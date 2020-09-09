 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Georgia fugitive sought for shooting a deputy was caught driving stolen trailer-load of explosives because it's 2020   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him a break, he was just on his way to a gender reveal party
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he shoot the sheriff too?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the bomb squad explode the trailer (in a safe area) with him in it.  Problem solved.  If people want to play with explosives that much, let them get their wish.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Dalton about a dozen times, and with one exception I was riding a motorcyle.

I got rained on every.  Single.  Time.  I.  Have.  Been.  In.  Dalton.

/got nothin
//Great place to buy flooring cheap
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was last seen in GA; he's from Texas

//we have enough derp and crazy - we don't need nay more piled on us
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...white supremacists?
 
boozehat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looking at the article I noticed this....

WTF?   I've brewed beer (a lot) and made wine and have considered getting a distillery.  I know there are "laws" that say how much you can brew/year without a permit..... but seriously, this makes the news?

Dryad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

boozehat: Looking at the article I noticed this....

WTF?   I've brewed beer (a lot) and made wine and have considered getting a distillery.  I know there are "laws" that say how much you can brew/year without a permit..... but seriously, this makes the news?

Brewing really has no practical limit.
Distilling, OTOH, is a felony for making any amount without permits.
-
/Revenooers get a might angry, its a tax evasion thing.
 
