(News9 Oklahoma)   And now the school staff members start dying   (news9.com) divider line
    More: Fail, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
not enough beer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sadly it was just a matter of time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This will go away when the weather gets warm. Like the flu.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, today is the first day a teacher died.  Teachers only get COVID in the fall season when school is back in session and can get it no other ways.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good thing all those teachers took the time to write their obituaries in advance.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In lieu of my usual snark, I will simply offer a "Fark You" to Kevin Stitt, Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
See China for what happens when lots of teachers die.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder if Trump will start blaming children for all the death.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So they get the whole summer off and the rest of their lives?

What a rip.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes. Our daughter's school is in the 2nd poorest district in Louisville. Killing off teachers seems to be the reason behind re-opening schools.

I'm not joking. Do I sound like I'm joking?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-t​e​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
RIP and thoughts and prayers to all of those affected.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "


Get out of here with your facts.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This will go away when the weather gets warm. Like the flu.


No, it only goes away if you hide in your basement long enough.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dimensio: In lieu of my usual snark, I will simply offer a "Fark You" to Kevin Stitt, Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump.


But liberals will bash your door down and take your guns away.
Leaving you defenseless to the bad guys who are different than you.
So you have to keep supporting Republicans.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Dimensio: In lieu of my usual snark, I will simply offer a "Fark You" to Kevin Stitt, Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump.

But liberals will bash your door down and take your guns away.
Leaving you defenseless to the bad guys who are different than you.
So you have to keep supporting Republicans.


Liberals are afraid of guns so they will stay away from my door because I have guns behind it.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A political ad on TV just now, regarding opening schools:

(paraphrasing)
Senator (D): "The President shouldn't be allowed to withhold funding if schools don't reopen. School openings should be a local decision."

OK, Senator...you want state/local control. Great. I agree.
But then you don't get to complain when you don't get directives from the White House.

One or the other.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Begoggle: This will go away when the weather gets warm. Like the flu.

No, it only goes away if you hide in your basement long enough.


Yeah - that's called a "quarantine". That's how viruses work.
People 400 years ago didn't even know what a virus was but they were smarter than you.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...and we're not making omelets here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A school district near me had to put off opening for two seeks because of the number of teachers who had COVID (and likely worked part time jobs at the farking Sturgis rally).

Class started yesterday.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "


Mustang Public Schools returned to class on August 24th. 16 days later....


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
twocent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Complications from COVID-19" is what today's news says about a Mississippi teacher's death.
Complications?
I guess if someone was killed by an ax murderer, it would be reported as "Complications from  hachet to the head".
 
not enough beer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "


Just an FYI that link goes to a heart warming story of a teacher running a marathon to honor a student. Your article is the breaking news box above. Seriously it was a dusty story.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Donnie douchebag is on a serious killing spree 190,001
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "

Get out of here with your facts.


Right, not to worry ... I mean it isn't like it can be spread to children even when asymptomatic.

Whether this person died of a direct result of the environment or not, they were a part of the environment and I think it's easy to lose sight of that in the current political atmosphere.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Missouri's governor said that the kids would bounce back from Covid-19 when asked. Never said anything about the Teachers teaching the kids. So I guess fark them in his tiny little mind. We have an idiot for a governor.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

twocent: "Complications from COVID-19" is what today's news says about a Mississippi teacher's death.
Complications?
I guess if someone was killed by an ax murderer, it would be reported as "Complications from  hachet to the head".


Well no if you get Covid and you have a heart attack because of say hypertension you died of a heart attack as a complication of Covid 19. It is the correct way noting death. A complication of Covid is still a Covid death.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Donnie douchebag is on a serious killing spree 190,001


And counting.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

twocent: "Complications from COVID-19" is what today's news says about a Mississippi teacher's death.
Complications?
I guess if someone was killed by an ax murderer, it would be reported as "Complications from  hachet to the head".


"She complained of having a splitting headache shortly before she passed."
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Look, people die from diabeetuss all the time.   I have it, my family has it, all my friends have it.   Everybody gets diabeetuss and that is just the way it is.  This Chinavirus is the same thing.  We are all going to get it and we just need to learn to live with it because we don't change our lifestyle for nothing.   Now pass the gravy.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lennavan: Yeah, today is the first day a teacher died.  Teachers only get COVID in the fall season when school is back in session and can get it no other ways.


Today is the first day a teacher died since school has been back in session.

Do try to keep up.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But how many teachers didn't die.

Silly libs.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Begoggle: This will go away when the weather gets warm. Like the flu.

No, it only goes away if you hide in your basement long enough.


I have several teachers chained in my basement at this very moment. They are  very hot-that's  why they are so scantily clad, you know. And it's to protect them from viruses. Yeah, that's the reason.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "


Well if he does not believe it, that's good enough for me.

Carry on people, this will all go away soon.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Begoggle: This will go away when the weather gets warm. Like the flu.

No, it only goes away if you hide in your basement long enough.


It would if everybody did that.  Otherwise you try to quarantine and then a bunch of entitled farks run around spreading it while everybody else wastes their time and money.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Begoggle: This will go away when the weather gets warm. Like the flu.

No, it only goes away if you hide in your basement long enough.


Sounds good.  My basement has beer and TV.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "


Believing something isn't the same thing as knowing it. But you knew that...
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "

Just an FYI that link goes to a heart warming story of a teacher running a marathon to honor a student. Your article is the breaking news box above. Seriously it was a dusty story.


https://www.news9.com/story/5f591e2ea​b​5aac0b8e8b9f94/staff-member-at-mustang​-public-schools-dies-as-result-of-covi​d19-complications

thehobbes: Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "

Mustang Public Schools returned to class on August 24th. 16 days later....


[media.tenor.com image 500x278]


My brother's ex is a teacher.  She's terrified of returning, but went two states over for a beach weekend with her family before school started.

On another note.  The Kids are Alright compared to everyone else.  Just keep the chubby ones home and on a treadmill

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/w​r​/mm6932e3.htm
Note the yellow highlights.  Michelle Obama maybe had a point or two.

"The most prevalent conditions included obesity (37.8%), chronic lung disease (18.0%), and prematurity (gestational age <37 weeks at birth, collected only for children aged <2 years) (15.4%)end highlight. "

If we come out of this thinking masks and lockdowns are the future of our health, we learned nothing.  The next WILL be far worse.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

not enough beer: twocent: "Complications from COVID-19" is what today's news says about a Mississippi teacher's death.
Complications?
I guess if someone was killed by an ax murderer, it would be reported as "Complications from  hachet to the head".

Well no if you get Covid and you have a heart attack because of say hypertension you died of a heart attack as a complication of Covid 19. It is the correct way noting death. A complication of Covid is still a Covid death.


yeah except other countries arent counting it that way at all, if no other causes then its COVID19.  If you are fat, you died because of fat not COVID.  If you are OLD you died because of OLD not COVID.  and so on...   Only when other possibilities ruled out is COVID listed.

We are probably counting suicides from home detention because of COVID as COVID deaths instead of say people who died of pnuemonia on a vent caused by COVID.
 
twocent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

not enough beer: ...A complication of Covid is still a Covid death.


Yes, you and I know that, but it's a hair the hoax crowd loves to split.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
COVID-19 doesn't kill quite that fast---presumably the deceased was exposed long before the school year began.

Can the untimely death be blamed on hasty school re-opening? No.

Is it an encouraging sign? Not a bit.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Jeebus Saves: Begoggle: This will go away when the weather gets warm. Like the flu.

No, it only goes away if you hide in your basement long enough.

Yeah - that's called a "quarantine". That's how viruses work.
People 400 years ago didn't even know what a virus was but they were smarter than you.


So how long to you think you can keep the world in quarantine?  How long should boarders be closed?  I know this might come as a shock, but things that worked in the past aren't so practical in todays world.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "


People are outraged, your facts have no place in this thread.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope it wasn't Sally

/aisle seat
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

twocent: "Complications from COVID-19" is what today's news says about a Mississippi teacher's death.
Complications?
I guess if someone was killed by an ax murderer, it would be reported as "Complications from  hachet to the head".


According to the deniers, an ax-murder would, in fact, be reported as "Complications from COVID-19" .
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So I asked that dying teachin' lady "can I have your stuff?"
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lennavan: Yeah, today is the first day a teacher died.  Teachers only get COVID in the fall season when school is back in session and can get it no other ways.


Not even the first teacher to die.  Courtesy of the summer session:


Beloved Arizona teacher dies of coronavirus, two others sharing classroom also infected
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Uncontrolled_Jibe: An actual article
https://www.koco.com/article/stitch-te​acher-runs-marathon-2020/33958978

"In a statement to staff members, Bradley said they do not believe this case is a result of a link to the school environment "

People are outraged, your facts have no place in this thread.


I'd be a bit more comforted if the district would explain why they feel that way.  God knows, the people who made the decision would certainly take immediate responsibility if it happened as a result of that decision
 
