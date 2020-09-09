 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Hive)   Come to Vancouver for the beautiful weather and fantastic restaurants, stay for the massive rat population   (dailyhive.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Rodent, British Columbia, American films, Rat, Pest, Ranking, Mouse, Non-parametric statistics  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 4:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta knew what was what back in the 40s...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rats are gross ew
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd still live there over anywhere in the US if Trump wins. Heck, I'd live with the rats. Better than seeing them on TV destroy our country.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
writeonsisters.comView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So the biggest city in the province has the most rat control treatments, and the second biggest city has the second most.

Shocker.
 
CatherineM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah... wildlife in general has been ALL ABOUT since so many people are staying home. I say good, let the meek go ahead and inherit the earth. Humans have properly farked it anyway.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Um, we call them "urban beavers" up here.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So are there a lot of them or are they just really big?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought Canada was keeping plague rats south of the border.
 
Icey_M
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The PNW is a moldy, damp, rat utopia.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

"What did you call me?"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i live in vancouver. there a fark ton of huge rats in my yard. i see them all the time.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I'd still live there over anywhere in the US if Trump wins. Heck, I'd live with the rats. Better than seeing them on TV destroy our country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You give rodents food, plus remove their predators and ?...
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rick doesn't like rats either.

(Possibly NSFW)

Rick and Morty - Pickle Rick Kills A Bunch Of Rats In The Sewer
Youtube JwEubkHY8-I
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do you mean a massive population of rats, or a population of massive rats? Because I don't believe the second one exists.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So the largest city (by far) in BC has the most rats. Who'd have guessed? I'll bet they have the most flys too.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Many years ago I visited Vancouver via a US Navy destroyer. We were supposed to berth at the cruise ship piers but they were full when we got there. Instead, they had us tie up at the grain export terminal some distance further inland. We had a briefing from the terminal about not getting too close to any of the railroad cars because they could be moved at any time and staying off the tracks in general. The last thing the guy told us was "Don't pet any German Shepherds when you come back from liberty because it's probably a German Shepherd sized rat".
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, rats are smart - they enjoy nice weather and good restaurants as well.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i tough the #1 reason to move to Vancouver was the cheap heroin but i guess it could have changed.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.