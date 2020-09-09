|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Fires and storm systems and feeling old
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-09-09 3:07:39 PM (13 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
166 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 3:36 PM (28 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone hope your week has been well.
This week's news meta started out heavily slanted toward weird news, but as of Wednesday afternoon, all the air got sucked out of the news cycle by politics stuff. And fires if you live on the west coast. Stay safe out there. Don't worry, East Coast, a couple new storm systems popped up in the Atlantic, getting us ever closer to 2020 being the first year that we run out of names for storms.
We're finally loading the last of the new Fark tagline ideas from the TotalFark thread a couple weeks ago, thanks to all who participated. I've got Storm doing it as an after-school project, he just turned 17 by the way if you needed to feel old today.
This Friday during TotalFark Office Hours, we're discussing NotNewsletter email layouts, would love to hear everyone's thoughts and suggestions on that.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
KingOfTown showed how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is doing since his COVID-19 diagnosis
swankywanky reassured us about a somewhat complicated situation
HighlanderRPI knew how Disney can address the loss of Chadwick Boseman in future Marvel movies
Nadie_AZ realized something upon seeing a woman being arrested for insulting the size of a cop's pants pal
foo monkey was worried about a friend from the internet
Mindlock pointed out that weddingsinger was making assumptions about racing star Miguel Oliveira marrying his stepsister
jbc explained why it's unreasonable to expect people to wear masks in Family Dollar
NikolaiFarkoff gave examples of insults between rival Alabama high schools that got their football game canceled
downstairs praised one of Family Dollar's store policies
Begoggle had a pretty good idea of why Penn State's team doctor initially shared an overestimate of Big Ten athletes with heart conditions from COVID-19
Smart:
capn' fun gave an example of how hard COVID-19 can hit you even if you live through it
FriarReb98 predicted what will happen when more businesses close down
eurotrader was hoping for a lawsuit for false arrest mainly to get a look at the discovery materials
Sin'sHero corrected Mad Scientist's comment about a sensitive cop arresting a woman for insulting him
naughtyrev had an idea on how to begin to replenish a coral bed where some douchebags dropped their yacht's anchor
TWX discussed why social media has become a problem
MycroftHolmes looked at the possible consequences of some idiot nursing a container of Pringles his entire time on a plane to keep from having to wear a mask
Benevolent Misanthrope wrote an advertisement for rural Alaska
Nuuu wrote a commercial for living in the city ... except during a pandemic
capn' fun talked about ways in which COVID-19 is much worse than the flu
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: MissFeasance figured out what went wrong with a compliment
Funny: merrillvillain wanted to know one thing about another Farker's injury (thread includes injury pics, but none are gory)
Smart: We Ate the Necco Wafers cheered up a Farker who creeped out a colleague
Smart: meat0918 named the worst movie that was based on a terrible book
Smart: Beeblebrox voiced an opinion on a drink that's not a Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster
Smart: Earguy named a favorite movie musical
Funny: Snaps described life before the invention of the slow cooker
Politics Funny:
markie_farkie argued that you can, in fact, vote twice
thatguyoverthere70 stated the real issue with the ramp leading to the USS NC being covered before Trump's visit
culebra let us know what a woman in the Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade was thinking during a frightening moment
vudukungfu expected Trump's hands to be stronger
nekom remembered back in 1996 when Richard Jewell was suspected of being the Olympic Park bomber
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
west.la.lawyer adapted a sign to celebrate hump day
Politics Smart:
Raoul Eaton figured out how Seattle could save some money
Ker_Thwap discussed some of the dangers in misreading statistics about COVID-19
markie_farkie argued that you can, in fact, vote twice
Chariset looked at blaming deaths on existing conditions rather than on COVID-19
fragMasterFlash examined Trump's DOJ and DHS investigation into "violent left-wing civil unrest"
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba made a horny campaign poster
Thrakkorzog got this robot's circuits firing
#2 was ready to start a movement
RedZoneTuba set a trap
Terrapin Bound picked the low-hanging fruit
kabloink found out how stormtroopers spend their vacations
Circusdog320 discovered a curious obelisk
RedZoneTuba got ticked off
RedZoneTuba encountered the mighty cyrus tree
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us where pugs really come from
Fartist Friday: Happy Accidents - Art projects that came out differently than expected but became Happy Accidents
ruudbob got through a tough time with the help of an accidental demon
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Make musical art by posting a recording of your own music via a YouTube video, showing off a photo of your instruments, or creating and sharing original art featuring musical notes using ONLY MS Paint/Draw-type programs
Farktography: Pandemic Putterings
Circusdog320 caught a fleeing falcon on film
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, with no one being able to come up with an explanation for the Microwave Onion Cooker available at my local redneck supermarket. On the Quiz itself, Oak cae out on top with 1027, followed by coscausticevil who will join him in the 1000 club with a score of 1018. Blackstone made third with 925, abmoraz was right behind in fourth with 924, and runwiz rounded out the top five with 913.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over where to find the Empathy Suite, a custom-designed penthouse that is currently the world's most expensive hotel room at $200,000/night. Only 17% of quiztakers knew you could find this in Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort. For comparison, the Royal Suite at the Armani Hotel in Dubai can be had for less than $10,000/night (depending on booking) and the La Paiva Suite in the Maison Souqette in Paris an unbelievable steal at a mere $408/night when I checked this morning. Offer not valid to countries with COVID-19 restrictions still in place.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over which former child actor tweeted out congratulations to himself on his 40th birthday, thereby making all of us feel even older than he's feeling. 84% of quiztakers knew that it was Macauly Culkin who had hit the big 4-0 and didn't want us to forget it. But so that you feel a little younger, Jonathan Taylor Thomas is still 39 and Frankie Muniz is an absolute babyish 34.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about "Tasha's Cauldron of Everything". Only 24% of quiztakers knew that this was the title of an upcoming Advanced Dungeons & Dragons supplemental accessory book with new options for character subclasses, group mechanics, and racial traits. Still no infield fly rule, though. Also, Keira Knightly's new AppleTV series is titled "The Essex Serpent", although I'm sure most Farkers would be fine with her in a series called "Tasha's Cauldron of Everything".
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz dealt with where you can find Carole Baskin this fall. 89% of quiztakers knew that she'd be seen on the new season of "Dancing With the Stars", where her dance partner will no doubt unsuccessfully attempt to have sardine oil banned from the set.
If you missed out on last week's quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz right here.
Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
13 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 13 of 13 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|