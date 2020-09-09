 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C|Net)   Open Defecation is a problem in India, its also the name of my Rush cover band   (cnet.com) divider line
50
    More: Interesting, Hygiene, Toilet, Feces, Swachh Bharat, Defecation, Toilets, Toilet paper, public toilet  
•       •       •

553 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 4:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't do it unless I'm open down there. It's open defecation or no defecation. I was about to give suggestions on escaping Norko, until I read the headline more closely.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why does subby associate rush with poop?
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poop thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its also a problem in San Francisco
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching a person poop could ruin my outdoor lunch.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

               I'm looking at you subby
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't this, historically, been a problem for India?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also a problem here in the SF Bay Area.

/hmmm
 
wyldkard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: why does subby associate rush with poop?


Because he can only hit Geddy Lee's high notes while taking a pained shiat? Kudos to him for staving off stage fright that long...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, my Rush cover band is named Caress Of Go Fark Yourself Subby.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wyldkard: some_beer_drinker: why does subby associate rush with poop?

Because he can only hit Geddy Lee's high notes while taking a pained shiat? Kudos to him for staving off stage fright that long...


that makes sense
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a really shiatty situation!
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been there. Don't look out the window of a train at daybreak.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
walking across a bridge my first day in India.  we were in a nice 'burb' of Mumbai.
woman pulls up her sari a couple of feet, squats and punches lunch right on the concrete.
good god lemon!
India was the absolute best and worst of my international experiences.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phony_Soldier: It's also a problem here in the SF Bay Area.

/hmmm


Which makes me wonder, what is the attraction for tourists if you can't walk city streets without holding your nose from the vomit-inducing stench of human shiat? I'm asking for both SF Bay Area and the affected parts of India.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lovesandwich: Sounds like a really shiatty situation!


Right?

Rush?

Ew.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: walking across a bridge my first day in India.  we were in a nice 'burb' of Mumbai.
woman pulls up her sari a couple of feet, squats and punches lunch right on the concrete.
good god lemon!
India was the absolute best and worst of my international experiences.


We could make one of those music videos with that theme, just need to pick the right Rush song
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a shiatty name for a cover band.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If India wants to clean up their schitt problem they should start with Prime Minister Modi.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Poo 2 The Loo"
Youtube Ll0GCPFpNQs
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

strapp3r: walking across a bridge my first day in India.  we were in a nice 'burb' of Mumbai.
woman pulls up her sari a couple of feet, squats and punches lunch right on the concrete.
good god lemon!
India was the absolute best and worst of my international experiences.


Did she wipe or just smudge-dry?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, that note when Geddy Lee sings, "the sounds of salesman, SALESMEN" is indeed the legendary 'Brown Note'.  Likely Subby, like many other of us cover singers, discovered this while performing and had to quickly incorporate the ensuing poopage into the act. It has become quite common at this point, what with the proliferation of Rush and Rush-related tribute and cover bands due to Neal's death, and of course these unprecedented Covid times, wherein social distancing measures help to ease the shock of mass open defecation.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
(CSB)

An old engineering manager of mine used to have to go to our Bangalore facility fairly often. He would be picked up by the owner of the joint venture manufacturing facility the company had there. People everywhere on the street as you could imagine, but all the cars and scooters sped like they were in the Indy 500.

One day, the owner guy hits a guy on a bicycle and sends him flying into a drainage ditch. My manager is quite taken aback and asks "aren't you going to go back and help that guy". Owner dude just shrugs and says "meh, happens all the time". Says he looked back and the guy was struggling as he climbed out of the ditch.

/ India is a different kind of world
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah yes, beautiful, spiritual India.  Look down when you walk.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Poor sanitation in India leads to over 126,000 deaths every year from diarrheal diseases.

So?? So what?? The flu is more deadly!

/MAGAtish
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why does subby associate rush with poop?


I'd have gone with Dave Matthews myself.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChibiDebuHage: Phony_Soldier: It's also a problem here in the SF Bay Area.

/hmmm

Which makes me wonder, what is the attraction for tourists if you can't walk city streets without holding your nose from the vomit-inducing stench of human shiat? I'm asking for both SF Bay Area and the affected parts of India.


Been to both. Watch where you're going and avoid the brown streaked areas of the sidewalk. SF has some nice restaurants and the feces IS outside. It was funny to drive down an ally and see someone pulling up their pants. I didn't stare so the positive side of me hopes it was just a female pissing but it probably wasn't.

I used to get my haircut in SF as the place gave you free scotch or whiskey but that was a long time ago now.
 
azxj
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been to India a few times and it's crazy how casual it is.  I literally saw some guy walking down a busy street (although to be fair they're all busy) and he just dropped trow and pinched a loaf right there.  We're not talking just peeing (which also happens) but #2 anywhere that strikes their fancy.

Although to be fair, I've seen that same thing too in visits to San Fran multiple times by their lovely homeless population.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Ah yes, beautiful, spiritual India.  Look down when you walk.


The place looks like the backyard of a Great Dane breeder.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If it's not every story about India that has some sort of fecal angle, it's at least 80% of them.


FTA:

India is the No. 1 country in the world for open defecation

You'd think the Brits would have cured them of that back when they had the chance.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cman: Its also a problem in San Francisco


End this idea that only customers can use the restroom.
Done in one.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
about once a week i poop on my neighbors lawn at 3 am.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why does subby associate rush with poop?


Xana-doo-doo...
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
what a shiat-hole, also
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

strapp3r: walking across a bridge my first day in India.  we were in a nice 'burb' of Mumbai.
woman pulls up her sari a couple of feet, squats and punches lunch right on the concrete.
good god lemon!
India was the absolute best and worst of my international experiences.


One of my mother in laws that was a Mexican national. And she said Americans wasn't free because you could not poop in the street.
FML. I'm glad I didn't marrying into that b.s. WTF?
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
O-Def is the name of my shiatty rapper.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
India is the one place I have absolutely no interest in seeing.

And the caste system there is really disgusting.
 
azxj
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cman: Its also a problem in San Francisco


End this idea that only customers can use the restroom.
Done in one.


Two.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If it's not every story about India that has some sort of fecal angle, it's at least 80% of them.


FTA:

India is the No. 1 country in the world for open defecation

You'd think the Brits would have cured them of that back when they had the chance.


Pro colonialism typing detected
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: about once a week i poop on my neighbors lawn at 3 am.


As a child I had to poop in a cactus patch, one summer I spent at my grandparents ranch in mexico. One time a 🐍 slithered by. To this day I avoid 💩 outside at all cost.
 
ununcle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah subby these guys suck https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78D00​d​YOBrM
It's not at all your terrible taste.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: what a shiat-hole, also
[th.bing.com image 200x187]


Wow. I'd bet mine are 4 pounds each, if not more. Damn things pile up over the water.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby's play list:

"Afterimage" (the streaks in the bowl after you poo)

"the anaLOG kid"

"The Body E-poop-tric"

"The Brown Eye"

"Closer to the Fart"

"Distant Early Warning" (no pun needed on that one)

"Fly By Night..... to the toilet at 2:00 am"

"High Water" (when the toilet stops up after you flush and you horrifyingly notice that bowl water rises towards the rim"

etc

etc
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: India is the one place I have absolutely no interest in seeing.

And the caste system there is really disgusting.


But the chicks are hot. And some of 20 something dudes too.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ununcle: Yeah subby these guys suck https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78D00d​YOBrM


You know you had a pretty good band when Alex Lifeson is your third best player....
 
nartreb [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
India's a big place.  I'm sure there are urban areas with insufficient plumbing, but "watch where you walk" wasn't my experience at all.  You see a lot more poop on the sidewalk in urban neighborhoods of the US, just from people who don't pick up after their dogs.  (Despite all the dogs, cows, etc, running free in India, it's rare to see poop lying on the street for long.  People pick it up and sell it or use it for fuel or fertilizer.)

In the rural villages, the toilet-building campaign absolutely has worked.  Practically every house has a fairly new out-house, and the streets are pretty spotless.  I did once see a toddler take a squat in the open and nobody blinked (diapers?  who can afford those?), and of course there's gonna be times when you're working the far field or walking the road and you're miles from a toilet, but overall in the places I went, I'd rate lack of toilets as "not a problem."

Doesn't mean the culture of open defecation is totally gone, and again, I didn't visit the worst slums in the biggest cities.  In those places, everything's a problem.  But if fear of treading on poop is what's stopping you from visiting India at all, you can relax.  (Don't relax about drinking the water though.  Just because the toilets work, doesn't mean they're connected to a treatment plant that can handle the volume.)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Malaria mosquitoes were enough to quash any thoughts I had of ever visiting that part of the world. This just sort of seals the deal for me. YMMV.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: about once a week i poop on my neighbors lawn at 3 am.


I only poop on lawns when out jogging.
 
Huracan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Hasn't this, historically, been a problem for India?


Yes it has.  Sadly India wants to be seen as a modern nation capable of space travel.  Meanwhile millions of Indians lack access to proper sanitation facilities.

But hey, space travel! SMH...
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.