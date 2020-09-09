 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Alert)   Want to take risks? Lower receptivity to hurt feelings? Reduce empathy? Blunt cognitive function? Good news You've probably already got something that does this at home.... oh, it gets rid of headaches too   (sciencealert.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Risk, Over-the-counter drug, Paracetamol, Codeine, Psychology, uninflated balloon, important effects, Emotion  
•       •       •

882 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 6:41 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't take that liver destroying crap.  Doesn't work, anyway.  If I have a headache, just a little ibuprofen or some marijuana.
 
Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who told you about my sex doll?!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"With nearly 25 percent of the population in the US taking acetaminophen each week"

Wait really? That many people take it that often?
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alcohol works well for this, too.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Huh huh.  You said analgesic.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I drink too much for that stuff. Jokes on you, science.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
jacking off?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Crappy study, poorly conducted. I have no patience for bad science.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Uh-huh, because when I think about the elderly, chronic pain sufferers and hypochondriacs, the first thing that comes to mind is Steve-O from Jackass, for sure, yep. Nothing makes me want to throw caution to the wind like a barely under control migraine.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: "With nearly 25 percent of the population in the US taking acetaminophen each week"

Wait really? That many people take it that often?


American is a nation of fix-quick culture.

Feel a twing, take pills.
Have a headache, take pills.
Feeling a little blue? Take pills
Have pain and your doctor doesn't want to risk prescribing something stronger? Take THESE pills.

When mental health facilities and physicians started to realize that there was real money to be made with "breif therapy"-- i.e. talk to the patient for two minutes and whip out that prescription pad and move on to the next "patient" cough, "cash cow", cough.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But enough about Beer...
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: "With nearly 25 percent of the population in the US taking acetaminophen each week"

Wait really? That many people take it that often?


Acetaminophen and That Nuproxin Sodium both give me a near instant ocular migraine once they start to take effect. I do get the painful skull-splitting migraines sometimes, since I was a kid. But I found that aspirin, caffeine and a little herb once those kick in does it better than any of that synthetic shiat.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
why is the sky melting and i feel so pretty
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Acetaminophen?  Oh, hell no, I have to save my liver for drinking.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounded like the answer was going to be "Twitter" except that doesn't cure headaches.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.