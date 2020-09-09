 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   Guy takes notes of all the things his roommate muttered to herself whilst playing Grand Theft Auto and turns them into Rupi Kaur poems   (news.avclub.com) divider line
15
1590 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 09 Sep 2020 at 8:41 PM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want this as a poster:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what a Rupi Kaur is, but I like this.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I don't know what a Rupi Kaur is, but I like this.


Yeah I'm confused, aren't Rupis the currency in Zelda games?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I should do this and the stuff she says to her cat.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I don't know what a Rupi Kaur is, but I like this.


Rupi Kaur is a poet.

https://rupikaur.com/
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I don't know what a Rupi Kaur is, but I like this.


Try this link:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_BQX80hD​X​B/?utm_source=ig_embed

Pretty danged wonderful - both the original and this GTA thing.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little bit on Rupi Kaur...

Her poems are presented in a style the author has emulated...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Dr. Nick Riviera: I don't know what a Rupi Kaur is, but I like this.

Yeah I'm confused, aren't Rupis the currency in Zelda games?


No, you're thinking of Giles from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let's do some wiggily wammilies
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now do Crusader Kings II a la e.e. cummings
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
wtf
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Now do Crusader Kings II a la e.e. cummings


Dead Space 3 by way of James Joyce.
 
spoony31
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the funny is non existent to me
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: IHadMeAVision: Now do Crusader Kings II a la e.e. cummings

Dead Space 3 by way of James Joyce.


Control by Shel Silverstein.

/I'm gonna float over here
//Fark, fark, fark
///Toss a forklift at you
////Maybe NIN instead.
 
