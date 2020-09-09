 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   He came...he saw...he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Coroner, Deputy sheriff, POLK COUNTY, storage shed, Constable, sheriff's office, Winter Haven apartment  
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think we're gonna need a bigger float!
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's awesome that he posed with his 'kill'. When you work with the public, you have to have a sense of humor.

Nice work, Mr. Poolfloatiekiller. We salute you for saving those people from the wrath of that fierce looking floatie.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh. I thought he shot a protestor.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

