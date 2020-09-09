 Skip to content
(NPR)   Can coffins scare people into wearing masks? Probably as well as pictures of stained teeth and blackened lungs on cigarette packs stopped smoking   (npr.org) divider line
    Jakarta, Indonesia, capital city of Jakarta, public health, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Indonesian officials, coffin campaign, Jakarta officials  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tobaccofreekids.orgView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: [tobaccofreekids.org image 850x446]


Right?!?! Smoking rates have plummeted, subby.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, it's not zero but it's way down from where it was.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or just make stoners hungrier
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What if they build coffins, put dummies wearing masks inside them - "

Shouldnt they put dummies not wearing masks in the coffins?

That kinda implies wearing a mask will kill you.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Addicted to cigarettes versus addicted to stupid.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luke 16:31.

Jesus said in a parable, "Haters gonna hate, and assholes will be assholes."
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're like most other covidiots, it'll either be "better them than me!" or "they probably faked their death certificate to say Covid!", and in either case they'll just go back to going to bars without a mask.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the stupidity from anti-maskers addictive like nicotine?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [tobaccofreekids.org image 850x446]


Except this country doesn't put pictures on cig packs? Well, not in any state I've bought smokes in.

Now in duty free shops... that stuff is nightmare fuel.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IHadMeAVision: cretinbob: [tobaccofreekids.org image 850x446]

Except this country doesn't put pictures on cig packs? Well, not in any state I've bought smokes in.

Now in duty free shops... that stuff is nightmare fuel.


That sounds metal AF.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to be buried in a can?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x250]


Fun fact, that was a parody of a real anti pot ad.

Marijuana Gun Accident Harmless? Ad
Youtube s7TDSqCjj7w

As Stephen Colbert said at the time, "What a compelling case...for gun control."
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Most people aren't afraid of dying from Covid, so this won't do anything because they don't see themselves as threatened. We need to make a bigger deal of young healthy people being permanently crippled by organ damage. Dying is fast and easy, living 50-60 years with severely restricted activity/ability because you're stupid now is another story.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can't make people fear something they can't see or witness for themselves. People are free to believe anything they wish.

Remember 'You better watch out, You better not cry ,Better not pout, I'm telling you why...'
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IHadMeAVision: cretinbob: [tobaccofreekids.org image 850x446]

Except this country doesn't put pictures on cig packs? Well, not in any state I've bought smokes in.

Now in duty free shops... that stuff is nightmare fuel.

That sounds metal AF.


Oh yah it really is, every pack of cigarettes in these parts look like an goth or emo band's casette case single.

/I actually still smoke
//yah, I'm pretty dumb that way
///still wear a mask in public places
///because its to protect each other from our selves
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x250]

Fun fact, that was a parody of a real anti pot ad.

[YouTube video: Marijuana Gun Accident Harmless? Ad]
As Stephen Colbert said at the time, "What a compelling case...for gun control."


Actually. Some kids did shot themselves while getting high and listing to metal. They even sued. Shotgun to face, sometimes dying is actually the best case scenario.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: waxbeans: IHadMeAVision: cretinbob: [tobaccofreekids.org image 850x446]

Except this country doesn't put pictures on cig packs? Well, not in any state I've bought smokes in.

Now in duty free shops... that stuff is nightmare fuel.

That sounds metal AF.

Oh yah it really is, every pack of cigarettes in these parts look like an goth or emo band's casette case single.

/I actually still smoke
//yah, I'm pretty dumb that way
///still wear a mask in public places
///because its to protect each other from our selves


That is interesting. I used to smoke cigars. And chained smoked menthols in jobcore. Glad I don't smoke right now. Because last thing I want to is put my hand to my mouth. I'm even eating pizza, and tacos with a fork. And candy and chips with a spoon or from a cup.
 
