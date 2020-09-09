 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Video: Big Rig on Interstate 5 through Sacramento: "GTFO my way goddamnit I said"   (kcra.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary, Interstate Highway System, English-language films, California Highway Patrol, New video shows, Sacramento, California, Interstate 5, Truck, driver Ryan Seo  
•       •       •

1411 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 4:52 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eighteen Wheels on a Big Rig - Live on Bob and Tom
Youtube e6-eZTRdL4s


...and they're rollin' rollin' rollin', rollin' into cars.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You're Winner.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
C'mon back, Trucker, and talk to Smokey Bear

- your pal, Red Sovine
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Movin' On by Merle Haggard, the title track, from his album Movin" On
Youtube 6_cS5iZl_TI
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
****Pointer Sisters starts playing****
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meth?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So did the truck driver fall asleep, have a medical emergency, or is he just an asshole? No follow-up given.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Beasts of Bourbon - Ten Wheels For Jesus
Youtube iUEY8UZ7i3U
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why were they recording?
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dodge Propshaft: Why were they recording?


It's a Tesla and it has cameras all over
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A Destructive Wedge Through Memory Lane MiniMyth | MythBusters
Youtube 3JtZDDQga4o


Came here for this.  Now leaving satisfied.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did Large Marge send him?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
3
Dave Dudley - Six Days On The Road
Youtube 4-kUyV76X-g
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Did Large Marge send him?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: ****Pointer Sisters starts playing****


Isn't that Kathy Matea?  Or was that a cover?  Too busy to look up.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3JtZDDQg​a4o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=73&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Came here for this.  Now leaving satisfied.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HOLY shiat.

Honestly, my nightmare is something like this. On a busy road and some motherfarker just plows through the cars like he's appearing in "The Matrix Reloaded."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Truck Roof Fight - Freeway Chase Scene | The Matrix Reloaded (2003) Movie Clip 4K
Youtube 7HFc_6fnRYM
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dafuq?!?! I hope bystanders spent the minutes waiting for law enforcement beating the piss out of that guy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What did I just see? Was the traffic standing still and the truck didn't see /didn't care? 😲
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was the truck driver on facebook or fapping to pr0n when the accident occurred?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: So did the truck driver fall asleep, have a medical emergency, or is he just an asshole? No follow-up given.


Well I can tell you what he wasn't doing: paying attention.
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Holy shiat!
 
brizzle365
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Garth Brooks unavailable for comment.


In all seriousness, that is pretty farking horrific. Hopefully those with injuries stay in that column and not get moved to the dead column.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm calling sleepy trucker.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good odds the driver dozed off behind the wheel.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What did I just see? Was the traffic standing still and the truck didn't see /didn't care? 😲


Yes the left lanes were blocked and the truck driver ... well ... it appears he was asleep.  There does not appear to be any kind of braking after the first few collisions.

The truck is wobbling a bit before the collision though so maybe he's reaching down for his dropped phone?  In this case the initial impact could have caused the driver to be thrown into a position where he couldn't reach the brakes.

The video was taken from the right lane which was obviously open.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A dump truck did this at the backed up Six Flags exit years ago. He was distracted with his 6yo in the passenger seat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I'm calling sleepy trucker.


Maybe. But, maybe their breaks failed and they felt boxed in? They they swerve a little bit at first. And then just plow.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: waxbeans: What did I just see? Was the traffic standing still and the truck didn't see /didn't care? 😲

Yes the left lanes were blocked and the truck driver ... well ... it appears he was asleep.  There does not appear to be any kind of braking after the first few collisions.

The truck is wobbling a bit before the collision though so maybe he's reaching down for his dropped phone?  In this case the initial impact could have caused the driver to be thrown into a position where he couldn't reach the brakes.

The video was taken from the right lane which was obviously open.


Sounds right.
Anyone
know if the one fatalities is the truck driver?
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Cythraul: I'm calling sleepy trucker.

Maybe. But, maybe their breaks failed and they felt boxed in? They they swerve a little bit at first. And then just plow.


The wobble makes it less likely to be a sleepy trucker.  But I'm convinced from an earlier post that the initial impact could have caused panic and prevented he or she from correctly applying the brakes.

So, either sleepy driver or dropped phone?

Either way, they're going to have a guilty conscious the rest of their life.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.