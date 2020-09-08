 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Local dumbass didn't fall far from dumbass tree
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4 weeks from now... a family member is seriously ill with the covid-19 he brought home.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are some districts alternating days in which students do in-class and online learning to help with social distancing? I'd buy a beer for whoever came up with that idea.

/should still be all online at this point
//still giving them credit for making the effort
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was going to school like students should be going to school," Maverick Stow,

negative, ghost rider, the pattern is full
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My son wants to refuse to follow the rules that may well keep his fellow students alive and if his goal is to kill his classmates by golly we support him!"
 
Mukster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huge payoff via GoFundMe from conservative rubes for standing up to the "man" in 3-2-1...
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "I was going to school like students should be going to school," Maverick Stow,

negative, ghost rider, the pattern is full


McCain fan.
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like he already knows every damn thing, and school would be a waste of everyone's time.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I forgot to go to class for 4 years in college.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If he isn't already a Young Republican, I'd be astonished.  He appears to be sufficiently stupid and venal.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The expression on his face tells me a) he ain't so smart; b) he's stubborn; and c) he's going for max butthurt.

I don't usually like to blame parents for misbehaving kids, but judging by their statement in the article, this merits an exception.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I started reading assuming he showed up by accident because he mixed up his schedule. Nope. He refused to go home when they sent him home, was obviously there on purpose, and is a complete idiot out to defy the school administration's attempts to limit the spread of the virus. He wanted to get suspended and have the news report it so they should uphold the suspension and maybe tack on a bit more because of his attitude.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Please stop breeding entitled shiatheads. Also, please stop breeding, entitled shiatheads.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
His mother, Nora Kaplan-Stow, agreed with her son's decision.
"Kids need to be in school every day. Virtual learning is not learning," she told WABC.

Well, hopefully he has now learned not to pull this shiat. Apparently the other kids were able to learn this remotely.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kid refuses to learn.

There are a lot of people who want to make everything a farking debate.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stupid fark.

It's because of assholes like this, why we'll NEVER get rid of COVID-19.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A Long Island high school senior is reportedly facing a five-day suspension after he ignored protocol by showing up to class Tuesday when he was scheduled to learn remotely.


How exactly do you suspend someone from online school?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That ratlicker needs more homework.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: A Long Island high school senior is reportedly facing a five-day suspension after he ignored protocol by showing up to class Tuesday when he was scheduled to learn remotely.


How exactly do you suspend someone from online school?


You disable their account on the platform.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are some districts alternating days in which students do in-class and online learning to help with social distancing? I'd buy a beer for whoever came up with that idea.

/should still be all online at this point
//still giving them credit for making the effort


my wife's school is doing this.
 
Katolu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: A Long Island high school senior is reportedly facing a five-day suspension after he ignored protocol by showing up to class Tuesday when he was scheduled to learn remotely.


How exactly do you suspend someone from online school?


Refuse to allow him to log on? Got nothing.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just a suspension? Isn't trespassing a crime?
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One hates to comment on a teenager's physical appearance, but the banjos are strong in this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The look on his face makes me feel like he frequently angrily and confusedly says "WHY COME?"
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be fair (TO BE FAAAAIRE!), when I was that age I thought I knew better than the collective experience of an entire school district's and state dept of educations's educations and experience, too.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are some districts alternating days in which students do in-class and online learning to help with social distancing? I'd buy a beer for whoever came up with that idea.

/should still be all online at this point
//still giving them credit for making the effort


Our local schools are offering a choice:  all virtual learning, or staggered virtual with school attendance, like what they're describing

On another note:  kid should show up every day during his suspension
 
flemardo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

orbister: One hates to comment on a teenager's physical appearance, but the banjos are strong in this one:

[Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 850x478]


I choose to believe he took a bag of lemons as lunch that day.
 
