

The man is a prophet.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Hope nobody's in it...


i hope there is
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Tardis ever.
 
sharbear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Port-a-potty to go.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time, the fan hit the shiat.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one portable porta potty!
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cow
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Pinche Mateo: Hope nobody's in it...

i hope there is


That portapotty was put in a parking lot for homeless to use instead of the neighborhood yards and parks.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Worst Tardis ever.


I laughed loudly. Well done. 👏
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Truly a foul wind that blows no on any good.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you look closely you can see skid marks.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gilatrout: some_beer_drinker: Pinche Mateo: Hope nobody's in it...

i hope there is

That portapotty was put in a parking lot for homeless to use instead of the neighborhood yards and parks.


knowledge is power. so there was a homeless dude in there? extra funny.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Worst Tardis ever.


it might be bigger on the inside, but the basement is...unfinished
 
