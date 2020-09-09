 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   If you fall asleep on a wall don't roll over   (fox59.com) divider line
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you ever have that dream your falling?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes more than others

Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Sometimes more than others

You could say the..
<puts on sunglasses>
Stakes are pretty high
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I once fell asleep while reclined on top of a railing surrounding a dance floor in a club. Yes, I woke up on the floor. And yes, technically maybe it was more like passing out than falling asleep.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone should make up a song, or maybe a even rhyming poem, to get this concept into the minds of our children early, perhaps even while still in the nursery.

Maybe an anthropomorphic vegetable or fruit.... Avocados seem to be soooo hot right now, but they're expensive and are they ubiquitous yet? Would a kid in Greece or China know what one is?

There must be something fragile that could be used for an example, that every little kid on the planet would understand as breakable and have access to no matter their income, so the lesson can be taught to not fall off a wall.  Hmmmm - any ideas?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A wall is a wall and a roll is a roll.  If you sleep on those walls, you shouldn't get no rolls.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Someone should make up a song, or maybe a even rhyming poem, to get this concept into the minds of our children early, perhaps even while still in the nursery.

Maybe an anthropomorphic vegetable or fruit.... Avocados seem to be soooo hot right now, but they're expensive and are they ubiquitous yet? Would a kid in Greece or China know what one is?

There must be something fragile that could be used for an example, that every little kid on the planet would understand as breakable and have access to no matter their income, so the lesson can be taught to not fall off a wall.  Hmmmm - any ideas?


Fun fact. Nowhere in the poem is Humpty Dumpty actually referred to as an egg.

It was actually a cannon originally.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Someone should make up a song, or maybe a even rhyming poem, to get this concept into the minds of our children early, perhaps even while still in the nursery.

Maybe an anthropomorphic vegetable or fruit.... Avocados seem to be soooo hot right now, but they're expensive and are they ubiquitous yet? Would a kid in Greece or China know what one is?

There must be something fragile that could be used for an example, that every little kid on the planet would understand as breakable and have access to no matter their income, so the lesson can be taught to not fall off a wall.  Hmmmm - any ideas?


The word avocado actually comes from the native word for testicle. Perhaps it is more appropriate than you think.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Sometimes more than others

[Fark user image image 600x425]


nope_nope_nope.jpeg
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
/ever slept on a ship at sea?
 
