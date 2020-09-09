 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   If any movie directors want to shoot a film set in Hell, NorCal would be the place to shoot right about now
43
    Scary, Light, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Area, California, San Francisco Giants, Atmosphere, Bay Area Air Quality Management District, product of the plumes of smoke  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took this myself from my office in Oakland.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also meant to say, California sucks
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure some enterprising drone operators are already collecting footage.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posting from San Francisco. The sun hasn't come out today. It's looked like dusk since I woke up around 6:00. Just a dark sky with a dark amber tinge to it.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between the traffic and all the piles of poop, I've always thought of San Francisco as hell. Great restaurants though.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnkennethmuir.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A relative on the central Oregon coast sent me this. Taken at 10:18 am.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, here I saw Francis Ford Coppola shuffling around, muttering something about the perfect light and Apocalypse Now 2: Trump Boogaloo.

It's so orange out right now it will give you a headache. Like the entire world is wearing those Blueblocker sunglasses.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To make it more realistic, California just needs Air Force One to visit.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Between the traffic and all the piles of poop, I've always thought of San Francisco as hell. Great restaurants though.


herp-a-doo! Here come the morons!
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayberry-by-the-Sea (Monterey) reporting. It's weird because the daylight is very dim and deep amber in color, but the air quality at ground level is not that bad at all. I can't smell any smoke whatsoever. The apocalypse is definitely happening, but it's happening so gradually it hardly feels like a real apocalypse....
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying for the longest time, that the democrats were driving CA to hell. I guess, they finally arrived.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this just a big ad announcing Pumpkin Spice Lattes everything will soon be infecting us?
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have been hell for a while now. SF has been a shining piece of shiat for a while. So much for utopia.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody could film Sandman Slim cycle...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 has been humanity's Trial Subscription to the Apocalypse.

If you do not cancel the Apocalypse, it will be automatically renewed for the next 10,000 years.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh the twatwaffles who think that Northern California, or even the Bay Area, just means San Francisco.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Isn't this just a big ad announcing Pumpkin Spice Lattes everything will soon be infecting us?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the old sailor adage:
"Red sky at night, sailors' delight
Red sky in the morning, sailors' take warning"

/I did not know that I knew the word adage
//had to look it up to confirm the meeting
///random brain correlations
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
it's really bad here.  i went out for a walk and wore a mask with a filter in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Yellow Beard: Between the traffic and all the piles of poop, I've always thought of San Francisco as hell. Great restaurants though.

herp-a-doo! Here come the morons!


I haven't been there in 3 years. Are you saying the solved the traffic and people crapping in public problems? Because 3 years ago, both were bad, very bad.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rayleigh scattering is a tool of the devil!
 
cbathrob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The outside now has a very nostalgic, sepia-toned, old-timey feel to it.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Between the traffic and all the piles of poop, I've always thought of San Francisco as hell. Great restaurants though.


yes i'm sure whe. you hear that on fox news you nod your head in agreement.  It's always the same nonsense from you trump dumpsters
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Reminds me of the old sailor adage:
"Red sky at night, sailors' delight
Red sky in the morning, sailors' take warning"

/I did not know that I knew the word adage
//had to look it up to confirm the meeting
///random brain correlations


Your random brain correlations..mine is having the Edge's guitar work earworming me like a soundtrack the past couple of days.  U2's "New Year's Day".  Especially this bit of verse:

Under a blood red sky
A crowd has gathered in black and white....
 
cbathrob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Heamer: Posting from San Francisco. The sun hasn't come out today. It's looked like dusk since I woke up around 6:00. Just a dark sky with a dark amber tinge to it.


We expect the Lord of the Nazgul to appear at any moment.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Yellow Beard: Between the traffic and all the piles of poop, I've always thought of San Francisco as hell. Great restaurants though.

yes i'm sure whe. you hear that on fox news you nod your head in agreement.  It's always the same nonsense from you trump dumpsters


Actually, that is first hand experience. I've been there. Even on Fark they have had articles about the poop tracker app. As for the rest of your drivel, too funny. I don't watch Faux news, ever. I get my news from BBC and Al Jazeera. Try those instead of MSNBC and CNN, you'll be far more well informed.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: I've been saying for the longest time, that the democrats were driving CA to hell. I guess, they finally arrived.


Well my brother just lost everything he owned so I guess, go and find a nice comfortable spot in which to fark yourself.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: JudgeSmails: Yellow Beard: Between the traffic and all the piles of poop, I've always thought of San Francisco as hell. Great restaurants though.

yes i'm sure whe. you hear that on fox news you nod your head in agreement.  It's always the same nonsense from you trump dumpsters

Actually, that is first hand experience. I've been there. Even on Fark they have had articles about the poop tracker app. As for the rest of your drivel, too funny. I don't watch Faux news, ever. I get my news from BBC and Al Jazeera. Try those instead of MSNBC and CNN, you'll be far more well informed.


sure you have Hunty.  since i live in the area,i'll go with my own firsthand experience. You go on now and have a normal one with your poop tracker app,i'm sure people you know don't roll their eyes the minute you walk away from them.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: JFK Shot First: I've been saying for the longest time, that the democrats were driving CA to hell. I guess, they finally arrived.

Well my brother just lost everything he owned so I guess, go and find a nice comfortable spot in which to fark yourself.


Plus he's in OR, but still.  gfy
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Mayberry-by-the-Sea (Monterey) reporting. It's weird because the daylight is very dim and deep amber in color, but the air quality at ground level is not that bad at all. I can't smell any smoke whatsoever. The apocalypse is definitely happening, but it's happening so gradually it hardly feels like a real apocalypse....


This...I actually thought my kid left the back porch light on, so I went to check and it was just the orange-yellow sky. Stepped ou and didn't choke on smoke like I did a week ago
 
DreamyAltarBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At work in Mountain View, I have no idea where the sun is. Feels like time to start welding spikes onto my car.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Billy Bathsalt: JFK Shot First: I've been saying for the longest time, that the democrats were driving CA to hell. I guess, they finally arrived.

Well my brother just lost everything he owned so I guess, go and find a nice comfortable spot in which to fark yourself.

Plus he's in OR, but still.  gfy


So sorry to hear that.   Oregon and even Washington are getting hammered.   There is a level3 evacuation order in my smallish county on the Oregon coast.

But hey man, anything to get a dig in about California.  Not you, but the other ones.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I measured less than 2.0 footcandles outside in Alameda this morning, at 10 am.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What you're seeing is one of the few natural phenomena dependent on the fourth and sixth powers of fundamental quantities.  In this case, wavelength (λ) and particle diameter (d):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rayleig​h​_scattering#Small_size_parameter_appro​ximation

If you don't math [then you're lucky wikimedia images don't Fark], it basically means smoke scatters the blue end of the rainbow a whole Farkin' lot more effectively than the red end.  So the red light from the sun is the only color that gets to the ground.

It's the same reason the sky is blue, but that's the complimentary case:  The blue is the light scattered by the air molecules eventually finding its way down to the ground, and your eyes.

/but it's still the tool of the devil
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Well my brother just lost everything he owned so I guess, go and find a nice comfortable spot in which to fark yourself.


Well, if he voted Democrat... then he is partially responsible. They farked this state, not me.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's never a good thing when real life is imitating the lyrics to Raining Blood.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Billy Bathsalt: Well my brother just lost everything he owned so I guess, go and find a nice comfortable spot in which to fark yourself.

Well, if he voted Democrat... then he is partially responsible. They farked this state, not me.


Perhaps you could consider turning these fire into a force of good rather than evil, and consider dying in one.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you sinners see now what happens when you legalize Beelzebub's Broccoli?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.