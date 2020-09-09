 Skip to content
CBS to pick up pilot that everybody passed on back in 1965
    Star Trek: The Original Series, Spock, Star Trek, Strange New Worlds, Christopher Pike, Original Series' episodic storytelling roots, USS Enterprise  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey, the huge Star Trek universe, as huge as it is.....let's go back to the Kirk/Spock well.....again. Well not Kirk but let's do another prequel. Who could be creatively bankrupt enough to do that?

Fellow Strange New Worlds EP Akiva Goldsman

Ok, Where's Kurtzman? Orci?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it the Fox Force Five?  I want to see that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
good. this sounds exciting.

subspacecomms.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ive seen every episode of ST TNG and not once in 7 seasons did I hear anyone ask where the bathroom is.
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Best reboot evar.

https://m.youtube.com/user/StarTrekCo​n​tinues

Star Trek Continues E01 "Pilgrim of Eternity"
Youtube 3G-ziTBAkbQ


/not a waste of time for TOS fans
//epic fanfic
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alex Kurtzman is involved.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
THAT is the Star Trek I want to watch! I gritted my teeth and finished season 1 of Discovery hoping they'd stop being edge lords and start exploring the god damned universe. But nope. I'm looking forward to this.
 
Esroc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Call me when they move forward in the timeline. Like way forward. Like a series set so far after the fall of the federation that in human minds the federation is relegated to the same context as the Roman Empire. Historically important but so far gone that it lacks any relevance in current affairs.
Then you can reintroduce concepts and species in a new context and try to right the sinking ship that is the Star Trek franchise.

Also applies to Star Wars.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just finished Enterprise. Would be nice to fill in more of the stuff between Archer and Kirk.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: Hey, the huge Star Trek universe, as huge as it is.....let's go back to the Kirk/Spock well.....again. Well not Kirk but let's do another prequel. Who could be creatively bankrupt enough to do that?

Fellow Strange New Worlds EP Akiva Goldsman

Ok, Where's Kurtzman? Orci?


Out on their asses where they belong?  If so, then maybe there's hope for--

Bslim: Alex Kurtzman is involved.

[i.imgur.com image 300x262] [View Full Size image _x_]


Welp, there went my hopes for this series.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Best reboot evar.

https://m.youtube.com/user/StarTrekCon​tinues

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3G-ziTBA​kbQ]

/not a waste of time for TOS fans
//epic fanfic


This!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Plus,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It sounds more like they're doing it so they can say 'longest pilot to pick-ever' than it actually being a good idea.
 
IC Stars
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive seen every episode of ST TNG and not once in 7 seasons did I hear anyone ask where the bathroom is.


Its in the Holodeck.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: Hey, the huge Star Trek universe, as huge as it is.....let's go back to the Kirk/Spock well.....again. Well not Kirk but let's do another prequel. Who could be creatively bankrupt enough to do that?

Fellow Strange New Worlds EP Akiva Goldsman

Ok, Where's Kurtzman? Orci?


I'm ok with it. But I don't want to so much as hear a single name associated with the TOS cast. I don't want any farking time travel either. I would be completely happy with a planet/culture of the week kind of thing.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: Best reboot evar.

https://m.youtube.com/user/StarTrekCon​tinues

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3G-ziTBA​kbQ]

/not a waste of time for TOS fans
//epic fanfic


Amen.  *THIS* is the heir the mantle of Star Trek.  They nailed it, and perfectly filled in the gap between third season and the first movie.

The attention to detail is nothing short of incredible.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CBS passed on it originally because they were already committed to Lost In Space, and they just wanted to pick Gene's brain for 2 hours about how to produce a sci-fi series with a limited budget.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mattj1984: THAT is the Star Trek I want to watch! I gritted my teeth and finished season 1 of Discovery hoping they'd stop being edge lords and start exploring the god damned universe. But nope. I'm looking forward to this.


This. ST:D felt & sounded like, well, an STD. Left me irritated, with an itch I couldn't scratch.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Esroc: Call me when they move forward in the timeline. Like way forward. Like a series set so far after the fall of the federation that in human minds the federation is relegated to the same context as the Roman Empire. Historically important but so far gone that it lacks any relevance in current affairs.
Then you can reintroduce concepts and species in a new context and try to right the sinking ship that is the Star Trek franchise.

Also applies to Star Wars.


Um, that's basically the setting for season 3 of ST:D.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IC Stars: dothemath: Ive seen every episode of ST TNG and not once in 7 seasons did I hear anyone ask where the bathroom is.

Its in the Holodeck.


I bet Riker left a few Holo-Upper-Deckers.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Mugato: Hey, the huge Star Trek universe, as huge as it is.....let's go back to the Kirk/Spock well.....again. Well not Kirk but let's do another prequel. Who could be creatively bankrupt enough to do that?

Fellow Strange New Worlds EP Akiva Goldsman

Ok, Where's Kurtzman? Orci?

Out on their asses where they belong?  If so, then maybe there's hope for--

Bslim: Alex Kurtzman is involved.

[i.imgur.com image 300x262] [View Full Size image _x_]

Welp, there went my hopes for this series.


The decline in quality and overall dumbing-down of every major sci-fi adventure property is  can be directly traced back to that douche-crew.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I realize there are myriad reasons why this could suck, and where this falls in that list may not be particularly high up. But it bugs me that in the publicity photo l count 6 characters and only 1 of them is not white. I wish Star Trek could take the lead in diversity casting the way it did in 1966. Didn't it explicitly anti-typecast at least somewhat? For example, wasn't "scotch" supposed to be shorthand for a cheap or poorly made product back then?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive seen every episode of ST TNG and not once in 7 seasons did I hear anyone ask where the bathroom is.


Why would people go to the bathroom when transporter technology exists?
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: bughunter: Best reboot evar.

https://m.youtube.com/user/StarTrekCon​tinues

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3G-ziTBA​kbQ]

/not a waste of time for TOS fans
//epic fanfic

Amen.  *THIS* is the heir the mantle of Star Trek.  They nailed it, and perfectly filled in the gap between third season and the first movie.

The attention to detail is nothing short of incredible.


Agreed.

And I'd argue Vic Mignogna delivers a better Kirk than shatter did.

Plus there's Michele Specht.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Mugato: Hey, the huge Star Trek universe, as huge as it is.....let's go back to the Kirk/Spock well.....again. Well not Kirk but let's do another prequel. Who could be creatively bankrupt enough to do that?

Fellow Strange New Worlds EP Akiva Goldsman

Ok, Where's Kurtzman? Orci?

I'm ok with it. But I don't want to so much as hear a single name associated with the TOS cast. I don't want any farking time travel either. I would be completely happy with a planet/culture of the week kind of thing.


Wanna bet?

We'll be getting name drops and forced reference within the first 2 minutes.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: CBS passed on it originally because they were already committed to Lost In Space, and they just wanted to pick Gene's brain for 2 hours about how to produce a sci-fi series with a limited budget.


And the first six or so episodes of Lost In Space, where they were still focused on the 'Swiss Family Robinson in Space' concept, and had a decent head writer (Shimon Wincelberg / 'S. Bar David') were some *damn* good science fiction for 1960's TV.

But then Irwin Allen and Jonathan Harris just *had* to piss in it...

Oh, the pain ... the pain ...
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: Hey, the huge Star Trek universe, as huge as it is.....let's go back to the Kirk/Spock well.....again. Well not Kirk but let's do another prequel. Who could be creatively bankrupt enough to do that?

Fellow Strange New Worlds EP Akiva Goldsman

Ok, Where's Kurtzman? Orci?



Trekkies since the Star Wars re-releases (1996): "WHAR STAR TREK CONTENT!?" 

Fox, CBS, CW, everyone: *hours of content, new universes, species, aliens, ships, games, board games*

Trek Fans:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can anybody in Hollywood come up with an original, creative production?

What is this, Star Trek part 15?
 
Esroc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Esroc: Call me when they move forward in the timeline. Like way forward. Like a series set so far after the fall of the federation that in human minds the federation is relegated to the same context as the Roman Empire. Historically important but so far gone that it lacks any relevance in current affairs.
Then you can reintroduce concepts and species in a new context and try to right the sinking ship that is the Star Trek franchise.

Also applies to Star Wars.

Um, that's basically the setting for season 3 of ST:D.


Holy farking shiat.

Welp. Off to acquire the Discovery series. Live long biatches.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive seen every episode of ST TNG and not once in 7 seasons did I hear anyone ask where the bathroom is.


Be more imaginative. They have transporter technology built into their underwear. That's the irony of the 24th century. We've mastered faster than light travel and alleviated poverty but no one remembers how to shiat in a toilet because it's just built into their pants.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive seen every episode of ST TNG and not once in 7 seasons did I hear anyone ask where the bathroom is.


And so now you understand...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: IC Stars: dothemath: Ive seen every episode of ST TNG and not once in 7 seasons did I hear anyone ask where the bathroom is.

Its in the Holodeck.

I bet Riker left a few Holo-Upper-Deckers.


with Deanna Troi
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Malenfant: dothemath: Ive seen every episode of ST TNG and not once in 7 seasons did I hear anyone ask where the bathroom is.

Why would people go to the bathroom when transporter technology exists?


Yup. Can beam urine right out of a bladder and poop out of the large intestine.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dinodork: Would be nice to fill in more of the stuff between Archer and Kirk.


Phrasing.

dothemath: Ive seen every episode of ST TNG and not once in 7 seasons did I hear anyone ask where the bathroom is.


What is it with TV viewers and bathrooms in some shows? Everyone always asked when Jack Bauer went to the bathroom in "24". No one asked when Norm went to take a piss after 15 beers in "Cheers"
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I just lurk here: I realize there are myriad reasons why this could suck, and where this falls in that list may not be particularly high up. But it bugs me that in the publicity photo l count 6 characters and only 1 of them is not white. I wish Star Trek could take the lead in diversity casting the way it did in 1966. Didn't it explicitly anti-typecast at least somewhat? For example, wasn't "scotch" supposed to be shorthand for a cheap or poorly made product back then?


If you're referring to Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott, the Scots people have a long and proud tradition of supplying excellent engineers to naval vessels.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.