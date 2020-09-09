 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Miami)   Teen gets fish from water, gets picture taken, gets arrested   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

1268 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 6:25 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he had taken the picture on the boat before he threw it back it would have been no problem.
That one is way too young.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If he had taken the picture on the boat before he threw it back it would have been no problem.
That one is way too young.


Can't keep 'em no matter how old/big/etc.

/ I bet the Jewfish did this
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the kid is smart he will claim he has a fish fetish and is being unfairly kink-shamed.

/beats paying a fine
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If the kid is smart he will claim he has a fish fetish and is being unfairly kink-shamed.

/beats paying a fine


Troy McClure - Are You Gay
Youtube e5oBBziEl8E
 
shaggai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a pretty (and expensive) fish.
 
balko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If he had taken the picture on the boat before he threw it back it would have been no problem.
That one is way too young.


Yeah, nope. It's illegal to remove them from the water for any reason besides removing hooks and only then if they are small. Any photography or measurements must not delay the immediate release in any way.
https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/r​e​creational/goliath/
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$7,500 bond?

Seriously?  For a nonviolent offense and no reason to believe he's a flight risk?

Yeah - cash bail needs to be abolished.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Details like those in this thread would have made the article actually informative, instead of ... "Ok, it's a fish... so what?"

Protected species I'm guessing?
 
balko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The picture circulated on social media, which tipped off officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were tipped off.

/Also, rehire your editor.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyzeski caught the prohibited species, removing it from the water to take a picture

And then...what? He put it back? Brought it home?

Fark user imageView Full Size


The pic looks like he's on land, but it could be a boat.
 
Luse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: $7,500 bond?

Seriously?  For a nonviolent offense and no reason to believe he's a flight risk?

Yeah - cash bail needs to be abolished.


Agreed. Unless the kid is some sort of habitual poacher or something this was a stupid mistake. He caught a bigish fish and didn't check it's status. I really can't justify a $7500 bond.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: And then...what? He put it back? Br


Also used the 'Arms Straight Out' for camera aspect to make the fish look bigger.  So this isn't the first time he was a douche.
 
Luse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

2wolves: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: And then...what? He put it back? Br

Also used the 'Arms Straight Out' for camera aspect to make the fish look bigger.  So this isn't the first time he was a douche.


Unless you have another photo it appears his arms are about 90% bent...
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Back in the '70s I had a friend who caught one down in the keys (and yes, back then they were called jewfish). He didn't weigh it, but guessed it was over 200 pounds. He said that "filleting' the fish felt like he was butchering a small cow.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Luse: He caught a bigish fish


"may reach extremely large sizes, growing to lengths up to 2.5 m (8.2 ft) and can weigh as much as 360 kg (790 lb). The world record for a hook-and-line-captured specimen is 308.44 kg (680.0 lb)"

So no, that is a tiny Goliath Grouper.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

2wolves: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: And then...what? He put it back? Br

Also used the 'Arms Straight Out' for camera aspect to make the fish look bigger.  So this isn't the first time he was a douche.


Was looking at balko's link, and apparently the bigger ones get messed up due to their mass when they're out of the water, so even if it went back in, it probably wasn't without some damage.
 
Luse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2wolves: Luse: He caught a bigish fish

"may reach extremely large sizes, growing to lengths up to 2.5 m (8.2 ft) and can weigh as much as 360 kg (790 lb). The world record for a hook-and-line-captured specimen is 308.44 kg (680.0 lb)"

So no, that is a tiny Goliath Grouper.


Good thing I didn't say anything about a Goliath Grouper and merely said bigish fish now ain't it? When you're being a pedant at least try to make sure the other person said what you wanted them to, otherwise you look a might foolish.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why it's best to do nothing. Let us all thank government for making us better introverts.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

2wolves: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: And then...what? He put it back? Br

Also used the 'Arms Straight Out' for camera aspect to make the fish look bigger.  So this isn't the first time he was a douche.


He looks like he says "bro" a lot. So yeah. He's a douche
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not even sure if that would have been a keeper if it was a normal grouper.
 
caljar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Luse: IndyJohn: $7,500 bond?

Seriously?  For a nonviolent offense and no reason to believe he's a flight risk?

Yeah - cash bail needs to be abolished.

Agreed. Unless the kid is some sort of habitual poacher or something this was a stupid mistake. He caught a bigish fish and didn't check it's status. I really can't justify a $7500 bond.


Ignorance of the law is no excuse.  He is given a copy of the regs when he buys his license.  And, he may have done it many times before he was stupid enough to send the picture all over the internet.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The kid wasn't a noob.
 
Luse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

caljar: Luse: IndyJohn: $7,500 bond?

Seriously?  For a nonviolent offense and no reason to believe he's a flight risk?

Yeah - cash bail needs to be abolished.

Agreed. Unless the kid is some sort of habitual poacher or something this was a stupid mistake. He caught a bigish fish and didn't check it's status. I really can't justify a $7500 bond.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse.  He is given a copy of the regs when he buys his license.  And, he may have done it many times before he was stupid enough to send the picture all over the internet.


That's fine, but the amount of bail is excessive. Violent offenders frequently get far less. He's also presumed innocent until proven guilty so unless there's proof of previous violations your speculation is just that.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here he is again. Scroll down.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mugshot from previous arrest.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash: Details like those in this thread would have made the article actually informative, instead of ... "Ok, it's a fish... so what?"

Protected species I'm guessing?


Yes, and every angler in Florida should know that.
 
balko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Anyzeski caught the prohibited species, removing it from the water to take a picture

And then...what? He put it back? Brought it home?

[Fark user image 420x236]

The pic looks like he's on land, but it could be a boat.


Doesnt matter. It's a critically endangered fish and is illegal to remove from the water. As in, you're supposed to jump in to get the hook out. Besides, that doesnt look close to the side of a boat. A good way to judge how long you should keep a fish out of water is to hold your breath while you do it. They aren't any more comfortable than you are.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.