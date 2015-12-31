 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Dog's bark saved family as fire swept through home   (local21news.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This poor dog was badly burned and disfigured trying to save his family from a house fire.


static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well the trees bark certainly didn't.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hard not to like a proper Temple Dog.

/ Mouse
// Remarkably underappreciated
 
fark account name
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the cat was found on the front lawn with a pile of matches and a can of gas
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: This poor dog was badly burned and disfigured trying to save his family from a house fire.


[static.independent.co.uk image 850x597]


thanks, i didnt need that.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dogs are better than people. The end.
 
majestic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was the dog's name shiathead?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: Dogs are better than people. The end.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This dog let his family die.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: This poor dog was badly burned and disfigured trying to save his family from a house fire.


[static.independent.co.uk image 850x597]



Does he have a GoFundMe?
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: This poor dog was badly burned and disfigured trying to save his family from a house fire.


[static.independent.co.uk image 850x597]


omg that's my dog!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brakeline
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They stopped Fire from sweeping their home?
 
