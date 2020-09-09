 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Florida man arrested after stealing mail wearing only underwear, attacking homeowner   (local21news.com)
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A man from Hawthorne, Florida is facing several charges after deputies say he stole mail from a woman wearing only his underwear.

Why was she wearing only his underwear?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One should be fully clothed when stealilng mail.  It's classier.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: A man from Hawthorne, Florida is facing several charges after deputies say he stole mail from a woman wearing only his underwear.

Why was she wearing only his underwear?


Same reason the mail was wearing only underwear, I bet.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dunaway swung at her through the car window, but only hit her with the mail .."
"The very mail he was trying to steal..."
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Giant Clown Shoe: A man from Hawthorne, Florida is facing several charges after deputies say he stole mail from a woman wearing only his underwear.

Why was she wearing only his underwear?

Same reason the mail was wearing only underwear, I bet.


Forget about the underwear, I want to know how he was wearing the attacking homeowner.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.

If it's the only thing you're wearing, isn't it outerwear?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a looker.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He obviously just woke up from a 1000 year sleep, give him a break.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: He obviously just woke up from a 1000 year sleep, give him a break.


he's a zombie
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why was the mail wearing underwear?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I saw him on "The Walking Dead" once, as a walker. No relation.

dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I think I saw him on "The Walking Dead" once, as a walker. No relation.

I was about to say hey youre lucky you werent born with a debilitating mental health issue.

Then I realized youre on FARK so just stay out of my mailbox.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Van Winkle is alive and not so well in flor-I-duh
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Walker: I think I saw him on "The Walking Dead" once, as a walker. No relation.

I was about to say hey youre lucky you werent born with a debilitating mental health issue.

Then I realized youre on FARK so just stay out of my mailbox.


I'd be more worried about finding a Farker dressed in a squirrel costume hanging in your closet with their genitals in one hand and a pic of Drew in the other.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Hmm.

If it's the only thing you're wearing, isn't it outerwear?


It can't be innerwear.
 
behanger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens more often.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mail wearing only underwear?   You misspelled male.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, leave Cohen the Barbarian out of this.
Second of all, the guy looks like his brain capacity has diminished over the years, whether from disease, substance abuse or both.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: I'd be more worried about finding a Farker dressed in a squirrel costume hanging in your closet with their genitals in one hand and a pic of Drew in the other.


Was that wrong?  Should I not have done that?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: OkieDookie: I'd be more worried about finding a Farker dressed in a squirrel costume hanging in your closet with their genitals in one hand and a pic of Drew in the other.

Was that wrong?  Should I not have done that?


Next time, put some plastic over the carpet. I don't want to replace it again.
 
CatherineM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: I think I saw him on "The Walking Dead" once, as a walker. No relation.

Toby?
 
smokewon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Hmm.

If it's the only thing you're wearing, isn't it outerwear?


Overwear?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: A man from Hawthorne, Florida is facing several charges after deputies say he stole mail from a woman wearing only his underwear.

Why was she wearing only his underwear?


At least no one stole male only wearing underwear.
 
varmitydog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: I think I saw him on "The Walking Dead" once, as a walker. No relation.

Speaking of being kin to, he's got the same surname as actress Faye Dunaway, who is also from rural north Florida, albeit 200 miles away.
 
